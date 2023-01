Today’s Wordle: 579 Hints and Clues for 19th January with Solution for Word Puzzle Game

Wordle is a game that is loved by all. No matter whether you are in school, in your teenage years, or a grown-up adult; everyone shares the same craze for the exciting word game. Rightfully so, the game is designed to captivate one and all. Yes, Wordle is addictive, interesting, and super challenging!

Scroll Down For The Wordle Hints!

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a super addictive word game by NYTimes. Why is the NYTimes Wordle so addictive? Well, the answer is pretty simple. The Wordle game is super addictive as it plays with the fact of “Scarcity”. Unlike other games that give you the chance to play unlimited at any time of the day, Wordle gives you only 6 chances to crack the word. If you lose in all of these 6 chances, you will have to wait for the next sunrise for the new word.

Thus, the smart look for hints at Jagran Josh to crack their Wordle challenges in just minutes.

Before diving into the hints, first, have a look at the rules carefully.

Scroll Down For The Wordle Hints!

How to play Wordle?

Every day the word game comes up with a grid, allowing you to make 6 guesses of a 5 letter word.

If any of the letters you put exist in that five-letter word, the box will turn yellow. If the letter is placed exactly in the right box in any of your guesses, it will turn green.

The goal is to crack that one 5-letter word chosen by Wordle within 6 attempts.

How on earth can you crack the exact right word without any external help? Well, that's why we are here, to help you out!

Below are the 5 hints you may need. In case you still fail, we'll not leave your hand. We have also mentioned the Wordle answer at the end

Now, it’s time for us to introduce you to the exciting Wordle hints!

How is Earth’s ozone layer increasingly repairing itself? What does the Montreal Protocol have to say?

Scroll Down For The Wordle Hints!

Wordle 579 Hints for Today, 19th January 2023:

Wordle 579 Hint 1:

The Wordle word either has an “S” or a “K”.

Wordle 579 Hint 2:

There is only one vowel in the Wordle word today.

Wordle 579 Hint 3:

The last three letters of the Wordle word today are consonants.

Wordle 579 Hint 4:

The Wordle word today either ends with a “Y” or a “P”.

Wordle 579 Hint 5:

The vowel in the Wordle word today is either “I” or “U”.

Wordle 579 Super Clue for 19th January 2023

When you visit a place and it is dirty and dark, you say the place is quite _____________.

What’s today’s Wordle answer?

Wordle 579, for 19 January is MURKY.

Could you guess the Wordle of the day right? No matter whether your answer is a YES or a NO, we are sure by now you have got a hang of the fun game.

Optical illusion: Finding the hidden dragonfly is next to impossible! Wouldn’t you try finding it?