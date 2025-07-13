This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 13 July

Every day has a history associated with it… But what makes July 13 special? Today, we look back at moments that shaped our world. On this day in 1793, French revolutionary Jean‑Paul Marat was stabbed in his bathtub by Charlotte Corday.

In 1863, angry rioters resisted the Civil War draft in New York City. In 1923, the famous "HOLLYWOODLAND" sign was unveiled on the hills of Los Angeles.

A massive blackout plunged New York into chaos in 1977, causing looting and fires. And in 1985, the Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia united the world to raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia.

On July 13, history spans revolutions, culture, power failures, and global charity. In this article, we'll explore each event in simple, clear language. Stay with us as we travel through time and discover the stories behind July 13.