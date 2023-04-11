Top 10 GK questions on Jyotirao Phule- Take this quiz to know their answers

Jyotirao Phule was an Indian social reformer, thinker, and activist who fought against caste-based inequality and discrimination. Being born into the lower-caste Mali community, Phule faced oppression from the upper-caste Brahmins. Therefore, growing up he worked towards the upliftment of oppressed communities in India. The below quiz questions will help you gain a better understanding of his early life and career, so let’s begin;

1. What was the birth name of Jyotirao Phule?

Gopalrao Phule Jyotirao Phule Raghavendra Phule Narayana Phule

Ans A. Gopalrao Phule

2. In which year was Jyotirao Phule born?

1827 1831 1837 1840

Ans B. 1831

3. Who was the father of Jyotirao Phule?

Gopalrao Phule Govindrao Phule Ganeshrao Phule Gautamrao Phule

Ans B. Govindrao Phule

4. Jyotirao Phule is known for his contribution to the education of which community in India?

Brahmins Dalits Muslims Christians

Ans B. Dalits

5. Which book did Jyotirao Phule write to criticize the caste system and advocate for education for all?

Sarvajanik Satya Dharma Gulamgiri Shetkaryacha Asud Bahishkrit Bharat

Ans. B. Gulamgiri

6. The Satyashodhak Samaj was founded by Jyotirao Phule in which year?

1848 1851 1873 1882

Ans. C. 1873

7. What was the occupation of Jyotirao Phule's father?

Farmer Priest Soldier Doctor

Ans B. Priest

8. Jyotirao Phule started the first girls' school in which city?

Mumbai Pune Nagpur Satara

Ans B. Pune

9. Which social reformer was a contemporary of Jyotirao Phule and also worked for the education and empowerment of women?

Raja Ram Mohan Roy Dayanand Saraswati Swami Vivekananda Savitribai Phule

Ans D. Savitribai Phule

10. Which award was Jyotirao Phule awarded by the Government of India in 1990?

Bharat Ratna Padma Vibhushan Padma Shri Ramon Magsaysay Award

Ans. D. Ramon Magsaysay Award

Conclusion

These were the most common questions on Jyotirao Phule you may come across in competitive examinations. We come up with such quizzes on different topics. Keep on checking them to stay updated.






