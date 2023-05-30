Tricky Riddle: 2 Fathers, 2 Sons & 3 Fishes? Only 1% of Genius Can Solve This Mystery in 1 Minute. Are You One Of Them?

Fishing is an ancient practice that dates back to about 40,000 years ago. Once 2 father-son duos went on fishing but got back only with 3 fish, even when they claimed that each got one. Can you find out why there are only three fish?

If you have difficulty with fundamental reasoning, word puzzles are a great approach to improving your qualitative skills. You must use logic or reason to resolve them. Try this brainteaser with riddles to improve your analytical thinking.

What is the Riddle?

Here it comes.

Can you find the answer?

Look at the Riddle posted below.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you solve this Riddle?

Find this too easy?

Fine, let’s turn this into a challenge.

Set a timer to 11 seconds and try to find the answer within the allotted time.

Good luck!

Riddle Answer

Word puzzles aid in the development of skills such as verbal reasoning, vocabulary, problem-solving, spelling, grammar, and memory that one requires throughout their career. Also, this mental activity will sharpen your problem-solving and critical intuition abilities. You will also develop your ability to reason more quickly and make decisions.

By now, you must have found the logic, yes that’s what is required. Congratulations are in order if you have. We had faith in your ability to pull this off.

Still, we are going to reveal the answer so you can cross-check your answer.

Source: Brightside.com

Note: Probably, this riddle can have different logic and answers.

Hey, Good Job Genius. Keep practising to improve your mental agility further. Also, do not forget to bookmark Jagran Josh.

Tricky Riddle: Hey Smartie! Do You Have The Brains To Solve This Word Problem Within 11 Seconds? Try Your Skills!