Optical illusions, also known as visual illusions, are the visual images that trick your eyes and brain into seeing things that aren't actually there. But if you are an individual with exceptional attention to detail, memory, and visual acuity, then you would not be easily fooled by an illusion. These visual illusions are used extensively in the field of psychology and neuroscience to study the brains of patients who present with mental disorders. These visual illusions also find a prominent place in the field of education, which helps researchers to understand how the human brain and eyes work in tandem to make sense of the world and form perception. Are you ready to test your perception skills? Do you enjoy solving optical illusions? Then this optical illusion is best for you! This tricky optical illusion has to be one of the most fun IQ tests. Most people failed to spot the hidden heart. But if you believe you possess the sharpest eyes and fastest brain, then take this visual illusion challenge to find the hidden heart in the given time.

Before we begin, SHARE this optical illusion challenge with your friends and family so they can also test their brainpower. This Optical Illusion Will Test Your Brainpower In 5 Seconds! Can You Spot The Hidden Heart? Image: Dudolf If you were looking for a tricky optical illusion test, then you have come to the right place. Here we have an interesting visual illusion that will test your observation skills, mental speed, and attention to detail. Do you want to see how sharp you are? Is your brain wired to see through deception and misleading images? Can your eyes work faster than light to spot hidden details and inconsistencies that most average people miss? Take this optical illusion test to find out if you belong in the top 1 per cent of extremely observant people. Here we have an image filled with snails. But that's not all to this image. There is a heart hidden in this image that only 1 out of 100 people could spot.