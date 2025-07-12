This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 12 July

Every day has a story behind it. What if we could step into the past and relive a slice of history? Every date holds moments that shaped the world. And today is no different.

On July 12, 1543, King Henry VIII married his sixth and final wife, Catherine Parr. In 1862, amid the U.S. Civil War, Congress created the Medal of Honour. Fast‑forward to 1962: the Rolling Stones played their first gig in London.

In 1967, riots erupted in Newark, New Jersey, after a taxi driver's arrest, resulting in 26 deaths. The small nation of São Tomé and Príncipe gained independence from Portugal in 1975.

Then, in 1979, Chicago's "Disco Demolition Night" fuelled a stadium riot. In 1984, Geraldine Ferraro became the first woman nominated for U.S. Vice President. In this article, we'll explore these events—and more—seeing how each July 12 echoes through time.