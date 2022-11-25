The internet is stunned by a close-up video of a snow leopard found in Karakoram!
An astonishingly beautiful video catching glimpses of a big cat in Karakoram has been shared on Twitter. Let’s not spoil the spice with more words. Have a glance at the video yourself.
For anyone who has always surfed the internet for big cats and loved to know more about them knows that spotting a snow leopard is a rare, elusive affair. However, sometimes luck is on the side of mankind and we get to experience such moments, thanks to cameras.
One such rare incident took place in Karakoram when a beautiful snow leopard was caught on camera from a close angle.
Susanta Nanda has brought something that is a delight to watch for everyone in awe of the big cats. The Indian Forest Service officer shared a video that showed an elusive, snow leopard covered with snowflakes, having a good time near a tree in the Karakoram mountain range. The big cat was blanketed with snow, and the video shows a beautiful aerial view.
Have a glance at it!
The elusive snow leopard during snow fall…— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 23, 2022
At Karakoram Range.
VC:WWF pic.twitter.com/gFoziwMyxm
The snow leopard is staring straight at the camera, making the view appear even more unbelievably breathtaking.
Karakoram is a beautiful mountain range in Kashmir. The range is spread across the borders of Pakistan, India, and China. The northwest extremes of the range extend to Tajikistan and Afghanistan.
The clip was shared on Wednesday, and since then, the clip has gained more than 44,000 eyeballs on Twitter.
Folks across the internet were dumbstruck by the beauty of the big cat. No wonder the Almighty has been creative in designing wildlife.
