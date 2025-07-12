This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 12 July

Every day has a story behind it. What if we could step into the past and relive a slice of history? Every date holds moments that shaped the world. And today is no different.
On July 12, 1543, King Henry VIII married his sixth and final wife, Catherine Parr. In 1862, amid the U.S. Civil War, Congress created the Medal of Honour. Fast‑forward to 1962: the Rolling Stones played their first gig in London.
In 1967, riots erupted in Newark, New Jersey, after a taxi driver's arrest, resulting in 26 deaths. The small nation of São Tomé and Príncipe gained independence from Portugal in 1975.
Then, in 1979, Chicago's "Disco Demolition Night" fuelled a stadium riot. In 1984, Geraldine Ferraro became the first woman nominated for U.S. Vice President. In this article, we'll explore these events—and more—seeing how each July 12 echoes through time.
What Happened on this Day – July 12?
Here's what happened in history on July 12:
1389 – Geoffrey Chaucer Appointed Chief Clerk
- On July 12, 1389, King Richard II appointed Geoffrey Chaucer as clerk of the king's works in Westminster.
- Chaucer, already a respected poet, was also a skilled administrator.
- He later authored The Canterbury Tales, one of the most critical works in English literature.
- His new role placed him at the heart of royal building projects.
1543 – King Henry VIII Marries Catherine Parr
- On July 12, 1543, King Henry VIII married his sixth and final wife, Catherine Parr.
- She helped reconcile Henry with his children and had a significant influence on his court.
- Catherine outlived him and later married Thomas Seymour.
- She died in 1548 from childbirth complications.
1861 – Confederacy Signs Treaties with Choctaw and Chickasaw
- On July 12, 1861, the Confederate States signed treaties with the Choctaw and Chickasaw nations.
- These treaties aimed to gain Native American support during the Civil War.
- Some tribesmen fought alongside the Confederacy.
- Albert Pike was the key negotiator representing the South.
1861 – Wild Bill Hickok's First Gunfight
- On July 12, 1861, Wild Bill Hickok gained fame in Nebraska by shooting three men in a gunfight.
- The confrontation cemented his reputation as a skilled marksman and Western legend.
- Born James Butler Hickok, he later became a folk hero of the American Old West.
- His life inspired countless books, movies, and television shows.
1862 – Medal of Honour Created
- On July 12, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill creating the Medal of Honour.
- It became the highest U.S. military award for bravery in action.
- Initially, it was for enlisted soldiers; it was later expanded to include officers.
- It remains the most prestigious military decoration in the United States.
1933 – First Dymaxion Car Produced
- On July 12, 1933, Buckminster Fuller's futuristic Dymaxion car was built in Connecticut.
- It had three wheels and could carry 11 passengers.
- The car was designed to be aerodynamic and fuel-efficient.
- Though never mass-produced, it influenced future automotive concepts.
1943 – Battle of Kursk Reaches Turning Point
- On July 12, 1943, Soviet forces halted the German offensive during the Battle of Kursk.
- It was one of the most significant tank battles in history.
- The failed German assault marked a significant turning point on the Eastern Front.
- The Soviet victory boosted Allied morale during World War II.
1957 – Eisenhower Takes First Helicopter Ride
- On July 12, 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower became the first U.S. president to ride in a helicopter.
- The flight demonstrated the practicality of helicopters for presidential transport.
- It marked the beginning of modern executive air travel.
- Marine One would become a standard part of presidential mobility.
1962 – The Rolling Stones Perform Their First Concert
- On July 12, 1962, the Rolling Stones played their first gig at the Marquee Club in London.
- The original lineup included Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Brian Jones.
- Their gritty blues-inspired sound changed rock music forever.
- They went on to become one of the world's greatest rock bands.
1963 – The Moors Murders Begin
- On July 12, 1963, 16-year-old Pauline Reade was abducted and murdered by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.
- The pair became known as the "Moors Murderers".
- Their crimes shocked Britain and lasted over two years.
- Pauline's body was not found until 1987 after a confession.
1965 – First Marine Medal of Honour Recipient in Vietnam Killed
- On July 12, 1965, Lt. Frank S. Reasoner became the first U.S. Marine to receive the Medal of Honour posthumously in Vietnam.
- He was killed in action while protecting fellow Marines.
- His bravery became a symbol of sacrifice during the Vietnam War.
- He was the second Marine overall to receive the honour in that conflict.
1967 – Newark Race Riots Begin
- On July 12, 1967, riots erupted in Newark, New Jersey, after a Black taxi driver was arrested and beaten.
- The unrest lasted five days, with 26 deaths and hundreds injured.
- It became one of the most violent race riots in U.S. history.
- The incident highlighted deep racial and economic inequalities.
1975 – São Tomé and Príncipe Gains Independence
- On July 12, 1975, São Tomé and Príncipe became independent from Portugal.
- The peaceful transition followed years of colonial rule.
- It became one of Africa's smallest nations.
- The country would later embrace a democratic political system.
1979 – Disco Demolition Night Sparks Riot
- On July 12, 1979, thousands gathered at Comiskey Park in Chicago for "Disco Demolition Night".
- A crate of disco records was blown up between baseball games.
- Fans stormed the field, leading to a riot.
- The second game was cancelled, and the event marked the symbolic end of the disco era.
1984 – Geraldine Ferraro Named Vice Presidential Nominee
- On July 12, 1984, Geraldine Ferraro became the first woman nominated for Vice President by a major U.S. political party.
- She joined Walter Mondale's Democratic ticket.
- Her nomination was a breakthrough moment in American politics.
- Though they lost the election, Ferraro paved the way for future female candidates.
1990 – Boris Yeltsin Resigns from the Communist Party
- On July 12, 1990, Russian leader Boris Yeltsin resigned from the Soviet Communist Party.
- The move signalled a break from Soviet control.
- He later became the first elected president of the Russian Federation.
- Yeltsin played a key role in the fall of the Soviet Union.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 12?
July 12 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
1854 – George Eastman (Founder of Eastman Kodak)
- Born on July 12, 1854, in Waterville, New York.
- Founded the Eastman Kodak Company.
- Invented roll film, which made photography easy for everyone.
- His work helped start the era of amateur photography.
- Died in 1932, leaving behind a significant impact on modern photography.
1904 – Pablo Neruda (Chilean Poet and Nobel Laureate)
- Born on July 12, 1904, in Parral, Chile.
- Famous for his poetry collection, Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair.
- Served as a diplomat and politician in Chile.
- Won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1971.
- Died in 1973, shortly after the Chilean military coup.
1997 – Malala Yousafzai (Pakistani Activist and Nobel Peace Prize Winner)
- Born on July 12, 1997, in Mingora, Pakistan.
- Survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban in 2012.
- Became a global voice for girls' education.
- Won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 at the age of 17.
- Continues to advocate for education and women's rights worldwide.
1536 – Desiderius Erasmus (Dutch Philosopher and Scholar)
- Died on July 12, 1536, in Basel, Switzerland.
- One of the leading scholars of the Renaissance.
- Known for his works on humanism and reforming the Catholic Church.
- His best-known book is In Praise of Folly.
- Influenced both the Protestant Reformation and Catholic thinkers.
1989 – Laurence Olivier (British Actor and Director)
- Died on July 12, 1989, in West Sussex, England.
- Widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of the 20th century.
- Famous for his Shakespearean roles on stage and in films.
- Won multiple awards, including an Academy Award and honorary Oscars.
- Left behind a legacy in theatre, film, and television.
