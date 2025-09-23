Optical illusions occur when your brain interprets visual information differently from the reality. Visual illusions are great for studying how your brain functions and how it fills in gaps in information to form a perception. Optical illusions can be physical, cognitive, and physiological. These illusions can reveal how your brain processes streams of information from your eyes and how it pieces together the bits of information to create the big picture and form a perception. When you look at an image and your brain is confused due to lack of information, it tries to fill in the gaps and make sense of what you are looking at. The brain uses past experiences and assumptions to interpret what it sees. Illusions rely on light, colour, shadows, and patterns that can sometimes be misleading or deceptive in nature. Your brain becomes susceptible to misinterpreting the visual cues it receives.

Here is an optical illusion that will test your observation skills and attention to detail. Can you find the hidden number among the 8's in 8 seconds? There Is A Number Hidden Among 8's! If You Possess Sherlock Level Detective Skills, Find It In 8 Seconds! Here is your optical illusion challenge for today. There is a number hidden among 8's that even the most observant people missed. Can you spot it? If you believe you possess the skills to unearth the hidden number in this visual illusion, take this challenge to prove it! Start your search. Scan the image methodically. Since the numbers are arranged in a clean neat rows and columns. It should help with a systematic search. Look at the image starting from top to bottom and side to side. Scan row by row or column by column. This will ensure you cover the entire image.