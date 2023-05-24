Test your investigative skills by finding the owner of the horse in the picture within 6 seconds!

Brain teaser picture puzzles are a great way to test your skills. The goal of these puzzles is to complete a task within the given timeframe. The task could be anything, from finding hidden and lost objects to solving a murder and finding the criminal. Not only are these puzzles good to test and enhance your visual and investigative skills, but they have also been scientifically proven to improve your mood. So, if you are having a rough day and are looking for a way to distract yourself, then these brain teaser puzzles are a way to go.

Today, the brain teaser we have in store for you is a simple one. You just have to spot the owner of the horse in the picture. Can you do this?

Let’s see.

Brain Teaser- Spot the horse’s owner within 6 seconds

Take a good look at the picture below.

Source: Bright Side

You can see a beautiful horse with an apricot-coloured mane standing before three people. A man and two women can be seen standing before the strong horse. Look at the horse; you will find that the powerful animal is in a dilemma. The horse has all but forgotten about its owner. Can you find the owner? This is a test of your investigative skills. Try to find the horse’s owner within 6 seconds, and you will get to know how good or bad your investigative skills are.

Get your phone, set your timer, and get started. All the best, guys!

Time’s up, guys. Were you able to spot the owner of the horse within 6 seconds? Congratulations to those who were able to solve this brain puzzle. Scroll down for the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

Here is the horse’s owner:

Source: Bright Side

