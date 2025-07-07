This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 07 July

Have you ever wondered what mysteries lie hidden in a single day? Every date carries its own story. Today, our spotlight is on July 7. So, what makes July 7 memorable?
On July 7, 1865, four people, including Mary Surratt, were executed for plotting Lincoln's assassination. In 1898, the U.S. annexed Hawaii. Similarly, after 65 years, in 1930, construction on the Hoover Dam began. On July 7, 1976, West Point admitted its first female cadets.
In 1981, Sandra Day O'Connor became the first woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1978, the Solomon Islands gained independence.
And in 2005, coordinated suicide bombings in London killed 52 people. In this article, we'll explore these pivotal moments. You'll learn how today shaped history.
What Happened on this Day – July 07?
Here's what happened in history on July 7:
1456 – Joan of Arc's Conviction Overturned
- Joan of Arc's conviction for heresy was officially overturned in Rouen, France.
- This happened 25 years after she had been burned at the stake.
- Joan of Arc was a teenage peasant girl who claimed visions from God guided her.
- She led French troops to key victories during the Hundred Years' War.
- Captured by enemies, she was handed over to church authorities and executed.
- The appeal trial declared her innocent and cleared her name.
- She was later declared a saint by the Catholic Church.
1797 – First Impeachment of a U.S. Senator
- The House of Representatives impeached Senator William Blount of Tennessee.
- This marked the first impeachment of a U.S. Senator.
- He was charged with plotting to aid the British in seizing Spanish territory.
- Blount was later expelled from the Senate.
- The event set a precedent for congressional oversight.
1798 – U.S. Launches Quasi-War with France
- Congress annulled treaties with France, beginning the Quasi-War.
- It was an undeclared naval conflict lasting over two years.
- French ships had been seizing American merchant vessels.
- President John Adams led the U.S. response.
- The war strengthened the U.S. Navy and diplomatic efforts.
1863 – Kit Carson Campaigns Against Native Americans
- Lt Colonel Kit Carson began a campaign from Santa Fe.
- He targeted Native American tribes in New Mexico and Arizona.
- The campaign led to the forced relocation of the Navajo people.
- It resulted in the tragic "Long Walk" to Bosque Redondo.
- Carson's actions remain a subject of controversy in U.S. history.
1865 – Execution of Mary Surratt
- Mary Surratt was hanged for her role in Lincoln's assassination plot.
- She became the first woman executed by the U.S. government.
- She owned a boarding house used by the conspirators.
- Her guilt remains a topic of debate among some historians.
- Her execution took place alongside three other conspirators.
1912 – Jim Thorpe Begins Olympic Pentathlon
- Jim Thorpe competed in the 1912 Summer Olympics in Stockholm.
- He won the pentathlon, showcasing his athletic dominance.
- Thorpe was of Native American heritage (Sac and Fox Nation).
- He also won the decathlon later in the Games.
- He became a symbol of all-around athletic excellence.
1917 – British Women's Auxiliary Army Corps Formed
- The British Army officially created the WAAC.
- It allowed women to support soldiers during World War I.
- Roles included clerical, cooking, and mechanical duties.
- The WAAC set the stage for future military service by women.
- It marked a significant shift in gender roles during wartime.
1930 – Work Begins on the Hoover Dam
- Preliminary construction started on the Hoover Dam in Nevada.
- It was built to control floods and provide electricity.
- The dam became a symbol of modern engineering.
- Thousands of workers toiled under harsh conditions.
- It was completed in 1936 and remains a vital source of water.
1976 – Women Admitted to West Point
- Female cadets were admitted to the U.S. Military Academy for the first time.
- One hundred and five women joined the class of 1980.
- This broke a 174-year-old gender barrier at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
- In 1980, 62 of them graduated as second lieutenants.
- The move was a significant milestone in military equality.
1978 – Solomon Islands Gain Independence
- The Solomon Islands became independent from the United Kingdom.
- They joined the Commonwealth of Nations.
- Peter Kenilorea became the first Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands.
- The islands had been a British protectorate since 1893.
- The country continues to celebrate July 7 as Independence Day.
1981 – Sandra Day O'Connor Nominated to the Supreme Court
- President Ronald Reagan announced O'Connor's nomination.
- She was the first woman chosen for the U.S. Supreme Court.
- O'Connor was serving on the Arizona Court of Appeals.
- Her confirmation hearing occurred later that year.
- She served for 24 years, influencing key court decisions.
1983 – Samantha Smith Visits USSR
- 11-year-old Samantha Smith visited the Soviet Union.
- Soviet leader Yuri Andropov invited her.
- She had written a letter asking about peace during the Cold War.
- Her visit was seen as a goodwill gesture.
- Smith became a symbol of youth diplomacy.
1986 – Carter's Build for Habitat for Humanity
- Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter marked their 40th wedding anniversary in Chicago.
- They helped build homes for Habitat for Humanity.
- The couple worked in the West Garfield Park neighbourhood.
- Their volunteerism became a lifelong mission.
- They garnered national attention for their efforts in affordable housing.
2005 – Terrorist Bombings in London
- Four coordinated suicide bombings struck London's transport system.
- Three subway trains and one bus were targeted during rush hour.
- Fifty-two people were killed, and over 700 were injured.
- It was the worst attack in Britain since World War II.
- The attack highlighted global terrorism threats.
2019 – U.S. Women's Soccer Team Wins Fourth World Cup
- The U.S. women's national team won the FIFA Women's World Cup.
- They beat the Netherlands 2–0 in the final match.
- This was their fourth world title, a record that they had previously held.
- Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan led the team.
- They became icons for both sports and equality.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 7?
July 7 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on July 7
1906 – Satchel Paige
- Legendary American baseball pitcher.
- Excelled in Negro Leagues; debuted in MLB at age 42.
1922 – Pierre Cardin
- French-Italian avant-garde fashion designer.
- Known for futuristic ready-to-wear fashion.
1927 – Doc Severinsen
- Renowned American jazz trumpeter and bandleader.
- Led the Tonight Show orchestra.
1933 – David McCullough
- Pulitzer Prize-winning American historian and author.
- Wrote "John Adams", "Truman", and more.
1940 – Ringo Starr
- English drummer of The Beatles.
- Singer and actor, inducted solo into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
1949 – Shelley Duvall
-
American actress known for her roles in "The Shining" and "Popeye".
1966 – Jim Gaffigan
-
American stand-up comedian and actor.
1980 – Michelle Kwan
-
American figure skater and two-time Olympic medallist.
Other Notable Births (July 7)
- Gustav Mahler (1860): Austrian composer/conductor
- Marc Chagall (1887): Russian-French artist
- Jon Pertwee (1919): Actor ("Doctor Who")
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni (1981): Former Indian cricket captain.
Died on July 7
2006 – Rudi Carrell
-
Dutch-born entertainer and star of German and Dutch TV variety shows.
2014 – Alfredo Di Stéfano
- Argentine–Spanish soccer legend.
- Scored in five European Cup finals for Real Madrid.
Other Notable Passings
- Alan Johnson (2018): Film producer/director ("Blazing Saddles").
- José María Álvarez (2024): Spanish poet/novelist.
- Michael Ashburner (2023): English biologist.
