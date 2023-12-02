Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi: Based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Thalaivass stand as a professional Kabaddi team competing in the Pro Kabaddi League. The team hosts its home matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Chennai), adding a local touch to their spirited performances.
However, since their debut in the PKL, the Thalaivas have faced challenges, finding themselves at the bottom of Zone B in both the 2017 and 2018-19 seasons. The subsequent seasons of 2019 and 2021-22 didn't bring significant improvement, with finishes in the 12th and 11th positions, respectively. The team's most notable achievement occurred in the 2022 season when they secured a commendable 5th place and progressed to the semi-finals. However, their journey halted with a defeat to Puneri Paltan.
All You Need to Know About Tamil Thalaivas Team and Squad 2023
Notably, the team made headlines by releasing their record signing, the star India raider Pawan Sehrawat, ahead of the September auction. The Thalaivas had invested a staggering INR 2.26 CR in acquiring the services of this Indian raider, making him the most expensive player in the league's history. Unfortunately, Sehrawat's season took an unexpected turn as he suffered a knee injury in his first league fixture, sidelining him for the entirety of the season.
|
Retained Players
|
Nationality
|
Position
|
Himanshu Singh
|
Indian
|
Raider
|
Selvamani K
|
Indian
|
Raider
|
Ritik
|
Indian
|
All-rounder
|
Masanamuthu Lakshmanan
|
Indian
|
Raider
|
Satish Kannan
|
Indian
|
Raider
|
Amirhossein Bastami
|
Iranian
|
Defender
|
Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi
|
Iranian
|
Defender
Displaying unwavering confidence in the emerging talents, the Tamil Thalaivass management has retained a cadre of promising youngsters who admirably filled the void left by Pawan Sehrawat's absence, steering the team into the playoffs. The formidable lineup includes the imperious young raider Narender, both Himanshus— one recognized for his prolific raiding prowess and the other esteemed for his defensive contributions. Additionally, the team has secured the services of M Abhishek, Mohir, and the young stand-in skipper Sagar, showcasing a strategic commitment to nurturing and harnessing the potential of their burgeoning talents.
|
Player Name
|
Category
|
Position
|
Ajinkya Pawar
|
Elite
|
Raider
|
Sagar
|
Retained Young
|
All-rounder
|
Himanshu
|
Retained Young
|
Raider
|
M Abhishek
|
Retained Young
|
Defender
|
Sahil
|
Retained Young
|
Defender
|
Mohit
|
Retained Young
|
Defender
|
Aashish
|
Retained Young
|
Defender
|
Narender
|
Existing Young
|
Raider
|
Himanshu
|
Existing Young
|
Defender
|
Jatin
|
Existing Young
|
Raider
Here is the complete squad:
Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Selvamani K, Vishal Chahal, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Nitin Singh, Jatin, Satish Kannan, Masanamuthu Lakshanan, M Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, and Ritik
In a significant announcement on Tuesday, the Tamil Thalaivas also revealed that Sagar Rathee would lead the team as the captain in the upcoming 10th Season of the Pro Kabaddi League.
ALSO READ| Pro Kabaddi 2023 Teams and Squads: Complete List Here
Who is the owner of Tamil Thalaivas?
Magnum Sports Private Limited, the consortium that also owns the Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC, holds the ownership reins of the Tamil Thalaivass. Notably, acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi assumes the role of the team's brand ambassador, adding star power and charisma to the Thalaivas' identity.
Tamil Thalaivas Match Schedule in PKL 10
Tamil Thalaivass will start their campaign against Dabang Delhi on December 3, 2023, at the Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad. Here is the full schedule:
|
Date
|
Teams
|
Venue
|
December 3
|
Tamil Thalaivass vs Dabang Delhi KC
|
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
|
December 10
|
Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivass
|
Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
|
December 13
|
Tamil Thalaivass vs Telugu Titans
|
Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
|
December 17
|
U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivass
|
Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
|
December 22
|
Tamil Thalaivass vs Patna Pirates
|
SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|
December 23
|
Tamil Thalaivass vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|
December 25
|
Tamil Thalaivass vs Haryana Steelers
|
SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|
December 27
|
Tamil Thalaivass vs Gujarat Giants
|
SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|
December 31
|
Tamil Thalaivass vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|
January 7
|
Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivass
|
Dome by NSCI, Mumbai
|
January 10
|
UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivass
|
Dome by NSCI, Mumbai
|
January 14
|
Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivass
|
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|
January 16
|
Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivass
|
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|
January 21
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivass
|
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|
January 24
|
Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivass
|
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|
January 28
|
Tamil Thalaivass vs U Mumba
|
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
|
January 31
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivass
|
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
|
February 4
|
Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivass
|
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|
February 6
|
Tamil Thalaivass vs UP Yoddhas
|
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|
February 11
|
Tamil Thalaivass vs Puneri Paltan
|
Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
|
February 14
|
Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivass
|
Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
|
February 18
|
Tamil Thalaivass vs Bengal Warriors
|
Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
ALSO READ| VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022 Winner: Check Prize Money and Awards Details
Tamil Thalaivas Top Players and Points
The top players and pints will be updated once the season starts on 2nd December.
ALSO READ|
- Pro Kabaddi League Winners and Runner-Up List of All Seasons
- Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table
- Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Schedule