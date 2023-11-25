Pro Kabaddi 2022 Winner: PKL 9 Team Prize Money and Awards Details

The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, sponsored by Vivo, unfolded as a thrilling spectacle in 2022. Spanning from October 7th to December 10th, the season showcased intense competition among the best kabaddi teams in the league. In a riveting final match, Jaipur Pink Panthers emerged victorious, securing their second title by defeating Puneri Paltan.

The matches unfolded across multiple venues, including Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, creating a vibrant backdrop for the display of kabaddi prowess. As the competition intensified, the playoffs took centre stage in Mumbai, serving as the battleground for the top teams vying for supremacy.

VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022 Award Winners from the Final - Perfect Player of the Final: Sunil Kumar (Pink Panthers)

- Game Changer of the Final: V Ajit Kumar (Pink Panthers)

- Moment of the Final: Ankush Rathee (Pink Panthers)

- Move of the Final: V Ajit Kumar (Pink Panthers)

- Perfect Moment of the Final: Sunil Kumar (Pink Panthers)

VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022 Prize Money The Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 featured a substantial prize pool of Rs. 8 crore (INR). The distribution of this prize money was structured to reward both teams and individual players for their outstanding performances. Out of the total prize pool, Rs. 7.5 crores was allocated to the top 6 teams based on their performance in the league. This emphasized the league's commitment to recognizing and rewarding collective team efforts, encouraging fierce competition throughout the tournament.

Position Team Prize Money Winners Jaipur Pink Panthers Rs 3 crore Runners-up Puneri Paltan Rs 1.80 crore Semi-Final Losers Dabang Delhi KC Rs 90 lakh Bengaluru Bulls Rs 90 lakh Eliminators Losers UP Yoddhas Rs 45 lakh Tamil Thalaivas Rs 45 lakh

VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022 Award Winners of the Season The player auction for Season 9 took place on August 5, 2022, in Mumbai, setting the stage for teams to strategically build their rosters. The tournament's fixtures were announced on September 21, 2022, with the remaining schedule revealed on October 11, 2022. The league adopted a format where each team faced all others twice, leading to the top 6 teams advancing to the playoffs.