Today’s Wordle Is A Commonly Used Word In Everyday Talking! Oops, Did We Reveal A Hint? Check All Hints And The Answer Here.

Talk about the most addictive and fun games in a group and you will see everyone nod and smile at the name of Wordle. The New York Times game not only gives you a platform to test and enrich your vocabulary with every passing day but also exhilarates your excitement in the anticipation of a new exciting word every day. That’s the beauty of the game.

Why Is Wordle So Addictive?

Wordle 447 is super addictive as it plays with the fact of “Scarcity”. Unlike other games that give you the chance to play unlimited at any time of the day, Wordle gives you only 6 chances to crack the word. If you lose in all of these 6 chances, you will have to wait for the next sunrise for the new word.

Thus, the smart look for hints at Jagran Josh to crack their Wordle challenges in just minutes.

Before diving into the hints, first, have a look at the rules carefully.

The Rules:

The rules for Wordle are pretty straightforward. Wordle will present to you a grid, giving you six chances to crack a five-letter English word.

All you have to do is make guesses until you reach the word selected by Wordle. Now, just as you enter the first guess word, Wordle will help you let you know if the letters you just typed are in the word chosen by Wordle or not.

If you enter a word having a few letters common with the Wordle word, the game will automatically turn those letters yellow. If by chance, you put letters that are not only common to the Wordle word but are also placed in the right places, the letters will turn green.

This way, you will get to know the letters present in the Wordle word, and guessing the word will become easier with every passing attempt.

The twist here is that Wordle gives you only 6 chances to crack the word. This means, that in order to crack the word, you need to enter the correct word at least in the 6th attempt.

Sounds difficult? Well, it is. But why worry when you have Jagran Josh by your side?

Jump straight into the hints.

Wordle 447 For September 9, 2022- HINTS!

Hint 1:

The word has only one vowel repealed twice.







Hint 2:

The word ends with a vowel.

Hint 3:

The second letter of the word is “H”.

Hint 4:

The word either has “M” or “F”.

Hint 5:

The word either begins with “S” or “T”.







Did these exciting hints sound like a riddle in themselves? Well, now that you know the hints, it’s time for us to present our very special Super Clue.







Wordle 447 For September 9, 2022- The Super Clue

The Super Clue for Wordle 447 For September 9, 2022, is:

“The word slightly rhymes with DREAM.”







Are you making some guesses? Check your answer below!

Wordle 447 For September 9, 2022- THE ANSWER

WARNING: If you do not wish to check the answer, do not scroll down.

Scroll down to check the answer for Wordle 447 For September 9, 2022.

Wordle 447- Answer

The Answer for Wordle 447 For September 9, 2022, is “THEME”.