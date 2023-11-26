Quick Links

Gujarat Giants Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Gujarat Giants Team 2023: Here are the season 10 Pro Kabaddi League team Gujarat Giants’ details. Read on to learn about the team's squad, captain, owner, and match fixtures. 

Nov 26, 2023
Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Giants is one of the ten teams participating in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10. Hailing from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the team is coached by Ram Mehar Singh. Under his guidance, the Giants have showcased exceptional skills and strategy on the kabaddi mat. With a strong lineup of talented players, they have become a formidable force to be reckoned with in the league. The Giants have yet to win the championship trophy, but they have become the runner-up on two occasions.

All You Need to Know About Gujarat Giants Team and Squad 2023

Here is the squad of Gujarat Giants that will participate in the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League:

  • Raiders- Rohan Singh, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Balaji D, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav
  • Defenders- Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Rajender Singh, Nitesh
  • All-Rounders- Akash Prasher

Who is the owner of Gujarat Giants?

The owner of the Gujarat Giants Kabaddi team is Adani Wilmar Ltd., an Indian multinational conglomerate owned by Gautam Adani. 

Gujarat Giants Match Schedule in PKL 10

Here is the complete schedule of Gujarat Giants in the upcoming season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League:

 

Date

Match

Match Number

Venue

December 2

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans

Match 1

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 3

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 4

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 5

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba

Match 7

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 7

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates

Match 11

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 11

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants

Match 18

Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 19

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants

Match 31

Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 23

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas

Match 37

SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 27

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants

Match 44

SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 31

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors

Match 49

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 2

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Match 53

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 6

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants

Match 59

DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 12

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants

Match 68

SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 17

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants

Match 76

SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 21

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan

Match 82

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 26

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants

Match 90

Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

January 29

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants

Match 96

Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

February 2

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

Match 101

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 4

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas

Match 104

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 9

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants

Match 111

Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 11

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants

Match 116

Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 17

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants

Match 125

Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

February 19

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Match 128

Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Gujarat Giants Top Players and Points

The roster of Gujarat Giants is filled with skilled players from different regions. Here are a few players to watch out for in the upcoming PKL season 10:

  • Fazel Atrachali 
  • Rakesh Sangroya
  • Parteek Dahiya
  • Arkam Shaikh
  • Sonu Jaglan

The season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin on December 2 with 132 matches taking place in a 12-city caravan format. Will the Gujarat Giants win their first title this season? We will to wait and find out.

