An optical illusion is caused by the visual system going haywire. When you set your eyes on something, your brain receives visual cues so it can form a perception of what you are looking at. Your eyes assess the light, colour, and patterns to create a three-dimensional view of the world. However, when the visual information received by your brain is incomplete or ambiguous, then your brain is forced to fill in gaps or use past experiences, which results in a perception or visual image that is different from what actually is there. In simple words, optical illusions are visual images that trick your eyes and brain into perceiving reality differently from what it is. These illusion images can reveal how sharp your brain is. Here is an optical illusion that will test your visual acuity. Can you spot the second man in 12 seconds?

There Is Another Man In This Optical Illusion Image! Can You Spot It In 12 Seconds? Image: Brightside This optical illusion is a mini IQ test in disguise. Everyone can see the man with a parrot on his shoulder. But only a select few people with sharp observation skills can spot the hidden man in this picture. Are you sharp enough to spot another man in this optical illusion picture? Then set a timer for 12 seconds and start looking. Scan the image carefully. Observe the whole scene. Look for any inconsistencies or background noise. Do you see any patterns or shapes forming that resemble a face? Look carefully at lines, colours, and outlines forming with adjoining figures that might be look like a face. Or maybe the second man is hiding in shadows somewhere and is not evident immediately. Do you think you have it in you to find the second man in this tricky optical illusion?