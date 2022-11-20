These math riddles will spark your interest in Mathematics!

Math is a subject that is hated by most people, but sometimes, it can prove to be an interesting subject. The issue is not with the subject, the issue is with the pressure to excel in it. That is what makes or breaks the deal between a student and the subject.

When students are encouraged to try different methods without the threat of committing mistakes and are taught in a way that they can relate the problems with the real world, they hold a better grasp of the subject.

Today, let’s aim to remove this deep-rooted fear of results you were conditioned to hold inside you for years. How? Well, we have some exciting math riddles for you today that will make you fall in love with the subject.

Are you ready?

Math Riddle 1:

A grandmother, two mothers, and two daughters went to a baseball game together and bought one ticket each. How many tickets did they buy in total?









Math Riddle 2:



Peter is in charge of shipping and he can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?







Math Riddle 3:

When John was 8, his brother was half his age. Now that John is 14, how old is his brother?







Math Riddle 4:

Tom works at the aquarium. When he tries to put each turtle in its own tank, he has turtle too many. But if he puts two turtles per tank, he has one tank too many. How many turtles and how many tanks does Tom have?

Excited about the answers? Read on!

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

A grandmother, two mothers, and two daughters went to a baseball game together and bought one ticket each. How many tickets did they buy in total?

Answer:

Three tickets because the grandmother is the mother of the two daughters who are mothers.







Math Riddle 2:

Peter is in charge of shipping and he can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?

Answer:

11 cartons

Explanation:

If a total of 96 boxes are shipped, then the large boxes in the cartons must be a multiple of 8, which means either 16 or 56 large boxes. Since there are more large boxes in the cartons than small ones, the number of large boxes must be 56. The number of small boxes is reduced to 96 – 56 = 40. Therefore, the total number of cartons shipped can be figured out this way:

56/8 + 40/10 = 7 + 4 = 11

Math Riddle 3:

When John was 8, his brother was half his age. Now that John is 14, how old is his brother?

Answer:

His brother is 10. Half of 8 is 4, so John’s brother is 4 years younger. When John is 14, his brother is still 4 years younger, so he was 10.

Math Riddle 4:

Tom works at the aquarium. When he tries to put each turtle in its own tank, he has turtle too many. But if he puts two turtles per tank, he has one tank too many. How many turtles and how many tanks does Tom have?

Answer:

One

Didn’t we say that we will make you like the subject?

You may also like:

Somewhere, a hen pigeon looks for her pigeon! Can you spot the hidden pigeon in this optical illusion image?