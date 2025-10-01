India's stunning revival of renewable energy is fueled by the ambitious actions of its top states, which have increased solar, wind, and other clean energy facilities to assist in fulfilling national climate targets. According to a report by India Data Map, renewable energy capacity has set new milestones, with Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka leading the pack and driving India towards its 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity goal by 2030.
These leading states utilize policies, mega solar parks, and wind corridors to guide the country's future in green energy, facilitating industrial development as well as sustainable development.
Top 10 States with Renewable Energy Capacity in India
|
Rank
|
State
|
Total Renewable Capacity (MW)
|
Key Renewable Segments
|
1
|
Rajasthan
|
30,310
|
Solar, Wind, Biomass
|
2
|
Gujarat
|
22,300
|
Solar, Wind
|
3
|
Tamil Nadu
|
18,700
|
Wind, Solar
|
4
|
Karnataka
|
17,900
|
Solar, Wind
|
5
|
Maharashtra
|
13,600
|
Wind, Solar, Biomass
|
6
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
10,800
|
Solar, Wind
|
7
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
9,700
|
Solar, Biomass
|
8
|
Telangana
|
7,400
|
Solar, Biomass
|
9
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
5,200
|
Solar
|
10
|
Punjab
|
3,900
|
Biomass, Solar
Recent Major Projects in These States
Rajasthan
-
Avaada 1,560 MW Peak Solar Project and 2,500 MWh Battery Energy Storage (BESS): Groundbreaking in Pugal, Bikaner; significant transmission project also in progress for national grid integration.
-
ReNew 1.3 GW Single-Location Solar Project, Jaisalmer: Largest single-site solar power plant in India commissioned in April 2025.
-
Gorbea Solar Power Project (435 MW), Bikaner: Commissioned July 2025, with cutting-edge robotic cleaners and innovative waterless cleaning.
Gujarat
-
Khavda Renewable Energy Park (30 GW Hybrid—World's Largest): In development in Kutch district, with 1 GW commissioned and quick zone expansions in solar and wind; set to supply power to 18 million homes.
-
Rooftop Solar Program & Wind Farms: Aggressive state-wide drive for distributed solar; wind capacity continues to grow in collaboration with several developers.
Tamil Nadu
-
Green Energy Corridor Enlargement: 10,000 MW fresh solar and 2,000 MW wind to be installed by 2030, including large battery storage to provide power round the clock.
-
Hybrid Wind-Solar Projects: Upgrading in Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari; Wind Power Repowering Policy introduced to replace old turbines.
-
TANGEDCO Solar Energy Stations (4,000 MW Phase 1): Large new solar parks, backed by large-scale battery deployment.
Karnataka
-
BluPine 150 MW Dispatchable Renewable Project, Aland: New hybrid solar-wind-storage project, to be commissioned in 2026, part of a 4 GW pipeline.
-
Serentica-SANY 336 MW Wind Project: Commercial delivery begins December 2025, industrial and grid sale.
-
Grid Milestone: In August 2025, Karnataka achieved 80% renewable share in the grid, India's highest; ongoing wind and battery expansion.
Maharashtra
-
SJVN Partnership (5,000 MW Green Energy JV): High-scale joint venture for speedy solar, wind, and hybrid green energy roll-outs; critical for state's net-zero ambitions.
-
MSKVY 2.0 Solarization Project (16,000 MW Decentralized): Largest decentralized solar program in the world, phased rollout for rural and agricultural energy till 2026.
-
Dondaicha Solar Park (250 MW) & Various New EPC Projects: Mahagenco leading grid-connected parks across the state.
These gigaprojects showcase state-level scaling and innovation, propelling India's clean energy production and offering models of sustainability, energy security, and economic opportunity.
India's top 10 renewable energy states are a vibrant, varied, and fast-changing industry. Their combined successes provide benchmarks for policy, investment, and project scale that are propelling the country towards low-carbon electricity and a global lead in renewables.
