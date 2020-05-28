Thanjavur Netti Works and Arumbavur Wood Carvings gets GI tag: Here's all you need to know

The GI registry has given Geographical Indication (GI) tag to Thanjavur Netti Works (pith works) and Arumbavur wood carvings from Tamil Nadu. The application was filed seven years ago by the artisans of Tamil Nadu and now they have been granted the GI tag.

Seven years ago, in 2013, the application for GI tag for Thanjavur Netti works was filed by Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (Poompuhar). On the other hand, the application for GI tag for Arumbavur wood carvings was filed by Poompuhar in association with the Arumbavur Wood Carvers’ Handicrafts Industrial Cooperative Society Limited and the Arumbavur Temple Car and Woodcarving Artisans Welfare Society.

Thanjavur Netti Works

Thanjavur Netti Works is done from pith. The pith is obtained from netti which is a hydrophyte plant called as Aeschynomene Aspera. The artisans of Tamil Nadu are skilled in this particular craft and the art is traditionally transferred to them from their forefathers. The Thanjavur Netti Works are fragile and therefore are kept in a glass box.

The Pudukullam & Kallaperumbur lake is surrounded with marshy land favouring the growth of the hydrophytic plant used in netti works. The soil of Thanjavur is favourable for the growth of hydrophytic plant used for the production of pith handicraft. The Thanjavur Netti Works include-- models of the Brihadeeshwara Temple, Hindu idols, garlands, door hangings, etc.

Arumbavur Wood Carvings

Arumbavur Wood Carving is done at Arumbavur and around Perambalur district. The wood carvings are made out of wooden logs of Indian siris, mango, lingam tree, Indian ash tree, rosewood and neem tree. The designs that are carved on the woods are inspired by the temple architecture indigenous to the region. Arumbavur Wood Carvings is done on a single piece of wood.

Sculptures of Lord Vinayaka, Goddess Saraswati, Lord Krishna, Lord Siva, Goddess Parvathi, avatars of Goddess Laksmi, temple chariots etc. can be seen in Arumbavur Wood Carvings.

A GI or Geographical Indication (GI) tag is used on the products having specific geographical origin to prevent its misuse by other people. The tag assures the quality and distinctiveness of the products. It also attributable the geographical origin of the product and the owner has exclusive rights over the products.

