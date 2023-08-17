Gone is the time when law used to be a course having limited opportunities. Today, the field of law is brimming with not one but a wide array of opportunities; all of them coming with further lucrative opportunities. Let us discuss the various types of law practices in India.

Types of Law Practices in India

Corporate Laws

The first one on the list is corporate laws. Here, a particular firm provides corporate legal services to companies, entities, individuals, associations, proprietorships, partnerships, and associations.

Tax Laws

The second on the list is tax laws. Here, the lawyers work with individual accounts. They understand the various tax laws and guidelines thoroughly. The primary responsibility of the attorney is to aid people or organizations in continuing legal issues with the Indian Revenue Service.

Law for personal injury

This is when lawyers help people with personal injuries and accidents. Whether people are roaming around or are on foreign vacations, they can get caught in injuries and accidents. The work of a lawyer for personal injury is to defend accidents and injury victims.

Criminal law

This is a popular one, and perhaps a strong reason for which many people choose to enter the legal profession. Criminal defense attorneys are specialists in delving deep into the penal code of the country. They know how to formally and firmly present the case in court. These lawyers prosecute or defend criminal legal cases. The work of such lawyers also involves thinking out of the box.

Family Law

Family lawyers handle the personal issues of an individual. These may include but are not limited to issues of custody of children, separation, alimony, family disputes, juvenile delinquency cases, family-related concerns, and more.

Intellectual Property Law

This field involves lawyers to specialize in intellectual property. These lawyers defend the rights of their clients who are companies, artists, writers, or scientists. The Intellectual property law safeguards actual goods such as big brands, symbols, discoveries, and more.

Public Interest Law

This field of law involves a public interest lawyer to deal with cases where people are willing to fight for their public interest. Usually, lawyers working in this field are government lawyers who work for nonprofit organizations and government.

Labor and Employment Law

In this field, attorneys work for employers, employees, and organizations. These lawyers handle cases of discrimination, compensation, and issues of pay ad maximum hours of work, compensation, etc.