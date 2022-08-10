The Last Supermoon Of 2022! When Will This Full Moon Appear?

Supermoon in August 2022: Supermoons hold great importance all over the globe. While some view supermoons from an astrological point of view, others view them as a beautiful delight to watch.

Scientifically, supermoons radiate around 30% more light on Earth than usual. However, there are only 3-4 supermoons in a year! This year, it will appear on 11th August 2022.

Don’t miss the last supermoon of the year! Read on to know more.

What Is A Supermoon?

A supermoon appears when the full moon coincides with its closest approach to the Earth in its orbit. The term “supermoon” isn’t scientific. It is simply a term that talks about a full moon that’s near to its perigee.

How Frequently Does A Supermoon Occur?

There are generally 3 to 4 supermoons per year. There are four supermoons in 2022.

The Last Supermoon of 2022

The last supermoon of 2022 will appear this week itself, as the Sturgeon full moon. The supermoon will appear on Thursday, 11th August, 2022.

The Concept Of Supermoons

The occurrence of full moons happens roughly once every month. It is when the moon stands opposite the sun in space and the Earth is between the two.

Supermoons appear generally brighter and closer than the usual full moons. Nonetheless, Supermoons are often a delight to watch.

They appear like a pitch-perfect circle, all illuminated. There is a specific point in time when the moon turns full.

This time in August, the supermoon will appear on the 11th, which is a Thursday. According to NASA, the moon may appear at 9:36 p.m. or 6:36 p.m. PT.

Despite the fixed time, the moon will occur completely illuminated for approximately three days around this time.

Actually, supermoons are located just at the opposite end of the Sun in the sky, rising at sunset and set at sunrise.

The primary reason behind supermoons is the fact that the moon orbits around the Earth in an elliptical or oval-shaped manner.

This means that the distance between the Earth and the moon varies over time.

Technically, there is no fixed definition of a supermoon. The term supermoon is used to talk about any full moon occurrence that is somewhere within 90% of its minimum distance from the Earth. Yes, just like the sun, full moons too rise in the east and set in the west.

Do you want to see the supermoon rise?

Well, then you must find a good location that gives you a clear eastern horizon view.

For Observers In New York

For people in New York, a good time to have a glance at the supermoon would be 8:18 p.m.

For Observers In Los Angeles

For stargazers in Los Angeles, the moon will rise at 8:04 p.m. PT on Thursday.

How Is The Sturgeon Moon Special?

The supermoon in August is often called the “Sturgeon moon”. It is actually a Native American name.

Actually, this period of the year has been traditionally considered the best time for catching the sturgeons in the Great Lakes.