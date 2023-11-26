Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Giants is one of the ten teams participating in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10. Hailing from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the team is coached by Ram Mehar Singh. Under his guidance, the Giants have showcased exceptional skills and strategy on the kabaddi mat. With a strong lineup of talented players, they have become a formidable force to be reckoned with in the league. The Giants have yet to win the championship trophy, but they have become the runner-up on two occasions.
All You Need to Know About Gujarat Giants Team and Squad 2023
Here is the squad of Gujarat Giants that will participate in the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League:
- Raiders- Rohan Singh, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Balaji D, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav
- Defenders- Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Rajender Singh, Nitesh
- All-Rounders- Akash Prasher
Who is the owner of Gujarat Giants?
The owner of the Gujarat Giants Kabaddi team is Adani Wilmar Ltd., an Indian multinational conglomerate owned by Gautam Adani.
Gujarat Giants Match Schedule in PKL 10
Here is the complete schedule of Gujarat Giants in the upcoming season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Match Number
|
Venue
|
December 2
|
Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans
|
Match 1
|
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
|
December 3
|
Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Match 4
|
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
|
December 5
|
Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba
|
Match 7
|
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
|
December 7
|
Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates
|
Match 11
|
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
|
December 11
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants
|
Match 18
|
Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
|
December 19
|
Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants
|
Match 31
|
Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
|
December 23
|
Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas
|
Match 37
|
SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|
December 27
|
Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants
|
Match 44
|
SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|
December 31
|
Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors
|
Match 49
|
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|
January 2
|
Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|
Match 53
|
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|
January 6
|
Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants
|
Match 59
|
DOME by NSCI, Mumbai
|
January 12
|
Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants
|
Match 68
|
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|
January 17
|
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants
|
Match 76
|
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|
January 21
|
Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan
|
Match 82
|
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|
January 26
|
U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants
|
Match 90
|
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
|
January 29
|
Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants
|
Match 96
|
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
|
February 2
|
Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers
|
Match 101
|
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|
February 4
|
Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas
|
Match 104
|
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|
February 9
|
Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants
|
Match 111
|
Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
|
February 11
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants
|
Match 116
|
Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
|
February 17
|
UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants
|
Match 125
|
Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
|
February 19
|
Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
Match 128
|
Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
Gujarat Giants Top Players and Points
The roster of Gujarat Giants is filled with skilled players from different regions. Here are a few players to watch out for in the upcoming PKL season 10:
- Fazel Atrachali
- Rakesh Sangroya
- Parteek Dahiya
- Arkam Shaikh
- Sonu Jaglan
The season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin on December 2 with 132 matches taking place in a 12-city caravan format. Will the Gujarat Giants win their first title this season? We will to wait and find out.