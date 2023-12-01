Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi: Representing the city of Pune, Maharashtra in the Pro Kabaddi League, Puneri Paltan stands as a stalwart professional Kabaddi team. Situated at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex and under the guidance of Coach BC Ramesh, this team has etched its presence in the league's history. A foundational entity in the Pro Kabaddi League, Puneri Paltan faced initial setbacks, languishing at the bottom in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. However, a transformative shift occurred in the 2016 (January) season as the Paltans, under a learning curve, clinched a playoff berth for the first time, ultimately securing the third position.

Building on this newfound momentum, Puneri Paltan exhibited resilience in the subsequent seasons. Despite narrowly missing the playoffs in the 2016 (June) season, they rebounded in 2017, securing a coveted playoff spot. However, the 2018-19 season proved challenging, with the team falling short of playoff qualification, a testament to the inconsistency that has dogged Pune's Pro Kabaddi League journey.

Breaking through the challenges, Puneri Paltan marked a historic moment on December 15, 2022, triumphing over Tamil Thalaivas in the semi-final of the 9th season of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League. This victory catapulted them into their maiden Pro Kabaddi League final, setting the stage for a showdown against Jaipur Pink Panthers. They have not won any season of the Pro Kabaddi League as of yet.

All You Need to Know About Puneri Paltan Team and Squad 2023 In the preceding season, a cadre of standout performers, namely Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Fazel Atrachali, and Sombeer, showcased stellar performances for Puneri Paltan. This stellar display prompted the team to retain most of its players in preparation for the forthcoming 10th season. However, a notable departure was observed as the team released Fazel Atrachali, who served as the captain in the previous season.

Herein are the latest details about the Puneri Paltan Squad 2023, along with key updates for the upcoming PKL 10: Category Players Elite Retained Players Sombir, Abinesh Nadaranjan Retained Young Players Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant Existing Young Players Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Santosh Shinde, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Govind Gurjar Franchisee Nominated NYP Aditya Tushar Shinde, Badal Taqdir Singh The whole squad of Puneri Paltan is as follows: