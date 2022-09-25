There is a second Jaguar in this optical illusion picture. Can you spot it in 13 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical Illusion Tests are designed to trick our brains and help us know the power of our observation skills. In this optical illusion challenge, we need you to find the second jaguar in the forest.

You can take this optical illusion test individually or share it among your friends and family to see who has the best observation skill in the group.

Are you ready for the fun-filled challenge?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Jaguar in 13 Seconds

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Martin Carpenter

In this image, captured by British photographer Martin Carpenter you can see a forest scene in Pantanal, Brazil.

Also spotted in this picture is a jaguar who is seen lurking from the grass, while this one is easy to spot, there is a second jaguar which is hard to spot.

The challenge for you is to find the hidden second jaguar and you have 13 seconds to do that.

Your time starts now.

Prove your superior observation skills by spotting the second jaguar within 13 seconds.

Did You Know:

Jaguar is one of the species of cat which is known for its highly powerful bite and is the only species that is native to the American continent.

Back to challenge.

Did you spot the hidden jaguar?

We know this one is a hard one to spot especially because it has blended itself with the grass.

The Jaguars are known to mark their territory like their other big cat counterparts.

If you are still unable to spot the second one, here’s a small hint.

It is not present on the left side of the image.

Now, try looking for the jaguar again.

How many of you are able to spot the jaguar now?

We believe some of our optical illusion superstars have already spotted the jaguar while some are still looking for the jaguar.

Those looking for the solution need to scroll below for the solution.

