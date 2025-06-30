This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 30 June

Have you ever found yourself asking, What were the pivotal moments that led up to our current day-to-day reality? After all, every date on the calendar has a story to tell. Similarly, June 30 is no different. On this day, the world celebrated progress while also confronting tragedy.
When Albert Einstein published his special relativity paper in 1905, he transformed the physical world as we know it. On June 30, 1960, the Congo won independence from Belgium, and Patrice Lumumba became its first prime minister.
In this article, we’ll take a closer look at what happened on June 30, why it’s important, and what it can tell us today.
Check Out| Which is the Most Translated Book of All Time? List of 10 Most Translated Books in the World
What Happened On This Day – June 30?
Here’s what happened in history on June 30:
1520 – La Noche Triste: The Night of Sadness
- Spanish forces led by Hernán Cortés were expelled from Tenochtitlan (present-day Mexico City).
- The Aztecs revolted against Spanish rule.
- Many Spanish soldiers drowned while fleeing the city with gold and treasure.
- The event was called "La Noche Triste", meaning “The Night of Sadness".
- Aztec emperor Moctezuma II died during the conflict, possibly killed by his people or the Spanish.
1860 – Debate on Darwin's Theory of Evolution
- Held at the Oxford University Museum in England.
- Debated Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection.
- Main participants: Bishop Samuel Wilberforce and Thomas Henry Huxley (a strong defender of Darwin).
- Huxley's arguments gave a major boost to Darwin’s scientific credibility.
- This debate was a key moment in the history of science and religion.
1905 – Battleship Potemkin Arrives in Odessa
- Mutinous Russian sailors brought the battleship Potemkin to Odessa.
- They took ashore the bodies of crewmates who had been killed in the mutiny.
- The sailors joined local revolutionaries in protests during the 1905 Russian Revolution.
- The event became a symbol of resistance against the Russian monarchy.
1908 – The Tunguska Explosion in Russia
- A massive explosion occurred near the Tunguska River in Siberia.
- Caused by a meteoroid or comet exploding in the atmosphere.
- Flattened over 80 million trees across 2,000 square kilometres.
- No crater was found, but shockwaves were felt across continents.
- It is the largest impact event in recorded history.
1934 – The Night of the Long Knives
- Adolf Hitler led a violent purge of the Nazi Party.
- Killed political rivals, including SA leader Ernst Röhm.
- The operation strengthened Hitler’s power and eliminated dissent.
- Took place over a few days, starting June 30.
- Marked the consolidation of Hitler’s dictatorship in Germany.
1938 – Superman Makes His First Appearance
- Superman appeared for the first time in Action Comics #1.
- Published by DC Comics, it marked the birth of the superhero genre.
- Created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.
- Superman became one of the most iconic comic characters in history.
1997 – Britain Returns Hong Kong to China
- The British lease on the New Territories of Hong Kong expired.
- As part of the 1997 Handover, Hong Kong became a Special Administrative Region (SAR) of China.
- Ended over 150 years of British colonial rule.
- The agreement included the “One Country, Two Systems” policy.
- It was a major political and diplomatic event of the 20th century.
1955 – Johnny Carson Show Debuts
- The “Johnny Carson Show” aired for the first time on CBS-TV.
- It was a variety show and helped launch Carson’s legendary career.
- He later became the host of The Tonight Show, a key figure in American TV history.
1992 – Boyz II Men Release “End of the Road”
- The song "End of the Road" was released by Boyz II Men.
- It won 2 Grammy Awards in 1993.
- Also named Billboard’s Song of the Year in 1992.
- It became a huge hit, topping charts around the world.
2002 – Brazil Wins FIFA World Cup
- Brazil beat Germany 2–0 in the FIFA World Cup Final in Japan.
- Held at the International Stadium, Yokohama.
- Ronaldo scored both goals, becoming a national hero.
- Brazil won its record 5th World Cup title.
- It was the first World Cup held in Asia and the first hosted by two countries (Japan and South Korea).
Read On| Which Country Has the Most Official Languages in the World? Check Top 5 Countries
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on June 30?
June 30 marks notable births and deaths of influential figures across history, celebrating legacies in arts, science, and sports.
#1. Mike Tyson – Born on June 30, 1966
- A former heavyweight boxing champion from the United States.
- Became the youngest heavyweight champ at age 20.
- Known for his power and speed in the ring.
#2. Michael Phelps – Born on June 30, 1985
- Legendary Olympic swimmer from the U.S.
- Won a record 23 Olympic gold medals.
- Known for his achievements in butterfly and freestyle events.
#3. Vincent D’Onofrio – Born on June 30, 1959
- American actor and director.
- Known for roles in “Full Metal Jacket”, “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”, and Marvel’s Daredevil.
#4. Lena Horne – Born on June 30, 1917
- American singer, actress, and civil rights activist.
- One of the first Black women to sign a long-term film contract in Hollywood.
#5. Soyuz 11 Cosmonauts – Died on June 30, 1971
- Georgi Dobrovolski, Viktor Patsayev, and Vladislav Volkov died returning from space.
- They were the first humans to die in space due to cabin depressurisation.
#6. Lillian Hellman – Died on June 30, 1984
- American playwright and screenwriter.
- Known for powerful plays like "The Children's Hour" and "The Little Foxes".
- Stood up against political censorship during the McCarthy era.
What's Next| Which Country Has the Most Languages in the World? List of Top 5 Countries with the Most Languages
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation