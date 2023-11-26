Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Giants is one of the ten teams participating in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10. Hailing from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the team is coached by Ram Mehar Singh. Under his guidance, the Giants have showcased exceptional skills and strategy on the kabaddi mat. With a strong lineup of talented players, they have become a formidable force to be reckoned with in the league. The Giants have yet to win the championship trophy, but they have become the runner-up on two occasions.

All You Need to Know About Gujarat Giants Team and Squad 2023

Here is the squad of Gujarat Giants that will participate in the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League: