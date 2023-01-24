Today In History, 24 January: What Happened On This Day

Today in History, 24 January: 2023 is going by in a flash. The year just began, and the first month is already nearing its end. Winter is on the decline, but let’s not fall into our comfort zone. One must keep acquiring knowledge.

Today is 24 January, another seemingly ordinary day. However, 24th January is a significant day in world history.

Read on to know what world-altering events took place on this day (Jan. 24) in sports, politics and art, along with famous birthdays and deaths in world history.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1556, a devastating earthquake in Shensi (Shaanxi) province, China, killed 830,000 people.

In 1848, American carpenter James Wilson Marshall sparked the California Gold Rush after reporting findings of gold in Sutter’s mill near Sacramento.

In 1857, the University of Calcutta was established in the city of Kolkata, India.

In 1908, the boy scout movement was born after Lieutenant General Robert Baden-Powell published the manual "Scouting for Boys" for self-instruction in outdoor skills and self-improvement.

In 1935, the first canned beer, Krueger's Cream Ale and Krueger's Finest Beer went on sale by the Gottfried Krueger Brewing Company of Newark, New Jersey.

In 1984, Apple Computer inc boss Steve Jobs introduced the groundbreaking Macintosh personal computer.

In 1989, American serial killer Ted Bundy, who raped and murdered 30 women in the 1970s, was executed via the electric chair.

Sports Events Today

In 1976, American boxing legend George Foreman scored one of the greatest comebacks in boxing when he knocked out Ron Lyle in the fifth round after getting knocked down twice in the fourth round.

In 2018, former US Olympic Gymnast team doctor Larry Nassar was found guilty of molesting over 150 girls and sentenced to up to 175 years in prison.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1927, celebrated filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock's debut film as a director, The Pleasure Garden, was released.

In 2006, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the purchase of the iconic animation studio Pixar for $7.4 billion.

In 2011, British pop singer Adele released her second album, "21," which went on to become the Grammy and Billboard Album of the Year.

In 2016, The beloved sci-fi fantasy crime drama television series The X-Files returned to the screens after 13 years, reuniting lead actors David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Notable Deaths On This Day

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 41 Caligula, third Roman emperor, who became known for his cruelty and tyranny during his brief 4 years of rule. 2 1965 Winston Churchill, British statesman, soldier and writer who served as Prime Minister during the critical time of World War II 3 1966 Homi J. Bhabha, Indian nuclear physicist who is known as the “Father of Indian nuclear programme.” 4 1986 L. Ron Hubbard, American author and the founder of the Church of Scientology 5 1989 Ted Bundy, American serial killer who raped and murdered numerous women in the 1970s 6 1993 Thurgood Marshall, American civil rights lawyer and jurist who became the first Black Supreme Court justice

Famous Birthdays On This Day

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1862 Edith Wharton, American writer and interior designer, best known for her Pulitzer Prize winning novel “The Age of Innocence” 2 1941 Neil Diamond, American singer who has sold over 130 million records worldwide and is known for the songs “Sweet Caroline,” “I Am I Said” and “Cracklin Rosie” 3 1943 Sharon Tate, American actress and model who starred in the films Valley of the Dolls and The Wrecking Crew 4 1945 Subhash Ghai, Indian filmmaker and is one of the most prolific filmmakers of the Hindi film industry and has made the popular films Pardes, Taal and Ram Lakhan 5 1974 Ed Helms, American actor known for his comedic roles in films and TV shows like The Office, Vacation and The Hangover 6 1987 Luis Suarez, Uruguayan football player known for his brilliant passing and finishing skills

Related | Today in History (23 January)

Related | Today in History (22 January)