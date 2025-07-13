This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 13 July

Every day has a history associated with it… But what makes July 13 special? Today, we look back at moments that shaped our world. On this day in 1793, French revolutionary Jean‑Paul Marat was stabbed in his bathtub by Charlotte Corday.
In 1863, angry rioters resisted the Civil War draft in New York City. In 1923, the famous "HOLLYWOODLAND" sign was unveiled on the hills of Los Angeles.
A massive blackout plunged New York into chaos in 1977, causing looting and fires. And in 1985, the Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia united the world to raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia.
On July 13, history spans revolutions, culture, power failures, and global charity. In this article, we'll explore each event in simple, clear language. Stay with us as we travel through time and discover the stories behind July 13.
What Happened on this Day – July 13?
Here's what happened in history on July 13:
1787 – Congress Enacts the Northwest Ordinance
- On July 13, 1787, the U.S. Congress passed the Northwest Ordinance.
- It created a system to settle the Northwest Territory and admit new states.
- It also banned slavery in the region and protected civil liberties.
- This law shaped how America would expand westward.
1793 – Charlotte Corday Assassinated Jean-Paul Marat
- French revolutionary leader Jean-Paul Marat was stabbed to death in his bath.
- The killer was Charlotte Corday, a Royalist who opposed his radical views.
- Marat had used his newspaper to target political enemies.
- His death became a powerful symbol of the French Revolution.
1863 – Draft Riots Rock New York City
- Protests broke out in New York City over the Civil War draft.
- The poor and working class were angry that they couldn't afford to avoid service.
- Rioters attacked Black citizens, homes, and businesses.
- The violence lasted days and left over 100 people dead.
1930 – First-Ever World Cup Matches Played
- On July 13, 1930, the first FIFA World Cup matches were played.
- France beat Mexico 4–1, and the U.S. beat Belgium 3–0 in Uruguay.
- The World Cup would go on to become the most-watched sporting event in the world.
1949 – Vatican Excommunicates Communist Catholics
- Pope Pius XII issued a decree against Communism on July 13, 1949.
- It excommunicated all Catholics who supported Communist ideas.
- This was during the Cold War, as the Church took a strong anti-Communist stance.
1955 – Ruth Ellis Becomes Last Woman Executed in Britain
- Ruth Ellis was hanged on July 13, 1955, for killing her boyfriend.
- She was a nightclub hostess who shot David Blakely.
- Her execution stirred public debate and helped end the death penalty for women.
1960 – John F. Kennedy Nominated for U.S. Presidency
- Senator John F. Kennedy was chosen as the Democratic nominee.
- It happened at the national convention in Los Angeles.
- Lyndon B. Johnson was picked as his running mate the next day.
- Kennedy would later win the presidency in November.
1966 – Mass Murder of Eight Nurses in Chicago
- On July 13, Richard Speck broke into a townhouse of student nurses.
- He held them hostage and then brutally killed eight of them overnight.
- One nurse survived by hiding under a bed.
- The crime shocked the nation and led to tighter security measures in dorms.
1969 – George Wallace Criticises Nixon's War Strategy
- Former Alabama Governor George Wallace condemned President Nixon's approach to Vietnam.
- He called for a complete military victory if peace talks failed.
- Wallace had run against Nixon as a third-party candidate in 1968.
1977 – "Night of Terror" Blackout Hits New York City
- A lightning strike caused a massive blackout across New York City.
- The city went dark on July 13, 1977, for over 24 hours.
- Looting and fires broke out, causing chaos and fear.
- Nearly 4,000 people were arrested in what became known as the "Night of Terror".
1978 – Henry Ford II Fires Lee Iacocca
- On July 13, 1978, Ford Motor Company's chairman fired Lee Iacocca.
- Iacocca had helped develop the Mustang and grow sales.
- Tensions with Henry Ford II led to his sudden dismissal.
- Iacocca later revived Chrysler Corporation in the 1980s.
1985 – Live Aid Concert Raises Over $100 Million
- On July 13, musicians united for Live Aid to fight famine in Africa.
- Concerts were held in London and Philadelphia.
- Performers included Queen, U2, Madonna, and more.
- The event raised over $100 million and became a global moment in music history.
1990 – Romantic-Thriller "Ghost" Premieres in Theatres
- "Ghost", starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg, opened on July 13.
- The film told the story of love, loss, and the afterlife.
- It became a hit and earned Oscar nominations.
- Whoopi Goldberg won Best Supporting Actress for her role.
2013 – Hashtag #BlackLivesMatter Sparks a Movement
- The hashtag first appeared after the acquittal of George Zimmerman.
- It followed the death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.
- Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi started the movement.
- It grew into a global fight against racism and police violence.
2015 – Sandra Bland Dies After Traffic Stop Arrest
- Sandra Bland, a 28-year-old Black woman, was pulled over on July 10 in Texas.
- She was arrested after a confrontation with State Trooper Brian Encinia.
- Bland was found dead in her jail cell three days later.
- Her death sparked national outrage and calls for police accountability.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 13?
July 13 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on July 13
Harrison Ford (1942 – )
- American actor known for his iconic roles in Star Wars and Indiana Jones.
- His charismatic, tough-guy style made him a Hollywood legend.
Patrick Stewart (1940 – )
- British actor famous for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek.
- Also known for his roles on stage and as Professor X in X-Men.
Ken Jeong (1969 – )
- A real-life doctor who became a comedian and actor.
- Starred in The Hangover movies and the TV show Community.
Died on July 13
Jean-Paul Marat (1743–1793)
- French journalist and revolutionary leader.
- Assassinated in his bath by Charlotte Corday.
- His death was a turning point in the French Revolution.
Ruth Ellis (1926–1955)
- Last woman executed in Great Britain.
- Hanged on July 13 for killing her lover.
- Her case led to debates on capital punishment in the UK.
Sandra Bland (1987–2015)
- Found dead in jail three days after her arrest.
- Her death led to national outrage and calls for justice.
- Became a symbol in the fight against police brutality.
