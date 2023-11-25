Pro Kabaddi 2023 Teams and Squads: Complete List Here

The dynamic landscape of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 has been shaped as the franchises concluded their squad formations during the electrifying two-day Player Auction held in Mumbai. As the league gears up for its landmark 10th season, let's delve into an overview of how each team is poised for the upcoming battles.

In the 2017 and 2018–19 seasons, PKL underwent a significant transformation, introducing four new teams and adopting a format that split the teams into two divisions referred to as zones. However, the league reverted to its traditional double round-robin format from the 2019 season onward. The kabaddi mat is set to witness a mesmerizing display of skill and intensity, as teams showcase their strategic prowess and vie for supremacy in this thrilling sporting extravaganza. As the countdown to the 10th season ticks away, fans can anticipate an action-packed journey, with each match promising to be a testament to the global appeal and competitive spirit of Pro Kabaddi.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Teams And Squads 1. Bengal Warriors Team Owner: Birthright Games & Entertainment Private Limited

Team Captain: Maninder Singh

Top Buy: Maninder Singh| ₹2.12 crore

Total Players in the squad: 19

In a significant development for the upcoming 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), ace raider Maninder Singh is set to take the helm as the captain of the former champions, Bengal Warriors. The much-anticipated season is scheduled to kick off in Ahmedabad on December 2. Position Players Raiders Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay Jaywant Bodake, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje Defenders Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde All-Rounders Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat 2. Bengaluru Bulls Team Owner: WL LEAGUE PRIVATE LIMITED

Team Captain: Pawan Sehrawat

Top Buy: Vikash Kandola| ₹55.25 lac

Total Players in the squad:25

At the forefront of the retained players for Bengaluru Bulls stands the dynamic raider, Neeraj Narwal. Renowned for his agile and explosive raiding style, Narwal has emerged as a consistent performer and an invaluable asset to the team. His ability to seize crucial points in high-pressure situations has elevated him to the status of an elite player within the Pro Kabaddi League. Position Players Raiders Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty. Piotr Pamulak, Akshit Defenders Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar All-Rounders Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh