Have you ever observed how a pencil appears bent or split when partially submerged in water? That is caused by the refraction of light and is a perfect example of a literal illusion. Now if you ask, 'What is this literal illusion?' then let us quickly brief you on the types of optical illusions. There are three main types: literal, cognitive, and physiological. Similarly, an example of a cognitive illusion is a vase or face image where your brain processes more than one image, and even hidden images are also examples. Whereas an example of physiological illusions includes a radial optical illusion that overstimulates your brain so that the image seems to be in motion. So today we have an interesting cognitive optical illusion challenge. The upside-down heart is cleverly camouflaged in the crowd of black and white hearts drawing, hiding in plain sight. It is almost impossible to find the inverted heart.

But if you have the eyes of the top 1 per cent highly vigilant, spot the upside-down heart in 10 seconds. If You Have Detective Eyes and Attention To Detail Like The Top 1%, Find The Upside Down Heart In 10 Seconds! Image: Reddit This picture puzzle challenge is for those who are interested in testing their eyesight, attention to detail, concentration, focus, and mental speed. In this drawing of black and white hearts, there is an upside down heart that most people could not find. Your challenge is not only to spot it but also find it in 10 seconds. Will you be able to do it? Let's see. This optical illusion is a mini IQ test in disguise. Only 1 out of 100 people were able to solve it. Start by carefully scanning the image. Observe the shapes and patterns of each heart in the picture. Do you see any that's disrupting the overall design?