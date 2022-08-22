Today in history: In the Georgian calendar, August 22 is the 234th day of the year. Today in History consists of some of the significant events and anniversaries that happened on August 22 all over the world. The latest series on Jagran Josh will provide you the detail along with the description of such events. Some of the important events in Today in History on August 22 include the Formation of the Natal Indian Congress (NIC), Madras Foundation Day, the Death anniversary of English Statesman Warren Hastings and the burning of foreign clothes by Mahatma Gandhi.

Today in History: 5 Important events on August 22

1. Madras Foundation Day

Madras (now Chennai) was founded by the East India Company on August 22. The company bought it as a piece of land from the local Nayak rulers on this in 1639. The British Government wanted grant for land on the Coromandel Coast on which the company could build a factory and warehouse for their trading activities.

The first recorded celebration of Madras Foundation Day was its tercentenary commemoration in 1939. The Madras Day festival has also registered a steady increase in popularity year after year. The 2014 and 2015 editions lasted through August and extended into September as well.

2. Formation of Natal Indian Congress (NIC)

Mahatma Gandhi formed the Natal Indian Congress (NIC) on August 22, 1894, in order to fight the discrimination against the Indian traders in Natal, a coastal South African Province. Natal Indian Congress was an organization that aimed to fight discrimination against Indians in South Africa. In less than a month, about 300 Hindus, Muslims, Parsees, and Christians became members of the Natal Indian Congress.

During its formative years, the NIC introduced many early petitions for changes to proposed discriminatory legislation. Later in the 1960s, the organization became inactive because of the growing state repression and the ban of its leaders. Natal Indian Congress later allies itself with the African National Congress.

3. Supreme Court of India deems Triple Talaq Unconstitutional

On August 22, 2017, the Supreme Court of India deemed Triple Talaq unconstitutional. Three of the five judges in the panel concurred that the practice of triple talaq is unconstitutional while the remaining two declared it to be constitutional.

There is now a legal ban on triple talaq in India. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 passed on July 30, 2019, and after a long discussion and battle finally got the verdict. It made triple talaq illegal in India on August 1, 2019, further stipulating that the instant triple talaq in any form- spoken, written, or by electric means such as email or sms is illegal or void, with up to three years in jail for the husband.

4. The Scream Painting stolen

The Scream, a popular name given to the composition created by the Norwegian artist Edward Munch in 1893. The Scream painting has been a target of thefts and theft attempts and some damage has also been suffered in these thefts. The 1910 version of The Scream painting was stolen on August 22, 2004, during the daylight hours when the masked gunmen entered the Munch Museum in Oslo and stole it and Munch’s Madonna. Later on August 31, 2006, Norwegian Police announced that a police operation has recovered both the paintings.

The agonized face in Scream Painting has become one of the most iconic images of art, seen as symbolizing the anxiety of the human condition. Edvard Munch created two versions of the painting in paint and two in pastels, as well as lithograph stone from which the prints survive. Both painted versions have been stolen, but since been recovered.

5. Warren Hastings Death anniversary

Warren Hastings was a British Colonial administrator who served as the first Governor of the Presidency of Fort William (Bengal), the head of the Supreme Council of Bengal, and so the first Governor-general of Bengal in 1772-1785. He passed away on August 22, 1818.

Warren Hastings and Robert Clive are credited with laying the foundation of the British Empire in India. In 1779-1784, Warren Hastings led the forces of the East India Company against a coalition of native states and the French. Finally, the well-organized British side held its own, while France lost influence in India. In 1787, he was accused of corruption and impeached, but after a long trial acquitted in 1795. In 1814, Warren Hastings was made a Privy Councillor in 1814.

