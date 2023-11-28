Quick Links

Dabang Delhi K.C. Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Dabang Delhi K.C. Team 2023: Here are the season 10 Pro Kabaddi League team Dabang Delhi K.C. details. Read on to learn about the team's squad, captain, owner, and match fixtures. 

Nov 28, 2023
Get here all the information about the Dabang Delhi K.C. Team of Pro Kabaddi League
Dabang Delhi K.C. Pro Kabaddi League: Based in India’s capital, New Delhi, Dabang Delhi is one of the original teams that participate in the Pro Kabaddi League. Captained by Naveen Kumar Goyat and coached by Rambir Singh Khokhar, the team have not enjoyed much success in the league, up until the 2021-22. The Dabangs cinched their first PKL trophy in the 8th season of the PKL when they defeated three-time champions Patna Pirates in the final. 

Entering the kabaddi mat, Dabang Delhi will look forward to bringing the trophy home for a second time. 

All You Need to Know About Dabang Delhi K.C. Team and Squad 2023

Here is the squad of Dabang Delhi K.C. that will participate in the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Raiders

  • Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Manjeet, Meetu, Manu

Defenders

  • Vijay, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit, Vikrant, Ashish, Himmat Antil, Yogesh

All-Rounders

  • Akash Prasher

Who is the owner of Dabang Delhi K.C.?

The owner of Dabang Delhi K.C. is Radha Kapoor. 

Dabang Delhi K.C. Match Schedule in PKL 10

Here is the complete schedule of Dabang Delhi K.C. in the upcoming season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Date

Match

Match Number

Venue

December 3

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC

Match 3

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 8

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC

Match 12

Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 10

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers

Match 17

Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 16

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC

Match 26

Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 18

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC

Match 30

Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 25

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC

Match 40

SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 27

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC

Match 43

SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 30

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC

Match 48

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 2

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC

Match 53

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 5

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC

Match 56

Dome by NSCI, Mumbai

January 8

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC

Match 63

SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 14

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates

Match 72

SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 17

Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants

Match 76

SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 20

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

Match 80

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 24

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC

Match 87

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 27

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas

Match 92

Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

February 2

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors

Match 100

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 3

Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans

Match 103

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 5

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan

Match 107

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 7

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Match 110

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 14

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas

Match 120

Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 18

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 127

Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Dabang Delhi K.C. Top Players and Points

Here are some of the key players of the Dabang Delhi K.C. kabaddi team participating in season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League:

  • Naveen Kumar
  • Ashish Narwal
  • Vishal Bhardwaj
  • Nitin Chandel

Dabang Delhi K.C. will enter the arena in season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League as one-time champions. Will they win their second? We will find out when PKL season 10 begins on December 2, 2023. 

 

