This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 11 July

Every day holds a story worth telling. Did you know July 11 has witnessed some of the world's most dramatic moments? What happened on July 11?

On this date in 1804, Vice President Aaron Burr fatally shot Alexander Hamilton in a famous duel at Weehawken, New Jersey. In 1914, baseball legend Babe Ruth made his Major League debut with the Boston Red Sox.

The iconic novel To Kill a Mockingbird was first published in 1960. Tragedy struck in 2006 when coordinated bombings on Mumbai's commuter trains killed over 200 people.

July 11 also marks the fall of Srebrenica in 1995, when thousands of Muslim men and boys were killed in Bosnia.

We'll examine these events in depth—from duels and sporting history to literary milestones and world-changing tragedies.

What Happened on this Day – July 11?

