This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 15 July

Every day has a history associated with it… Have you ever wondered what stories today's date holds? A single date can echo across centuries, weaving tales of discovery, conflict, invention, and change. So, what happened on July 15?
In 1799, the Rosetta Stone was discovered in the Nile Delta. This find unlocked the secrets of ancient Egypt's hieroglyphs. In 1410, the Battle of Grunwald took place, where Polish–Lithuanian forces won a decisive victory over the Teutonic Knights.
In 1916, William Boeing formally founded his aviation company, a milestone in flight history. In 1975, the Apollo–Soyuz Test Project saw American and Soviet spacecraft dock in orbit—a powerful symbol of cooperation in space.
In 1997, fashion icon Gianni Versace was tragically murdered in Miami. In this article, we'll explore these events and more.
What Happened on this Day – July 15?
Here's what happened in history on July 15:
1099 – Crusaders Capture Jerusalem
- Christian knights seized Jerusalem during the First Crusade.
- The city fell after a seven-week siege.
- Muslims and Jews were massacred after the capture.
- The attack followed years of Christian persecution under new Islamic rulers.
1789 – Lafayette Chosen to Lead the National Guard
- One day after the fall of the Bastille, Lafayette became colonel-general of the Paris National Guard.
- He was a French aristocrat and a hero of the American Revolution.
- Appointed by public acclaim to help lead the revolutionary movement.
1799 – Rosetta Stone Discovered
- A French soldier found the stone during Napoleon's Egyptian campaign.
- It contained the exact text in Greek, Demotic, and hieroglyphics.
- The stone became the key to decoding ancient Egyptian writing.
1806 – Pike Expedition Begins
- U.S. Army officer Zebulon Pike set out to explore the American Southwest.
- He aimed to find the headwaters of the Arkansas and Red Rivers.
- Pike was also tasked with observing Spanish settlements in New Mexico.
1903 – Ford Takes Its First Order
- The Ford Motor Company received its first customer order.
- Chicago dentist Ernst Pfenning bought a two-cylinder Model A for $850.
- The car was delivered about a week later.
1918 – Second Battle of the Marne Begins
- Germany launched its final World War I offensive near the Marne River.
- The battle resulted in a significant Allied victory.
- It marked a turning point, leading to Germany's eventual defeat.
1953 – English Killer John Christie Executed
- Christie was hanged for murdering multiple women.
- Police discovered bodies hidden in his home.
- He had previously framed another man for some of the murders.
1964 – Barry Goldwater Nominated for President
- The Republican Party officially selected Senator Barry Goldwater.
- His nomination marked a shift toward conservatism in the GOP.
1965 – Mariner 4 Sends First Photos of Mars
- The NASA spacecraft flew just 6,000 feet above Mars.
- It sent back the first close-up images of the red planet.
- The mission offered new insight into Martian terrain.
1966 – Senators Urge Better POW Treatment
- 18 U.S. senators signed a statement to North Vietnam.
- They demanded better treatment for captured American airmen.
- The request came as POW numbers rose during Operation Rolling Thunder.
1971 – Nixon Announces Visit to China
- President Richard Nixon shocked the nation in a live broadcast.
- He said he would visit Communist China in 1972.
- The announcement marked a major foreign policy shift.
- It opened a new chapter in U.S.-China relations.
1978 – Longest Walk for Native Justice Ends
- A 2,800-mile march ended in Washington, D.C.
- The event aimed to raise awareness about Native American issues.
- Thousands joined the final rally for justice, jobs, and housing.
1979 – Jimmy Carter's "Crisis of Confidence" Speech
- Carter addressed the nation about the energy crisis and recession.
- He spoke about American dissatisfaction and economic hardship.
- The speech is now known as the "Malaise Speech".
1986 – Johnny Cash Dropped by Columbia Records
- Columbia ended a 28-year partnership with the country legend.
- Cash had been a significant figure in their artist roster for decades.
1997 – Gianni Versace was Murdered
- Designer Versace was shot outside his Miami mansion.
- Killer Andrew Cunanan fled after the attack.
- Versace was Cunanan's fifth and final victim during a spree.
2006 – Twitter Officially Launches
- The microblogging platform Twitter went public on July 15.
- Originally called “Twttr”, it allowed 140-character messages.
- It became a revolutionary tool in online communication.
2012 – “Gangnam Style" Hits YouTube
- South Korean artist Psy released his hit video online.
- The song featured the famous “invisible horse” dance.
- It became the first video to reach 1 billion views on YouTube.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 15?
July 15 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
Rembrandt (1606–1669)
- Dutch painter and etching master.
- Known for “The Night Watch” and dramatic lighting in portraits.
Linda Ronstadt (1946–)
- American singer with success in rock, pop, country, and Latin music.
- Multiple Grammy Award winner.
Forest Whitaker (1961–)
- An actor known for diverse roles.
- Won an Oscar for portraying Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland.
Died on This Day
- Anton Chekhov (died 1904): Renowned Russian playwright and short-story writer.
- John J. Pershing (died 1948): U.S. general, commander in WWI.
- Carl Czerny (died 1857): Austrian composer and piano teacher.
- Gianni Versace (died 1997): Italian fashion designer, murdered in Miami.
- Martin Landau (died 2017): Acclaimed actor (Oscar, TV's Mission: Impossible).
- Florentino Collantes (died 1951): Filipino poet.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation