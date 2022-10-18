Twitter Update 2022: What is the new Live Audio feature for communities and how to use it?

According to a report from 9to5mac, Twitter intends to introduce live audio Spaces for Communities. The move will allow users to create Spaces within Communities giving them a place to engage in conversations around specific topics.

What is Voice/Audio Tweet?

Live Audio tweets are audio attachments that people can play on Twitter. Spaces on Twitter will now work as a live audio platform enabling users to join audio chats hosted by others. These spaces completely revolve around conversations on specific topics and are available on the platform since last year.

Features of Voice/Audio Tweets

On Twitter, communities are groups that users can create to talk about particular subjects in different timelines.

Users will be able to participate in Communities' Spaces, in the same manner, they do in other Spaces. But only Community members will be able to use the audio chat.

Along with the host, administrators and moderators inside the Community will be able to manage Live Spaces.

Your audio attachment will include your current profile photo as a static image and won't update if you change it.

When you press the play button on iOS, the audio will instantly minimize in an audio dock at the bottom of your screen so you can keep listening as you browse Twitter and when you get up to go.

How to record a Voice Tweet?

Tap the Tweet compose icon.

Tap the voice icon.

Tap the red record button to begin recording your message, then tap Done when you’re finished.

Add Tweet text and/or start a thread with multiple Tweets, up to 2 minutes and 20 seconds for each individual voice Tweet. And If your message is longer than that, it will be automatically threaded up to 25 Tweets.

Now Tap Tweet to send.

How to play a voice tweet?

Open your Twitter account.

Navigate to the voice Tweet.

Tap/click the voice Tweet thumbnail to start and stop playback.

How to see captions of voice tweets?

Open your Twitter account.

Navigate to the voice Tweet.

A CC icon appears at the top right corner of that Tweet and has captions available.

Click CC on the voice Tweet player.

A transcript of the voice Tweet automatically appears overlayed on the voice Tweet thumbnail.

These tweet audio messages on Twitter rolled out to a small number of users in the U.S.A. And at present, there is no further information available for the official launch of this feature.