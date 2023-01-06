These math riddles are fun, easy, exciting, and whatnot!

Math riddles are a great way to get comfortable with the subject. Whether you are a student struggling to like the subject or an adult who would never want to pick your math books again, here we are trying hard to make you like the subject.

Presenting some exciting math riddles.

MATH RIDDLE 1:

What did the little lobster get on its math test?









MATH RIDDLE 2:

If 4+2=26, 8+1=79 and 6+5=111. Then, what is 7+3?

MATH RIDDLE 3:

I am a three-digit number. My tens digit is five more than my ones digit. My hundreds digit is eight less than my tens digit. What number am I?

ANSWERS:

Exciting about the answers? Here are the answers!

MATH RIDDLE 1

What did the little lobster get on its math test?

Answer to riddle 1: Sea-plus

MATH RIDDLE 2

If 4+2=26, 8+1=79 and 6+5=111. Then, what is 7+3?

Answer to riddle 7: 410. 4+2=26 is because 4-2=2 and 4+2=6, so it is 26. Therefore, 7-3=4 and 7+3=10(410)

MATH RIDDLE 3

I am a three-digit number. My tens digit is five more than my ones digit. My hundreds digit is eight less than my tens digit. What number am I?

Answer to riddle 3: Number 194