Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi: Representing the city of Pune, Maharashtra in the Pro Kabaddi League, Puneri Paltan stands as a stalwart professional Kabaddi team. Situated at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex and under the guidance of Coach BC Ramesh, this team has etched its presence in the league's history.
A foundational entity in the Pro Kabaddi League, Puneri Paltan faced initial setbacks, languishing at the bottom in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. However, a transformative shift occurred in the 2016 (January) season as the Paltans, under a learning curve, clinched a playoff berth for the first time, ultimately securing the third position.
Building on this newfound momentum, Puneri Paltan exhibited resilience in the subsequent seasons. Despite narrowly missing the playoffs in the 2016 (June) season, they rebounded in 2017, securing a coveted playoff spot. However, the 2018-19 season proved challenging, with the team falling short of playoff qualification, a testament to the inconsistency that has dogged Pune's Pro Kabaddi League journey.
Breaking through the challenges, Puneri Paltan marked a historic moment on December 15, 2022, triumphing over Tamil Thalaivas in the semi-final of the 9th season of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League. This victory catapulted them into their maiden Pro Kabaddi League final, setting the stage for a showdown against Jaipur Pink Panthers. They have not won any season of the Pro Kabaddi League as of yet.
All You Need to Know About Puneri Paltan Team and Squad 2023
In the preceding season, a cadre of standout performers, namely Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Fazel Atrachali, and Sombeer, showcased stellar performances for Puneri Paltan. This stellar display prompted the team to retain most of its players in preparation for the forthcoming 10th season. However, a notable departure was observed as the team released Fazel Atrachali, who served as the captain in the previous season.
Herein are the latest details about the Puneri Paltan Squad 2023, along with key updates for the upcoming PKL 10:
|
Category
|
Players
|
Elite Retained Players
|
Sombir, Abinesh Nadaranjan
|
Retained Young Players
|
Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant
|
Existing Young Players
|
Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Santosh Shinde, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Govind Gurjar
|
Franchisee Nominated NYP
|
Aditya Tushar Shinde, Badal Taqdir Singh
The whole squad of Puneri Paltan is as follows:
|
Position
|
Players
|
Raider
|
Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, and Shubham Nitin Shelke
|
Defender
|
Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, DR Mahendra Prasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, Fazel Atrachali, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Taqdir Singh, Sanket Sawant, and Sombir
|
All Rounder
|
Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, and Govind Gurjar
Who is the owner of Puneri Paltan?
The Puneri Paltan franchise finds its ownership under the aegis of Insurekot Sports, a multifaceted Mumbai-based firm deeply entrenched in diverse sports-related ventures. Situated in Santacruz, Mumbai, Insurekot Sports emerged on the scene on 9 April 2001, and its operational oversight is led by three directors: Sumanlal Babulal Shah, Rajesh Harkishandas Doshi, and Karthi Kumar Venkatraman Marshan.
Among these directors, Sumanlal Shah assumes additional roles as a Partner/Director in several other esteemed companies, exemplified by his involvement with entities like Kotak Commodity Services, Business Standard Online Private Limited, and Infina Finance Ltd. Likewise, Rajesh Harkishandas Doshi serves as a Director in companies beyond Insurekot Sports, showcasing a breadth of engagement in various corporate spheres.
|
Established Year
|
The inaugural Year 2014 – PKL Season 1
|
Coach
|
Anup Kumar
|
Owner
|
Insurekot Sports
|
Sponsor
|
Indigo Paints & Schaeffler India
|
Ticket Booking
|
You can buy the Puneri Paltan tickets for PKL 2023 from online ticket booking portals
|
Home Venue
|
Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Puna, Maharashtra, India
|
Official Website
The proprietors, embodying a commitment to the revitalization of kabaddi as a sport, have consistently demonstrated their passion. This dedication materializes through their initiatives, including the organization of diverse events aimed at identifying and fostering talent from a young age, thereby contributing to the vibrancy and growth of kabaddi.
Puneri Paltan Match Schedule in PKL 10
Puneri Paltan, in its journey through the Pro Kabaddi League, has participated in a cumulative total of 151 matches, emerging victorious in 62 of these encounters. Puneri Paltan will play its first match against Jaipur Pink Panthers on 3rd December 2023:
|
Date
|
Teams
|
Match
|
Venue
|
December 4
|
Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
Match 5
|
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
|
December 8
|
Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
|
Match 13
|
Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
|
December 15
|
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers
|
Match 23
|
Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
|
December 16
|
Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors
|
Match 25
|
Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
|
December 18
|
Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|
Match 30
|
Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
|
December 20
|
Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Match 33
|
Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
|
December 26
|
Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates
|
Match 42
|
SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|
January 1
|
Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan
|
Match 51
|
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|
January 3
|
UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan
|
Match 55
|
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|
January 7
|
Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas
|
Match 60
|
DOME by NSCI, Mumbai
|
January 12
|
Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants
|
Match 68
|
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|
January 13
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan
|
Match 69
|
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|
January 21
|
Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan
|
Match 82
|
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|
January 23
|
U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan
|
Match 86
|
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|
January 27
|
Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan
|
Match 91
|
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
|
January 30
|
Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans
|
Match 97
|
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
|
February 5
|
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan
|
Match 107
|
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|
February 7
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan
|
Match 109
|
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|
February 11
|
Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan
|
Match 115
|
Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
|
February 14
|
Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan
|
Match 121
|
Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
|
February 19
|
Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan
|
Match 129
|
Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
|
February 21
|
Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas
|
Match 131
|
Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
Puneri Paltan Top Players and Points
The points table for the top players will be updated after Puneri Paltan plays their first match in Pro Kabaddi League season 10.
