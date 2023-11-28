Here is the squad of Bengal Warriors that will participate in the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League:

All You Need to Know About Bengal Warriors Team and Squad 2023

Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League: Based in Kolkata, West Bengal, the Bengal Warriors are one of the ten teams participating in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. In the first four seasons of the PKL, the Warriors had an embarrassing performance, finishing at the bottom of the league standings. However, after a humiliating defeat in the 2016 season (June), they completely revamped their squad and became one of the strongest teams in the league. The Bengal Warriors have qualified for the playoffs for 3 consecutive seasons and in the 2019 season, they won their first title. Captained by Maninder Singh, the Warriors will look forward to winning their second title.

Who is the owner of Bengal Warriors?

The owner of the Kabaddi team Bengal Warriors is Future Group. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is also one of the owners of the team.

Bengal Warriors Match Schedule in PKL 10

Here is the complete schedule of Bengal Warriors in the upcoming season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Date Match Match Number Venue December 4 Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Match 6 The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad December 7 Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match 10 The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad December 10 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Match 16 Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru December 12 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Match 20 Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru December 16 Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Match 25 Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune December 18 Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Match 29 Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune December 24 U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Match 38 SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai December 25 Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Match 40 SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai December 31 Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Match 49 Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida January 7 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Match 61 DOME by NSCI, Mumbai January 9 Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Match 64 DOME by NSCI, Mumbai January 13 UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Match 70 SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur January 15 Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Match 73 SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur January 22 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Match 84 Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad January 26 Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Match 89 Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna January 29 Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Match 95 Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna February 2 Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Match 100 Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi February 9 Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Match 111 Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata February 10 Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Match 114 Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata February 12 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Match 118 Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata February 14 Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Match 121 Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata February 18 Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Match 126 Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Bengal Warriors Top Players and Points

The Bengal Warriors is a formidable team with a roster of strong players. Here are some players to watch out for in the coming season of PKL:

Maninder Singh

Shrikant Jadhav

Chai-Ming Chang

Nitin Rawal

The team has consistently performed great since the 2017 of the Pro Kabaddi League. This year will be no different. Will the Warriors bring their second trophy home? Or will they go back to being how they were pre-2017 season? Let’s wait and find out. The 10th season of the PKL will begin on December 2.









