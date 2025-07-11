This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 11 July

Every day holds a story worth telling. Did you know July 11 has witnessed some of the world's most dramatic moments? What happened on July 11?
On this date in 1804, Vice President Aaron Burr fatally shot Alexander Hamilton in a famous duel at Weehawken, New Jersey. In 1914, baseball legend Babe Ruth made his Major League debut with the Boston Red Sox.
The iconic novel To Kill a Mockingbird was first published in 1960. Tragedy struck in 2006 when coordinated bombings on Mumbai's commuter trains killed over 200 people.
July 11 also marks the fall of Srebrenica in 1995, when thousands of Muslim men and boys were killed in Bosnia.
We'll examine these events in depth—from duels and sporting history to literary milestones and world-changing tragedies.
What Happened on this Day – July 11?
Here's what happened in history on July 11:
1804 – Burr Fatally Wounds Hamilton in Duel
- On July 11, 1804, U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr faced former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton in a duel in Weehawken, New Jersey.
- Hamilton deliberately missed his shot; Burr did not.
- Burr's bullet struck Hamilton in the abdomen, damaging organs and lodging near his spine.
- Hamilton died the following day.
- The duel destroyed Burr's political career and legacy.
1767 – John Quincy Adams Is Born
- John Quincy Adams, the sixth U.S. president, was born on July 11, 1767, in Braintree, Massachusetts.
- He was the son of John Adams, the second U.S. president.
- Known for his diplomacy, he served as Secretary of State and negotiated the Treaty of Ghent.
- Adams returned to politics as a congressman and fought against slavery until his death.
1782 – British Evacuate Savannah, Georgia
- On July 11, 1782, British forces evacuated Savannah, Georgia, during the final years of the American Revolution.
- Royal Governor James Wright fled to Charleston, South Carolina.
- The withdrawal marked the collapse of British control in the region of Georgia.
- It was a significant victory for the Continental Army.
1861 – Union Victory at the Battle of Rich Mountain
- On July 11, 1861, Union troops led by General George B. McClellan defeated Confederate forces in western Virginia.
- The win secured federal control over the region.
- It helped pave the way for West Virginia to separate from Virginia and join the Union.
1905 – Niagara Movement Holds First Meeting
- On July 11, 1905, a group of African American activists, led by W.E.B. Du Bois, met near Niagara Falls, Ontario.
- They formed the Niagara Movement to fight for civil rights and oppose racial segregation.
- Though short-lived, it laid the groundwork for the NAACP.
1914 – Babe Ruth Makes Major League Baseball Debut
- On July 11, 1914, Babe Ruth pitched in his first MLB game with the Boston Red Sox.
- He allowed three runs in seven innings and got the win against the Cleveland Naps.
- It marked the start of one of the most legendary baseball careers of all time
1944 – Assassination Plot Against Hitler
- On July 11, 1944, German officer Claus von Stauffenberg met Adolf Hitler with a bomb in his briefcase.
- The meeting took place at Hitler's headquarters in Bavaria.
- The attempt failed as the bomb was not detonated that day.
- A second attempt on July 20 came closer but also failed.
1960 – "To Kill a Mockingbird" Is Published
- On July 11, 1960, Harper Lee's novel To Kill a Mockingbird was released.
- The book tackled racial injustice in the American South.
- It became a bestseller and won the Pulitzer Prize in 1961.
- Today, it remains one of the most widely read books in U.S. schools.
1972 – Honda Launches the Civic
- On July 11, 1972, Honda released the first Civic model.
- It was a compact, fuel-efficient car.
- Its launch came just before the 1973 oil crisis, making it very popular.
- The Civic became one of the world's best-selling vehicles.
1978 – Gas Tanker Explosion Kills Over 200 in Spain
- On July 11, 1978, a propane tanker exploded at a campsite in San Carlos de la Rápita, Spain.
- The crash and explosion killed over 200 people and injured hundreds.
- It was one of the worst camping disasters in European history.
1979 – Skylab Falls to Earth
- On July 11, 1979, NASA's Skylab space station re-entered Earth's atmosphere.
- Debris was scattered over Western Australia and the Indian Ocean.
- No injuries were reported.
- Skylab had been launched in 1973 as America's first space station.
1995 – Srebrenica Massacre Begins
- On July 11, 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the town of Srebrenica.
- In the following days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were killed.
- It became Europe's worst massacre since World War II.
- The event was later ruled a genocide by international courts.
1995 – U.S. Restores Relations With Vietnam
- On July 11, 1995, President Bill Clinton announced the establishment of full diplomatic ties with Vietnam.
- The decision came 20 years after the Vietnam War ended.
- It followed Vietnam's cooperation in locating missing American soldiers.
- It marked a significant step in U.S.–Vietnam reconciliation.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 11?
July 11 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on July 11
Giorgio Armani (1934)
- Born in Italy, Giorgio Armani became a global fashion icon.
- He revolutionised men's suits and red-carpet style.
- His designs defined 1980s power dressing.
E.B. White (1899 – 1985)
- Pulitzer-winning essayist and children's book author.
- Known for Charlotte's Web and Stuart Little.
Yul Brynner (1920 – 1985)
- Russian-born actor known for The King and I and The Ten Commandments.
- Famous for his shaved head and commanding screen presence.
Died on July 11
Several well-known personalities passed away on July 11 throughout history:
Film & Entertainment
- Shelley Duvall (1949–2024) – Renowned for her haunting role in The Shining and performances in Robert Altman's Nashville, she also produced award‑winning children's TV. Died July 11, 2024.
- Laurence Olivier (1907–1989) – Legendary English actor/director, famed for Shakespearean roles and his Oscar‑winning Hamlet. Died July 11, 1989.
- Barnard Hughes (1915–2006) – Tony & Emmy-winning actor, appeared in Tron and various stage/TV dramas. Passed July 11, 2006.
- Rob Grill (1943–2011) – Lead singer and bassist for '60s band The Grass Roots, known for "Midnight Confessions". Died July 11, 2011.
Music & Composition
- George Gershwin (1898–1937) – Iconic American composer behind Rhapsody in Blue and Porgy and Bess. Died of a brain tumour on July 11, 1937.
- Charlie Haden (1937–2014) – Influential jazz bassist and co‑founder of the Liberation Music Orchestra. Died July 11, 2014.
- Tommy Ramone (1949–2014) – Drummer and founding member of the Ramones, a key figure of punk rock. Died July 11, 2014.
- Walter Hawkins (1949–2010) – Gospel singer and pastor, lead of the Hawkins Singers. Passed July 11, 2010.
- Frances Langford (1914–2005) – Popular singer and WWII entertainer, dubbed "Sweetheart of the Fighting Fronts", died July 11, 2005.
- Helen Forrest (1917–1999) – Prominent jazz vocalist with big bands including Goodman and Shaw, died July 11, 1999.
Science, Medicine & Politics
- Michael DeBakey (1908–2008): Pioneering cardiac surgeon and innovator in heart‑lung machines. Died July 11, 2008.
- Aga Khan III (1877–1957): Influential spiritual leader and politician, former President of the League of Nations, died July 11, 1957.
- Bhishma Sahni (1915–2003): Eminent Hindi novelist of Tamas and a Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away on July 11, 2003.
First Lady & Public Service
- Lady Bird Johnson (1912–2007): U.S. First Lady who championed beautification and conservation initiatives; died July 11, 2007.
