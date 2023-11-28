Quick Links

Bengal Warriors Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

 Bengal Warriors Team 2023: Here are the season 10 Pro Kabaddi League team Bengal Warriors' details. Read on to learn about the team's squad, captain, owner, and match fixtures. 

Nov 28, 2023
Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League: Based in Kolkata, West Bengal, the Bengal Warriors are one of the ten teams participating in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. In the first four seasons of the PKL, the Warriors had an embarrassing performance, finishing at the bottom of the league standings. However, after a humiliating defeat in the 2016 season (June), they completely revamped their squad and became one of the strongest teams in the league. The Bengal Warriors have qualified for the playoffs for 3 consecutive seasons and in the 2019 season, they won their first title. Captained by Maninder Singh, the Warriors will look forward to winning their second title. 

All You Need to Know About Bengal Warriors Team and Squad 2023

Here is the squad of Bengal Warriors that will participate in the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Raiders

  • Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay Jaywant Bodake, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje

Defenders

  • Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde

All-Rounders

  • Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat

Who is the owner of Bengal Warriors?

The owner of the Kabaddi team Bengal Warriors is Future Group. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is also one of the owners of the team. 

Bengal Warriors Match Schedule in PKL 10

Here is the complete schedule of Bengal Warriors in the upcoming season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League:

 

Date

Match

Match Number

Venue

December 4

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

Match 6

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 7

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Match 10

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 10

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

Match 16

Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 12

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

Match 20

Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 16

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors

Match 25

Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 18

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas

Match 29

Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 24

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors

Match 38

SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 25

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Match 40

SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 31

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors

Match 49

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 7

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers

Match 61

DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 9

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

Match 64

DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 13

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors

Match 70

SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 15

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 73

SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 22

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors

Match 84

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 26

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

Match 89

Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

January 29

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors

Match 95

Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

February 2

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors

Match 100

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 9

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants

Match 111

Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 10

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans

Match 114

Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 12

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba

Match 118

Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 14

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan

Match 121

Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 18

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors

Match 126

Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Bengal Warriors Top Players and Points

The Bengal Warriors is a formidable team with a roster of strong players. Here are some players to watch out for in the coming season of PKL:

  • Maninder Singh
  • Shrikant Jadhav
  • Chai-Ming Chang
  • Nitin Rawal

The team has consistently performed great since the 2017 of the Pro Kabaddi League. This year will be no different. Will the Warriors bring their second trophy home? Or will they go back to being how they were pre-2017 season? Let’s wait and find out. The 10th season of the PKL will begin on December 2.





