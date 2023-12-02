Quick Links

Tamil Thalaivas Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Tamil Thalaivas Team 2023: the Tamil Thalaivass management has opted to retain a cadre of promising youngsters who admirably filled the void left by Pawan Sehrawat's absence, steering the team into the playoffs. The formidable lineup includes the imperious young raider Narender, both Himanshus— one recognized for his prolific raiding prowess and the other esteemed for his defensive contributions.

Dec 2, 2023
Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi: Based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Thalaivass stand as a professional Kabaddi team competing in the Pro Kabaddi League. The team hosts its home matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Chennai), adding a local touch to their spirited performances.

However, since their debut in the PKL, the Thalaivas have faced challenges, finding themselves at the bottom of Zone B in both the 2017 and 2018-19 seasons. The subsequent seasons of 2019 and 2021-22 didn't bring significant improvement, with finishes in the 12th and 11th positions, respectively. The team's most notable achievement occurred in the 2022 season when they secured a commendable 5th place and progressed to the semi-finals. However, their journey halted with a defeat to Puneri Paltan.

All You Need to Know About Tamil Thalaivas Team and Squad 2023

Notably, the team made headlines by releasing their record signing, the star India raider Pawan Sehrawat, ahead of the September auction. The Thalaivas had invested a staggering INR 2.26 CR in acquiring the services of this Indian raider, making him the most expensive player in the league's history. Unfortunately, Sehrawat's season took an unexpected turn as he suffered a knee injury in his first league fixture, sidelining him for the entirety of the season.

Retained Players

Nationality

Position

Himanshu Singh

Indian

Raider

Selvamani K

Indian

Raider

Ritik

Indian

All-rounder

Masanamuthu Lakshmanan

Indian

Raider

Satish Kannan

Indian

Raider

Amirhossein Bastami

Iranian

Defender

Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi

Iranian

Defender

Displaying unwavering confidence in the emerging talents, the Tamil Thalaivass management has retained a cadre of promising youngsters who admirably filled the void left by Pawan Sehrawat's absence, steering the team into the playoffs. The formidable lineup includes the imperious young raider Narender, both Himanshus— one recognized for his prolific raiding prowess and the other esteemed for his defensive contributions. Additionally, the team has secured the services of M Abhishek, Mohir, and the young stand-in skipper Sagar, showcasing a strategic commitment to nurturing and harnessing the potential of their burgeoning talents. 

Player Name

Category

Position

Ajinkya Pawar

Elite

Raider

Sagar

Retained Young

All-rounder

Himanshu

Retained Young

Raider

M Abhishek

Retained Young

Defender

Sahil

Retained Young

Defender

Mohit

Retained Young

Defender

Aashish

Retained Young

Defender

Narender

Existing Young

Raider

Himanshu

Existing Young

Defender

Jatin

Existing Young

Raider

Here is the complete squad:

Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Selvamani K, Vishal Chahal, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Nitin Singh, Jatin, Satish Kannan, Masanamuthu Lakshanan, M Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, and Ritik

In a significant announcement on Tuesday, the Tamil Thalaivas also revealed that Sagar Rathee would lead the team as the captain in the upcoming 10th Season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Who is the owner of Tamil Thalaivas?

Magnum Sports Private Limited, the consortium that also owns the Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC, holds the ownership reins of the Tamil Thalaivass. Notably, acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi assumes the role of the team's brand ambassador, adding star power and charisma to the Thalaivas' identity.

Tamil Thalaivas Match Schedule in PKL 10

Tamil Thalaivass will start their campaign against Dabang Delhi on December 3, 2023, at the Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad. Here is the full schedule:

Date

Teams

Venue

December 3

Tamil Thalaivass vs Dabang Delhi KC

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 10

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivass

Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 13

Tamil Thalaivass vs Telugu Titans

Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 17

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivass

Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 22

Tamil Thalaivass vs Patna Pirates

SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 23

Tamil Thalaivass vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 25

Tamil Thalaivass vs Haryana Steelers

SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 27

Tamil Thalaivass vs Gujarat Giants

SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 31

Tamil Thalaivass vs Bengaluru Bulls

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 7

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivass

Dome by NSCI, Mumbai

January 10

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivass

Dome by NSCI, Mumbai

January 14

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivass

SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 16

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivass

SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 21

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivass

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 24

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivass

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 28

Tamil Thalaivass vs U Mumba

Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

January 31

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivass

Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

February 4

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivass

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 6

Tamil Thalaivass vs UP Yoddhas

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 11

Tamil Thalaivass vs Puneri Paltan

Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 14

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivass

Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 18

Tamil Thalaivass vs Bengal Warriors

Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Tamil Thalaivas Top Players and Points

The top players and pints will be updated once the season starts on 2nd December.

FAQs

  • Who is the Captain of Tamil Thalaivas for PKL season 10?
    +
    In a significant announcement, the Tamil Thalaivas revealed that Sagar Rathee would lead the team as the captain in the upcoming 10th Season of the Pro Kabaddi League.
  • How many times has the Tamil Thalaivas won the Pro Kabaddi Title?
    +
    As of 2023, Tamil Thalaivas haven't won any Pro Kabbadi Season.

