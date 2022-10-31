The unique self-chat feature in WhatsApp is soon to come. Stay updated with these details!

WhatsApp never stops experimenting; this time, it is all set to come with a unique feature. The self-chat feature of WhatsApp will allow users to send messages to their own mobile numbers. At present, the feature is available to Android and iOS WhatsApp beta users.

In order to enhance the user interface and privacy, WhatsApp is bringing forward many new features and updates. One of these new advancements is the “Profile photo in group chats”. Another feature is “Forwarding media with the caption”. Moreover, one more exciting feature “the in-built blur tool” is also something WhatsApp plans to offer its users.

While the users are eagerly waiting for these exciting features, the rollout schedule of the same stand is unclear. However, the app was quick to roll out its new feature, “Messages with yourself” for both iOS and Android users. This special feature is currently available for selected Android and iOS beta testers. Soon, the feature will be made available to the users.

Messaging to your own mobile number isn’t a new feature. It was always possible; however, there was no dedicated chat. To message themselves, participants used to create single-participant WhatsApp groups.

However, the new feature allows you to message yourself without any fuss. So how does it work? Once you open your own number’s WhatsApp chat, the app will add “Message yourself” as the chat caption and will thus highlight your personal chat box.

Moreover, in case you send a message to the chat with your own mobile number, it will always be synced with the other linked devices. Why? Because it is not an unsupported feature anymore when using multi-device.

Note that the feature will be highlighted with the help of different captions for some beta testers.

Post that, WhatsApp will update the exciting feature of the “ability to view your phone number within the contacts list” in the future update of WhatsApp.

Not only this, but the app has also begun with the beta testing ability to forward media along with caption features. What's more, the new update will offer users the ability to forward images, GIFs, documents, and videos, with a caption.

Up the users were able to forward the media and rewrite the text attached to it, however, this is soon expected to change.

