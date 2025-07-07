This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 07 July

Have you ever wondered what mysteries lie hidden in a single day? Every date carries its own story. Today, our spotlight is on July 7. So, what makes July 7 memorable?

On July 7, 1865, four people, including Mary Surratt, were executed for plotting Lincoln's assassination. In 1898, the U.S. annexed Hawaii. Similarly, after 65 years, in 1930, construction on the Hoover Dam began. On July 7, 1976, West Point admitted its first female cadets.

In 1981, Sandra Day O'Connor became the first woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1978, the Solomon Islands gained independence.

And in 2005, coordinated suicide bombings in London killed 52 people. In this article, we'll explore these pivotal moments. You'll learn how today shaped history.

