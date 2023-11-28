Dabang Delhi K.C. Pro Kabaddi League: Based in India’s capital, New Delhi, Dabang Delhi is one of the original teams that participate in the Pro Kabaddi League. Captained by Naveen Kumar Goyat and coached by Rambir Singh Khokhar, the team have not enjoyed much success in the league, up until the 2021-22. The Dabangs cinched their first PKL trophy in the 8th season of the PKL when they defeated three-time champions Patna Pirates in the final.
Entering the kabaddi mat, Dabang Delhi will look forward to bringing the trophy home for a second time.
Here is the squad of Dabang Delhi K.C. that will participate in the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League:
Raiders
- Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Manjeet, Meetu, Manu
Defenders
- Vijay, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit, Vikrant, Ashish, Himmat Antil, Yogesh
All-Rounders
- Akash Prasher
Who is the owner of Dabang Delhi K.C.?
The owner of Dabang Delhi K.C. is Radha Kapoor.
Here is the complete schedule of Dabang Delhi K.C. in the upcoming season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Match Number
|
Venue
|
December 3
|
Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC
|
Match 3
|
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
|
December 8
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC
|
Match 12
|
Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
|
December 10
|
Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers
|
Match 17
|
Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
|
December 16
|
Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC
|
Match 26
|
Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
|
December 18
|
Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC
|
Match 30
|
Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
|
December 25
|
Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC
|
Match 40
|
SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|
December 27
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC
|
Match 43
|
SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|
December 30
|
UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC
|
Match 48
|
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|
January 2
|
Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC
|
Match 53
|
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|
January 5
|
Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC
|
Match 56
|
Dome by NSCI, Mumbai
|
January 8
|
U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC
|
Match 63
|
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|
January 14
|
Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates
|
Match 72
|
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|
January 17
|
Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants
|
Match 76
|
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|
January 20
|
Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba
|
Match 80
|
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|
January 24
|
Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC
|
Match 87
|
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|
January 27
|
Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas
|
Match 92
|
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
|
February 2
|
Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors
|
Match 100
|
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|
February 3
|
Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans
|
Match 103
|
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|
February 5
|
Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan
|
Match 107
|
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|
February 7
|
Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
Match 110
|
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|
February 14
|
Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas
|
Match 120
|
Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
|
February 18
|
Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Match 127
|
Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
Dabang Delhi K.C. Top Players and Points
Here are some of the key players of the Dabang Delhi K.C. kabaddi team participating in season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League:
- Naveen Kumar
- Ashish Narwal
- Vishal Bhardwaj
- Nitin Chandel
Dabang Delhi K.C. will enter the arena in season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League as one-time champions. Will they win their second? We will find out when PKL season 10 begins on December 2, 2023.