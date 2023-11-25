Pro Kabaddi 2023 Teams and Squads: Complete List Here

The dynamic landscape of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 has been shaped as the franchises concluded their squad formations during the electrifying two-day Player Auction held in Mumbai. As the league gears up for its landmark 10th season, let's delve into an overview of how each team is poised for the upcoming battles.
In the 2017 and 2018–19 seasons, PKL underwent a significant transformation, introducing four new teams and adopting a format that split the teams into two divisions referred to as zones. However, the league reverted to its traditional double round-robin format from the 2019 season onward.
The kabaddi mat is set to witness a mesmerizing display of skill and intensity, as teams showcase their strategic prowess and vie for supremacy in this thrilling sporting extravaganza. As the countdown to the 10th season ticks away, fans can anticipate an action-packed journey, with each match promising to be a testament to the global appeal and competitive spirit of Pro Kabaddi.
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Teams And Squads
1. Bengal Warriors
Team Owner: Birthright Games & Entertainment Private Limited
Team Captain: Maninder Singh
Top Buy: Maninder Singh| ₹2.12 crore
Total Players in the squad: 19
In a significant development for the upcoming 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), ace raider Maninder Singh is set to take the helm as the captain of the former champions, Bengal Warriors. The much-anticipated season is scheduled to kick off in Ahmedabad on December 2.
Position
|
Players
|
Raiders
|
Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay Jaywant Bodake, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje
|
Defenders
|
Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde
|
All-Rounders
|
Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat
2. Bengaluru Bulls
Team Owner: WL LEAGUE PRIVATE LIMITED
Team Captain: Pawan Sehrawat
Top Buy: Vikash Kandola| ₹55.25 lac
Total Players in the squad:25
At the forefront of the retained players for Bengaluru Bulls stands the dynamic raider, Neeraj Narwal. Renowned for his agile and explosive raiding style, Narwal has emerged as a consistent performer and an invaluable asset to the team. His ability to seize crucial points in high-pressure situations has elevated him to the status of an elite player within the Pro Kabaddi League.
|
Position
|
Players
|
Raiders
|
Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty. Piotr Pamulak, Akshit
|
Defenders
|
Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar
|
All-Rounders
|
Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh
3. Dabang Delhi K.C
Team Owner: Mrs Radha Kapoor Khanna
Team Captain: Joginder Singh Narwal
Top Buy: Ashu Malik| ₹96.25 lac
Total Players in the squad: 20
Dabang Delhi K.C., the champions of the eighth season, has officially declared that Naveen Kumar Goyat will retain his role as captain for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 season. Joining him in a leadership capacity is left-corner player Vishal Bhardwaj, who has been appointed as the team's deputy captain.
|
Position
|
Players
|
Raiders
|
Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Manjeet, Meetu, Manu
|
Defenders
|
Vijay, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit, Vikrant, Ashish, Himmat Antil, Yogesh
|
All-Rounders
|
Akash Prasher
4. Gujarat Giants
Team Owner: Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Team Captain: Sunil Kumar
Top Buy: Fazel Atrachali| ₹1.60 crore
Total Players in the squad: 20
|
Position
|
Players
|
Raiders
|
Rohan Singh, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Balaji D, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav
|
Defenders
|
Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Rajender Singh, Nitesh
|
All-Rounders
|
Akash Prasher
5. Haryana Steelers
Team Owner: JSW Sports
Team Captain: TBA
Top Buy: Siddharth Desai| ₹1 crore
Total Players in the squad: 21
|
Position
|
Players
|
Raiders
|
Vinay, K. Prapanjan, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Ghanshyam Roka Magar, Hasan Balbool, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Jaya Soorya NS
|
Defenders
|
Naveen, Harsh, Mohit, Monu, Sunny, Jaideep, Mohit, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep, Himanshu Choudhary, Ravindra Chouhan
|
All-Rounders
|
Ashish
6. Jaipur Pink Panthers
Team Owner: Abhishek Bachchan
Team Captain: TBA
Top Buy: Rahul Chaudhari| ₹13 lacs
Total Players in the squad: 19
|
Position
|
Players
|
Raiders
|
Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Devank, Bhavani Rajput, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik
|
Defenders
|
Lucky Sharma, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Reza Mirbagheri, Lavish, Sumit
|
All-Rounders
|
Ashish
7. Patna Pirates
Team Owner: Rajesh.V. Shah
Team Captain: Prashanth Kumar Rai
Top Buy: Manjeet| ₹92 lacs
Total Players in the squad: 22
|
Position
|
Players
|
Raiders
|
Sachin, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Zheng-Wei Chen, Sandeep Kumar
|
Defenders
|
Neeraj Kumar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Krishan, Mahendra Choudhary, Abinand Subhash, Sanjay, Deepak Kumar
|
All-Rounders
|
Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sajin Chandrasekar , Ankit, Rohit
8. Puneri Paltan
Team Owner: Insurekot Sports Pvt. Ltd.
Team Captain: Nitin Tomar
Top Buy: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh| ₹2.35 crore
Total Players in the squad: 18
|
Position
|
Players
|
Raiders
|
Pankaj Mohite, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Akash Santosh Shinde, Nitin
|
Defenders
|
Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Badal Taqdir Singh, Vaibhav Balasaheb Kamble, Ishwar, Hardeep, Vahid RezaEimehr, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Tushar Dattaray Adhavade
|
All-Rounders
|
Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar
9. Tamil Thalaivas
Team Owner: Magica Sports Ventures Private Limited
Team Captain: PO Surjeet Singh
Top Buy: Masanamuthu Lakshnanan| ₹31.60 lac
Total Players in the squad: 21
|
Position
|
Players
|
Raiders
|
Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Himanshu, Narender, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin, Masanamuthu Lakshnanan, Satish Kannan
|
Defenders
|
Sagar, Himanshu, M. Abishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi
|
All-Rounders
|
Ritik
10. Telugu Titans
Team Owner: Srinivas Sreeramaneni - Veera Sports
Team Captain: Rohit Kumar
Top Buy: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat| ₹ 2605 crore
Total Players in the squad: 18
|
Position
|
Players
|
Raiders
|
Rajnish, Vinay, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Omkar Narayan Patil, Praful Sudam Zaware, Robin Chaudhary
|
Defenders
|
Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohit, Nitin, Ankit, Gaurav Dahiya, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Mohit, Milad Jabbari
|
All-Rounders
|
Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Sanjeevi S, Omkar R. More, Hamid Mirzaei Nader
11. U Mumba
Team Owner: Ronnie Screwvala
Team Captain: Fazel Atrachali
Top Buy: Guman Singh| ₹85 lac
Total Players in the squad: 22
|
Position
|
Players
|
Raiders
|
Jai Bhagwan, Guman Singh, Pranav Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Shivam, Heidarali Ekrami, Saurav Parthe, Rohit Yadav, Alireza Mirzaeian, Kunal
|
Defenders
|
Surinder Singh, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugam, Gokulakannan M., Bittu
|
All-Rounders
|
Visvanath V., Amirmohammad Zafardanesh
12. U.P. Yoddhas
Team Owner: GMR League Games Pvt. Ltd
Team Captain: TBA
Top Buy: Vijay Malik| ₹85 lac
Total Players in the squad: 18
|
Position
|
Players
|
Raiders
|
Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Gulveer Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagana Gowda HR
|
Defenders
|
Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Kiran Laxman Magar, Harendra Kumar, Hitesh
|
All-Rounders
|
Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Vijay Malik, Helvic Simuyu Wanjala, Samuel Wanjala Wafula
