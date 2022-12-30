Today In History, 30 December: What Happened On This Day

Today in History: 2023 is nearly here. As we bid farewell to the fateful year of 2022, let’s have a look at the historical importance of its last month. Today is 30 December. It may not mean much to you right now, but by the end of this article, you will have learned that December 30 holds a significant place in history.

From the births of the greatest basketball player and the greatest golfer of the modern era to the formation of the USSR and the execution of a brutal Iraqi dictator, many important events took place on 30th December.

Dive in to know what happened on this day (Dec. 30) in sports, politics and art, along with famous birthdays and deaths in world history.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1803, the Treaty of Surji-Arjungaon was signed during the Maratha Wars between chief Daulat Rao Sindhia and the British East India Company, which gained control of most of north-western India.

In 1906, the All-India Muslim League was founded in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

In 1922, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) was formed, comprising 15 republics, one-sixth of the global land area, and 9 per cent of the global population.

In 1924, American astronomer Edwin Hubble formally announced the existence of other galactic systems at the meeting of the American Astronomical Society.

In 1943, Indian nationalist and freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose raised the Indian flag of independence at Port Blair, Andaman.

In 1947, the King of Romania, Michael I, was forced to abdicate his throne by the Soviet Union-backed Communist government of Romania.

In 1986, the British government announced the replacement of canaries with electronic sensors as detectors of carbon monoxide in coal mines.

In 2006, Iraqi dictator and terrorism supporter, Saddam Hussein was hanged to death for committing crimes against humanity.

Sports Events Today

In 1939, Australian cricket legend, Don Bradman scored a record 34th double cricket century with 267 runs.

In 1986. Kyiv’s Ukrainian forward Igor Belanov was named the best football player in Europe after winning the Ballon d’Or award.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1968, American classic pop legend Frank Sinatra first recorded his iconic song, "My Way," inspired by the French song "Comme d’habitude."

In 2016, Ray Davies, frontman of the iconic rock band The Kinks, was awarded knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II.

Notable Deaths On This Day

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1896 Jose Rizal, Filipino nationalist and political writer whose hanging fueled the Philippine revolution against Spanish colonizers 2 1916 Grigori Rasputin, Russian mystic who claimed to possess powers of healing and influenced the royal family of Nicholas II, the last Emperor of Russia. 3 1970 Sonny Liston, American boxer and world heavyweight champion who famously lost to a young Muhammad Ali 4 1971 Vikram Sarabhai, Indian physicist who developed the space research and nuclear power project in India and is called the Father of the Indian Space Program 5 2006 Saddam Hussein, Iraqi dictator and warmonger who terrorised neighbouring countries Iran and Kuwait

Famous Birthdays On This Day

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1865 Rudyard Kipling, English author, poet and a supporter of British imperialism, who wrote the classic children’s book The Jungle Book 2 1884 Hideki Tojo, Japanese Prime Minister during World War II 3 1879 Ramana Maharishi, Indian Hindu sage 4 1928 Bo Diddley, American singer and guitarist who pioneered the rock and roll genre of music 5 1943 Patti Smith, American poet and rockstar who infused poetry with punk rock music 6 1975 Tiger Woods, American golfer and one of the most successful and richest athletes in history 7 1984 LeBron James, American professional basketball player who is considered one of the greatest players in the sport and NBA

Also Read | Today in History (29 December)

Also Read | Today in History (28 December)