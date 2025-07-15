This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 15 July

Every day has a history associated with it… Have you ever wondered what stories today's date holds? A single date can echo across centuries, weaving tales of discovery, conflict, invention, and change. So, what happened on July 15?

In 1799, the Rosetta Stone was discovered in the Nile Delta. This find unlocked the secrets of ancient Egypt's hieroglyphs. In 1410, the Battle of Grunwald took place, where Polish–Lithuanian forces won a decisive victory over the Teutonic Knights.

In 1916, William Boeing formally founded his aviation company, a milestone in flight history. In 1975, the Apollo–Soyuz Test Project saw American and Soviet spacecraft dock in orbit—a powerful symbol of cooperation in space.

In 1997, fashion icon Gianni Versace was tragically murdered in Miami. In this article, we'll explore these events and more.