The India Toy Fair 2021: Know about India's First Virtual Toy Fair

The India Toy Fair 2021: On 27th February, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi inaugurated The India Toy Fair 2021 to boost the toy manufacturing industry in India. This improvement will encourage Aatmarnirbhar Bharat and vocal for local camping.

As we know that virtually The 1st Indian Toy Fair has been started and it will continue till 2nd March, 2021. It has been mentioned that all the people who have registered can visit the 1st Indian Toy Fair live from the official website.

The Indian Toy Fair 2021: Major Attraction

The major attraction of this fair is a Virtual Exhibition with over 1000 virtual stalls, webinars by State Governments, knowledge sessions with engaging panel discussions/webinars on diverse topics by experts on areas including toy-based learning, craft demonstrations, competitions, quizzes, virtual tours, product launches, etc.

The knowledge session mainly in the education sector involves several experts that emphasise NEP 2020 like play-based and activity-based learning, indoor and outdoor play, use of puzzles and games to promote critical thinking, and overall on how to make learning more engaging and enjoyable.

What is the objective or aim of the fair?

To bring the industry and the government together to find out a way to make the country the next global hub for the production and sourcing of toys. The Fair would also help in attracting investments and promoting exports. Sustainable linkages shall be created which will encourage dialogue for the overall development of the industry.

Know about the process of online registration for India Toy Fair 2021.

To visit the fair, applicants need to register themselves. The procedure is given below:

- Go to the India Toy Fair official website and open it.

- On the home screen, there is an option to register.

- After clicking this link a new page will open.

- Then, fill in all the details like your name, mobile number, email address, etc.

- After providing all the details click the Get OTP option.

- Then, provide the OTP that came on the registered mobile number for registration and submit it.

Now let us have a look at the activities under Indian Toy Fair

Our Prime Minister in August, 2020 in Mann ki Baat highlighted the potential of toys of India. He also encourages Indians mainly for vocals for local toys. Toys will support the Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojana and also will cherish the rich heritage and tradition of India. The ongoing activities under the Indian Toy Fair are:

- Toy Stories

- Toycathon

- The toys innovation challenge, etc.

What is the role of toys for growth and development?

In the inauguration ceremony of the Toy Fair, the education minister explained the significance of toys. He said that Indian toys are not only a source of entertainment but also play an important role in growth and development.

These games are related to the brain and so cause growth and thinking ability among kids. Also, this program is an implementation plan of the NEP 2021.

The webinar on Design Town Hall on Toys focuses on toys as a tool in pedagogy as a part of primary, secondary, and tertiary education, across normal people and also people with special needs.

It will enhance the making of the toys in class without the cost material or very low cost, etc.

At last, benefits of the India Toy Fair 2021

There are several benefits and features of the India Toy Fair 2021.

- The fair will provide a unique opportunity for people to immerse themselves in the world of toys.

- To understand the importance of Indian toys will create an exciting opportunity for educators and teachers.

- It will also provide interest to all age group students for Holistic learning through games.

- It will provide a platform to buy and explore various traditional and modern Toys and Games.

- It will also help in understanding the history of Indian art via toys.

- This will also appreciate the rich heritage and handicraft features of India.

- Knowledge will also boost by participating in webinars, panel discussions,s, and activities.

- Be vocal for local toys and support the aspirations of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

- Learn about the safety standards of toys, etc.

