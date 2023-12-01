Quick Links

Puneri Paltan Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Puneri Paltan Team 2023: The stellar performance in the previous season prompted the team to retain most of its players in preparation for the 10th season. However, a notable departure was observed as the team released Fazel Atrachali, who served as the captain in the previous season.

Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi: Representing the city of Pune, Maharashtra in the Pro Kabaddi League, Puneri Paltan stands as a stalwart professional Kabaddi team. Situated at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex and under the guidance of Coach BC Ramesh, this team has etched its presence in the league's history.

A foundational entity in the Pro Kabaddi League, Puneri Paltan faced initial setbacks, languishing at the bottom in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. However, a transformative shift occurred in the 2016 (January) season as the Paltans, under a learning curve, clinched a playoff berth for the first time, ultimately securing the third position.

Building on this newfound momentum, Puneri Paltan exhibited resilience in the subsequent seasons. Despite narrowly missing the playoffs in the 2016 (June) season, they rebounded in 2017, securing a coveted playoff spot. However, the 2018-19 season proved challenging, with the team falling short of playoff qualification, a testament to the inconsistency that has dogged Pune's Pro Kabaddi League journey.

Breaking through the challenges, Puneri Paltan marked a historic moment on December 15, 2022, triumphing over Tamil Thalaivas in the semi-final of the 9th season of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League. This victory catapulted them into their maiden Pro Kabaddi League final, setting the stage for a showdown against Jaipur Pink Panthers. They have not won any season of the Pro Kabaddi League as of yet.

All You Need to Know About Puneri Paltan Team and Squad 2023

In the preceding season, a cadre of standout performers, namely Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Fazel Atrachali, and Sombeer, showcased stellar performances for Puneri Paltan. This stellar display prompted the team to retain most of its players in preparation for the forthcoming 10th season. However, a notable departure was observed as the team released Fazel Atrachali, who served as the captain in the previous season.

Herein are the latest details about the Puneri Paltan Squad 2023, along with key updates for the upcoming PKL 10:

Category

Players

Elite Retained Players

Sombir, Abinesh Nadaranjan

Retained Young Players

Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant

Existing Young Players

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Santosh Shinde, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Govind Gurjar

Franchisee Nominated NYP

Aditya Tushar Shinde, Badal Taqdir Singh

The whole squad of Puneri Paltan is as follows:

Position

Players

Raider

Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, and Shubham Nitin Shelke

Defender

Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, DR Mahendra Prasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, Fazel Atrachali, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Taqdir Singh, Sanket Sawant, and Sombir

All Rounder

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, and Govind Gurjar

Who is the owner of Puneri Paltan?

The Puneri Paltan franchise finds its ownership under the aegis of Insurekot Sports, a multifaceted Mumbai-based firm deeply entrenched in diverse sports-related ventures. Situated in Santacruz, Mumbai, Insurekot Sports emerged on the scene on 9 April 2001, and its operational oversight is led by three directors: Sumanlal Babulal Shah, Rajesh Harkishandas Doshi, and Karthi Kumar Venkatraman Marshan.

Among these directors, Sumanlal Shah assumes additional roles as a Partner/Director in several other esteemed companies, exemplified by his involvement with entities like Kotak Commodity Services, Business Standard Online Private Limited, and Infina Finance Ltd. Likewise, Rajesh Harkishandas Doshi serves as a Director in companies beyond Insurekot Sports, showcasing a breadth of engagement in various corporate spheres.

Established Year

The inaugural Year 2014 – PKL Season 1

Coach

Anup Kumar

Owner

Insurekot Sports

Sponsor

Indigo Paints & Schaeffler India

Ticket Booking

You can buy the Puneri Paltan tickets for PKL 2023 from online ticket booking portals

Home Venue

Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Puna, Maharashtra, India

Official Website

www.puneripaltan.com

The proprietors, embodying a commitment to the revitalization of kabaddi as a sport, have consistently demonstrated their passion. This dedication materializes through their initiatives, including the organization of diverse events aimed at identifying and fostering talent from a young age, thereby contributing to the vibrancy and growth of kabaddi.

Puneri Paltan Match Schedule in PKL 10

Puneri Paltan, in its journey through the Pro Kabaddi League, has participated in a cumulative total of 151 matches, emerging victorious in 62 of these encounters. Puneri Paltan will play its first match against Jaipur Pink Panthers on 3rd December 2023:

Date

Teams

Match

Venue

December 4

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Match 5

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 8

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

Match 13

Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 15

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Match 23

Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 16

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors

Match 25

Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 18

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Match 30

Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 20

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 33

Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 26

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

Match 42

SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

January 1

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan

Match 51

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 3

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan

Match 55

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 7

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

Match 60

DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 12

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants

Match 68

SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 13

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

Match 69

SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 21

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan

Match 82

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 23

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

Match 86

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 27

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

Match 91

Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

January 30

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans

Match 97

Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

February 5

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan

Match 107

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 7

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan

Match 109

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 11

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan

Match 115

Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 14

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan

Match 121

Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 19

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

Match 129

Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

February 21

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas

Match 131

Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Puneri Paltan Top Players and Points

The points table for the top players will be updated after Puneri Paltan plays their first match in Pro Kabaddi League season 10.

FAQs

  • Who is in the Captain Puneri Paltan for PKL season 10?
    +
    The name of the captain of Puneri Paltan will be announced as soon as the team gives an official announcement for the same.
  • How many times has the Puneri Paltan won the Pro Kabaddi Title?
    +
    Puneri Paltan has not won any season of Pro Kabaddi League as of 2023.

