This Optical Illusion Image Is Here To Ignite Your Curiosity In Chameleons!

Optical Illusion: Chameleons are perhaps the most enigmatic creatures created by the Almighty.

They hold the mystic ability to change the color of their skin in accordance with the substances around them.

Popular belief says that this ability helps them adapt to their natural environments and protects them from threats.

The reason why nature has given this special power only to them while discriminating against other organisms is unknown.

Chameleons, too, never miss any chance to use this ability for their benefit.

Sadly, sometimes the smartest of all creatures, viz., humans, also get deceived by this mysterious nature of chameleons.

Don’t believe us? The chameleon in this optical illusion image is here to deceive you again!

If you think you have sharp eyesight or stupendous attention to detail, here is a chance for you to prove your skill. And hey, you won’t get a complete day to solve this; you only have 13 seconds!

Finding a chameleon in just 13 seconds is SUPER HARD!

Directions:

Set a timer for 13 seconds on your phone. No cheating here! Look carefully at the picture. Do not miss the corners. If you need, you can also enhance your device’s brightness levels. Get started!

Find The Hidden Chameleon In The Image Below!

Image Source: braingames4k

Were You Able To Correctly Spot The Chameleon? Check It Here!

Image Source: braingames4k

The Science Behind Chameleons Deceiving You With Their Colors

All creatures must envy chameleons for their ability to pull off a wide array of colors beautifully.

Contrary to popular belief, chameleons do not change their true colors to disguise themselves against a background.

They do this for two very specific reasons.

First, chameleons change their colors to regulate temperatures. The creatures aren’t able to generate their own body heat.

Changing color helps them maintain just the right body temperature.

For instance, a hot chameleon may change its color to pale in order to reflect the sun's heat, while a cold chameleon may turn dark in order to absorb more heat.

Second, chameleons may change their colors in order to signal their messages to their peers.

For instance, male chameleons make use of bright colors to portray their dominance.

Additionally, female chameleons moderate their colors to let their male counterparts know when they wish to mate.