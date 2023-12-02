Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi: Based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Thalaivass stand as a professional Kabaddi team competing in the Pro Kabaddi League. The team hosts its home matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Chennai), adding a local touch to their spirited performances.

However, since their debut in the PKL, the Thalaivas have faced challenges, finding themselves at the bottom of Zone B in both the 2017 and 2018-19 seasons. The subsequent seasons of 2019 and 2021-22 didn't bring significant improvement, with finishes in the 12th and 11th positions, respectively. The team's most notable achievement occurred in the 2022 season when they secured a commendable 5th place and progressed to the semi-finals. However, their journey halted with a defeat to Puneri Paltan.

Notably, the team made headlines by releasing their record signing, the star India raider Pawan Sehrawat, ahead of the September auction. The Thalaivas had invested a staggering INR 2.26 CR in acquiring the services of this Indian raider, making him the most expensive player in the league's history. Unfortunately, Sehrawat's season took an unexpected turn as he suffered a knee injury in his first league fixture, sidelining him for the entirety of the season.

All You Need to Know About Tamil Thalaivas Team and Squad 2023

Retained Players Nationality Position Himanshu Singh Indian Raider Selvamani K Indian Raider Ritik Indian All-rounder Masanamuthu Lakshmanan Indian Raider Satish Kannan Indian Raider Amirhossein Bastami Iranian Defender Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi Iranian Defender

Displaying unwavering confidence in the emerging talents, the Tamil Thalaivass management has retained a cadre of promising youngsters who admirably filled the void left by Pawan Sehrawat's absence, steering the team into the playoffs. The formidable lineup includes the imperious young raider Narender, both Himanshus— one recognized for his prolific raiding prowess and the other esteemed for his defensive contributions. Additionally, the team has secured the services of M Abhishek, Mohir, and the young stand-in skipper Sagar, showcasing a strategic commitment to nurturing and harnessing the potential of their burgeoning talents.

Player Name Category Position Ajinkya Pawar Elite Raider Sagar Retained Young All-rounder Himanshu Retained Young Raider M Abhishek Retained Young Defender Sahil Retained Young Defender Mohit Retained Young Defender Aashish Retained Young Defender Narender Existing Young Raider Himanshu Existing Young Defender Jatin Existing Young Raider

Here is the complete squad:

Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Selvamani K, Vishal Chahal, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Nitin Singh, Jatin, Satish Kannan, Masanamuthu Lakshanan, M Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, and Ritik

In a significant announcement on Tuesday, the Tamil Thalaivas also revealed that Sagar Rathee would lead the team as the captain in the upcoming 10th Season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Who is the owner of Tamil Thalaivas?

Magnum Sports Private Limited, the consortium that also owns the Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC, holds the ownership reins of the Tamil Thalaivass. Notably, acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi assumes the role of the team's brand ambassador, adding star power and charisma to the Thalaivas' identity.

Tamil Thalaivas Match Schedule in PKL 10

Tamil Thalaivass will start their campaign against Dabang Delhi on December 3, 2023, at the Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad. Here is the full schedule:

Date Teams Venue December 3 Tamil Thalaivass vs Dabang Delhi KC The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad December 10 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivass Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru December 13 Tamil Thalaivass vs Telugu Titans Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru December 17 U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivass Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune December 22 Tamil Thalaivass vs Patna Pirates SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai December 23 Tamil Thalaivass vs Jaipur Pink Panthers SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai December 25 Tamil Thalaivass vs Haryana Steelers SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai December 27 Tamil Thalaivass vs Gujarat Giants SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai December 31 Tamil Thalaivass vs Bengaluru Bulls Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida January 7 Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivass Dome by NSCI, Mumbai January 10 UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivass Dome by NSCI, Mumbai January 14 Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivass SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur January 16 Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivass SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur January 21 Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivass Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad January 24 Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivass Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad January 28 Tamil Thalaivass vs U Mumba Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna January 31 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivass Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna February 4 Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivass Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi February 6 Tamil Thalaivass vs UP Yoddhas Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi February 11 Tamil Thalaivass vs Puneri Paltan Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata February 14 Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivass Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata February 18 Tamil Thalaivass vs Bengal Warriors Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Tamil Thalaivas Top Players and Points

The top players and pints will be updated once the season starts on 2nd December.

