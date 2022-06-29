Top 10 Biggest Telescopes in the World- Complete List

The Hubble telescope has been in news always due to its spectacular images captured. It has recently found 6 new galaxies and has left astronomers in awe.

It was launched on April 24, 1990. It is located about 340 kilometres above the Earth's surface and orbits around it 15 times per day. Before Hubble, space exploration was a bit slow and grounded but since its initiation, Space exploration has known no bounds.

Hubble was not the first space telescope but one of the largest ones.

Telescope: About

Telescopes are optical instruments that make distant objects appear magnified by using an arrangement of lenses or curved mirrors and lenses, or various devices used to observe distant objects by their emission, absorption, or reflection of electromagnetic radiation. The word telescope was coined in 1611 by the Greek mathematician Giovanni Demisiani for one of Galileo Galilei's instruments presented at a banquet at the Accademia dei Lincei.

Types of Telescopes:

It can be classified by the wavelengths of light they detect:

1. X-ray telescopes (using shorter wavelengths than ultraviolet light)

2. Ultraviolet telescopes (using shorter wavelengths than visible light)

3. Optical telescopes (using visible light)

4. Infrared telescopes (using longer wavelengths than visible light)

5. Submillimetre telescopes (using longer wavelengths than infrared light)

6. Fresnel Imager (an optical lens technology)

7. X-ray optics (optics for certain X-ray wavelengths)

Listed below are the top 10 telescopes based on their size.

Top 10 Biggest Telescopes in the World

The list of Top 10 Biggest Telescope in the World along with their location, built date and their aperture size are discussed below:

10. Gemini South, Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory

Location: Chile

Built in (Date or Year): 2001

Aperture Size: 318 inches

9. Yepun, Paranal Observatory

Location: Chile

Built in (Date or Year): 2001

Aperture Size: 323 inches

8. Melipal, Paranal Observatory

Location: Chile

Built in (Date or Year): 2000

Aperture Size: 323 inches

7. Kueyen, Paranal Observatory

Location: Chile

Built in (Date or Year): 1999

Aperture Size: 323 inches

6. Antu, Paranal Observatory

Location: Chile

Built in (Date or Year): 1998

Aperture Size: 323 inches

5. Subaru, Mauna Kea Observatory

Location: Hawaii, U.S.A

Built in (Date or Year): 1999

Aperture Size: 323 inches

4. LBT, Mount Graham Observatory

Location: Arizona, U.S.A

Built in (Date or Year): 2004

Aperture Size: 330 inches

3. SALT, South African Astronomical Observatory

Location: Northern Cape, South Africa

Built in (Date or Year): 2005

Aperture Size: 362 inches

2. Keck 1 and Keck 2, Mauna Kea Observatory

Location: Hawaii, U.S.A

Built in (Date or Year): 1993 and 1996 (respectively)

Aperture Size: 394 inches each

1. Gran Telescopio Canarias

Location: Canary Islands, Spain

Built in (Date or Year): 2009

Aperture Size: 409 inches

