Dabang Delhi K.C. Pro Kabaddi League: Based in India’s capital, New Delhi, Dabang Delhi is one of the original teams that participate in the Pro Kabaddi League. Captained by Naveen Kumar Goyat and coached by Rambir Singh Khokhar, the team have not enjoyed much success in the league, up until the 2021-22. The Dabangs cinched their first PKL trophy in the 8th season of the PKL when they defeated three-time champions Patna Pirates in the final.

Entering the kabaddi mat, Dabang Delhi will look forward to bringing the trophy home for a second time.