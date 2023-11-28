Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League: Based in Kolkata, West Bengal, the Bengal Warriors are one of the ten teams participating in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. In the first four seasons of the PKL, the Warriors had an embarrassing performance, finishing at the bottom of the league standings. However, after a humiliating defeat in the 2016 season (June), they completely revamped their squad and became one of the strongest teams in the league. The Bengal Warriors have qualified for the playoffs for 3 consecutive seasons and in the 2019 season, they won their first title. Captained by Maninder Singh, the Warriors will look forward to winning their second title.
All You Need to Know About Bengal Warriors Team and Squad 2023
Here is the squad of Bengal Warriors that will participate in the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League:
Raiders
- Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay Jaywant Bodake, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje
Defenders
- Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde
All-Rounders
- Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat
Who is the owner of Bengal Warriors?
The owner of the Kabaddi team Bengal Warriors is Future Group. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is also one of the owners of the team.
Bengal Warriors Match Schedule in PKL 10
Here is the complete schedule of Bengal Warriors in the upcoming season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Match Number
|
Venue
|
December 4
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors
|
Match 6
|
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
|
December 7
|
Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
Match 10
|
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
|
December 10
|
Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
|
Match 16
|
Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
|
December 12
|
Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates
|
Match 20
|
Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
|
December 16
|
Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors
|
Match 25
|
Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
|
December 18
|
Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas
|
Match 29
|
Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
|
December 24
|
U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors
|
Match 38
|
SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|
December 25
|
Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|
Match 40
|
SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|
December 31
|
Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors
|
Match 49
|
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|
January 7
|
Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers
|
Match 61
|
DOME by NSCI, Mumbai
|
January 9
|
Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors
|
Match 64
|
DOME by NSCI, Mumbai
|
January 13
|
UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors
|
Match 70
|
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|
January 15
|
Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Match 73
|
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|
January 22
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors
|
Match 84
|
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|
January 26
|
Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors
|
Match 89
|
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
|
January 29
|
Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors
|
Match 95
|
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
|
February 2
|
Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors
|
Match 100
|
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|
February 9
|
Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants
|
Match 111
|
Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
|
February 10
|
Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans
|
Match 114
|
Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
|
February 12
|
Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba
|
Match 118
|
Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
|
February 14
|
Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan
|
Match 121
|
Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
|
February 18
|
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors
|
Match 126
|
Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
Bengal Warriors Top Players and Points
The Bengal Warriors is a formidable team with a roster of strong players. Here are some players to watch out for in the coming season of PKL:
- Maninder Singh
- Shrikant Jadhav
- Chai-Ming Chang
- Nitin Rawal
The team has consistently performed great since the 2017 of the Pro Kabaddi League. This year will be no different. Will the Warriors bring their second trophy home? Or will they go back to being how they were pre-2017 season? Let’s wait and find out. The 10th season of the PKL will begin on December 2.