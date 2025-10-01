India's stunning revival of renewable energy is fueled by the ambitious actions of its top states, which have increased solar, wind, and other clean energy facilities to assist in fulfilling national climate targets. According to a report by India Data Map, renewable energy capacity has set new milestones, with Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka leading the pack and driving India towards its 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity goal by 2030.

These leading states utilize policies, mega solar parks, and wind corridors to guide the country's future in green energy, facilitating industrial development as well as sustainable development.

Top 10 States with Renewable Energy Capacity in India