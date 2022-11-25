The internet is stunned by a close-up video of a snow leopard found in Karakoram!

An astonishingly beautiful video catching glimpses of a big cat in Karakoram has been shared on Twitter. Let’s not spoil the spice with more words. Have a glance at the video yourself.







For anyone who has always surfed the internet for big cats and loved to know more about them knows that spotting a snow leopard is a rare, elusive affair. However, sometimes luck is on the side of mankind and we get to experience such moments, thanks to cameras.

One such rare incident took place in Karakoram when a beautiful snow leopard was caught on camera from a close angle.

Susanta Nanda has brought something that is a delight to watch for everyone in awe of the big cats. The Indian Forest Service officer shared a video that showed an elusive, snow leopard covered with snowflakes, having a good time near a tree in the Karakoram mountain range. The big cat was blanketed with snow, and the video shows a beautiful aerial view.

VC:WWF pic.twitter.com/gFoziwMyxm — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 23, 2022