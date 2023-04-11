Top 10 GK questions on Jyotirao Phule- Take this quiz to know their answers
Jyotirao Phule was an Indian social reformer, thinker, and activist who fought against caste-based inequality and discrimination. Being born into the lower-caste Mali community, Phule faced oppression from the upper-caste Brahmins. Therefore, growing up he worked towards the upliftment of oppressed communities in India. The below quiz questions will help you gain a better understanding of his early life and career, so let’s begin;
1. What was the birth name of Jyotirao Phule?
- Gopalrao Phule
- Jyotirao Phule
- Raghavendra Phule
- Narayana Phule
Ans A. Gopalrao Phule
2. In which year was Jyotirao Phule born?
- 1827
- 1831
- 1837
- 1840
Ans B. 1831
3. Who was the father of Jyotirao Phule?
- Gopalrao Phule
- Govindrao Phule
- Ganeshrao Phule
- Gautamrao Phule
Ans B. Govindrao Phule
4. Jyotirao Phule is known for his contribution to the education of which community in India?
- Brahmins
- Dalits
- Muslims
- Christians
Ans B. Dalits
5. Which book did Jyotirao Phule write to criticize the caste system and advocate for education for all?
- Sarvajanik Satya Dharma
- Gulamgiri
- Shetkaryacha Asud
- Bahishkrit Bharat
Ans. B. Gulamgiri
6. The Satyashodhak Samaj was founded by Jyotirao Phule in which year?
- 1848
- 1851
- 1873
- 1882
Ans. C. 1873
7. What was the occupation of Jyotirao Phule's father?
- Farmer
- Priest
- Soldier
- Doctor
Ans B. Priest
8. Jyotirao Phule started the first girls' school in which city?
- Mumbai
- Pune
- Nagpur
- Satara
Ans B. Pune
9. Which social reformer was a contemporary of Jyotirao Phule and also worked for the education and empowerment of women?
- Raja Ram Mohan Roy
- Dayanand Saraswati
- Swami Vivekananda
- Savitribai Phule
Ans D. Savitribai Phule
10. Which award was Jyotirao Phule awarded by the Government of India in 1990?
- Bharat Ratna
- Padma Vibhushan
- Padma Shri
- Ramon Magsaysay Award
Ans. D. Ramon Magsaysay Award
Conclusion
These were the most common questions on Jyotirao Phule you may come across in competitive examinations. We come up with such quizzes on different topics. Keep on checking them to stay updated.