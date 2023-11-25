Quick Links

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Teams and Squads: Complete List Here

The kabaddi mat is set to witness a mesmerizing display of skill and intensity, as teams showcase their strategic prowess and vie for supremacy in this thrilling sporting extravaganza. As the countdown to the 10th season ticks away, fans can anticipate an action-packed journey, with each match promising to be a testament to the global appeal and competitive spirit of Pro Kabaddi.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Nov 25, 2023, 15:32 IST
The dynamic landscape of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 has been shaped as the franchises concluded their squad formations during the electrifying two-day Player Auction held in Mumbai. As the league gears up for its landmark 10th season, let's delve into an overview of how each team is poised for the upcoming battles.

In the 2017 and 2018–19 seasons, PKL underwent a significant transformation, introducing four new teams and adopting a format that split the teams into two divisions referred to as zones. However, the league reverted to its traditional double round-robin format from the 2019 season onward.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Teams And Squads

1. Bengal Warriors

Team Owner: Birthright Games & Entertainment Private Limited
Team Captain: Maninder Singh
Top Buy: Maninder Singh| ₹2.12 crore
Total Players in the squad: 19

In a significant development for the upcoming 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), ace raider Maninder Singh is set to take the helm as the captain of the former champions, Bengal Warriors. The much-anticipated season is scheduled to kick off in Ahmedabad on December 2.

Position

Players

Raiders

Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay Jaywant Bodake, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje

Defenders

Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde

All-Rounders

Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat

2. Bengaluru Bulls

Team Owner: WL LEAGUE PRIVATE LIMITED
Team Captain: Pawan Sehrawat
Top Buy: Vikash Kandola| ₹55.25 lac
Total Players in the squad:25

At the forefront of the retained players for Bengaluru Bulls stands the dynamic raider, Neeraj Narwal. Renowned for his agile and explosive raiding style, Narwal has emerged as a consistent performer and an invaluable asset to the team. His ability to seize crucial points in high-pressure situations has elevated him to the status of an elite player within the Pro Kabaddi League.

Position

Players

Raiders

Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty. Piotr Pamulak, Akshit

Defenders

Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar

All-Rounders

Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh

3. Dabang Delhi K.C

Team Owner: Mrs Radha Kapoor Khanna
Team Captain: Joginder Singh Narwal
Top Buy: Ashu Malik| ₹96.25 lac
Total Players in the squad: 20

Dabang Delhi K.C., the champions of the eighth season, has officially declared that Naveen Kumar Goyat will retain his role as captain for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 season. Joining him in a leadership capacity is left-corner player Vishal Bhardwaj, who has been appointed as the team's deputy captain.

Position

Players

Raiders

Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Manjeet, Meetu, Manu

Defenders

Vijay, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit, Vikrant, Ashish, Himmat Antil, Yogesh

All-Rounders

Akash Prasher

4. Gujarat Giants

Team Owner: Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Team Captain: Sunil Kumar
Top Buy: Fazel Atrachali| ₹1.60 crore
Total Players in the squad: 20

Position

Players

Raiders

Rohan Singh, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Balaji D, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav

Defenders

Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Rajender Singh, Nitesh

All-Rounders

Akash Prasher

5. Haryana Steelers

Team Owner: JSW Sports
Team Captain: TBA
Top Buy: Siddharth Desai| ₹1 crore
Total Players in the squad: 21

Position

Players

Raiders

Vinay, K. Prapanjan, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Ghanshyam Roka Magar, Hasan Balbool, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Jaya Soorya NS

Defenders

Naveen, Harsh, Mohit, Monu, Sunny, Jaideep, Mohit, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep, Himanshu Choudhary, Ravindra Chouhan

All-Rounders

Ashish

6. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Team Owner: Abhishek Bachchan
Team Captain: TBA
Top Buy: Rahul Chaudhari| ₹13 lacs
Total Players in the squad: 19

Position

Players

Raiders

Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Devank, Bhavani Rajput, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik

Defenders

Lucky Sharma, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Reza Mirbagheri, Lavish, Sumit

All-Rounders

Ashish

7. Patna Pirates

Team Owner: Rajesh.V. Shah
Team Captain: Prashanth Kumar Rai
Top Buy: Manjeet| ₹92 lacs
Total Players in the squad: 22

Position

Players

Raiders

Sachin, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Zheng-Wei Chen, Sandeep Kumar

Defenders

Neeraj Kumar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Krishan, Mahendra Choudhary, Abinand Subhash, Sanjay, Deepak Kumar

All-Rounders

Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sajin Chandrasekar , Ankit, Rohit

8. Puneri Paltan

Team Owner: Insurekot Sports Pvt. Ltd.
Team Captain: Nitin Tomar
Top Buy: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh| ₹2.35 crore
Total Players in the squad: 18

Position

Players

Raiders

Pankaj Mohite, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Akash Santosh Shinde, Nitin

Defenders

Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Badal Taqdir Singh, Vaibhav Balasaheb Kamble, Ishwar, Hardeep, Vahid RezaEimehr, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Tushar Dattaray Adhavade

All-Rounders

Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar

9. Tamil Thalaivas

Team Owner: Magica Sports Ventures Private Limited
Team Captain: PO Surjeet Singh
Top Buy: Masanamuthu Lakshnanan| ₹31.60 lac
Total Players in the squad: 21

Position

Players

Raiders

Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Himanshu, Narender, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin, Masanamuthu Lakshnanan, Satish Kannan

Defenders

Sagar, Himanshu, M. Abishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi

All-Rounders

Ritik

10. Telugu Titans

Team Owner: Srinivas Sreeramaneni - Veera Sports
Team Captain: Rohit Kumar
Top Buy: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat| ₹ 2605 crore
Total Players in the squad: 18

Position

Players

Raiders

Rajnish, Vinay, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Omkar Narayan Patil, Praful Sudam Zaware, Robin Chaudhary

Defenders

Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohit, Nitin, Ankit, Gaurav Dahiya, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Mohit, Milad Jabbari

All-Rounders

Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Sanjeevi S, Omkar R. More, Hamid Mirzaei Nader

11. U Mumba

Team Owner: Ronnie Screwvala
Team Captain: Fazel Atrachali
Top Buy: Guman Singh| ₹85 lac
Total Players in the squad: 22

Position

Players

Raiders

Jai Bhagwan, Guman Singh, Pranav Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Shivam, Heidarali Ekrami, Saurav Parthe, Rohit Yadav, Alireza Mirzaeian, Kunal

Defenders

Surinder Singh, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugam, Gokulakannan M., Bittu

All-Rounders

Visvanath V., Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

12. U.P. Yoddhas

Team Owner: GMR League Games Pvt. Ltd
Team Captain: TBA
Top Buy: Vijay Malik| ₹85 lac
Total Players in the squad: 18

Position

Players

Raiders

Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Gulveer Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagana Gowda HR

Defenders

Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Kiran Laxman Magar, Harendra Kumar, Hitesh

All-Rounders

Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Vijay Malik, Helvic Simuyu Wanjala, Samuel Wanjala Wafula

