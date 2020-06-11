UMANG Mobile App: What is it, how to download and what government services does it provide? 

Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance or UMANG is a mobile app developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to drive Mobile Governance in India. The Ministry has added the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) weather services to the app.

What is UMANG Mobile App?

The UMANG mobile application is a unified, secure, multi-channel, multi-platform, multi-lingual and multi-service app. It was launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in the year 2017.

The app serves as a unified platform for all Indian citizens to access the central and state government services across the country. It also provides major services offered by Local bodies and other utility services from private organizations.

Features of the App

1- The app provides the user with different services provided by the Central and State governments.

2- The app is divided into various categories-- Recently Viewed, New and Updated, Trending, Top Rated and Suggested-- for easy access.

3- The UMANG app is multi-lingual and is available in 13 languages-- English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Assamese, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu and Urdu.

4- You can also use the app to pay your bills-- Electricity, gas, water, etc.

5- The app also provides its users with the key integration services such as Digilocker, Aadhaar, PayGov (will be available soon) etc.

6- The app can be easily used on multiple channels such as Smartphones, Desktop and Tablets.

7- The app also has a dedicated Customer Support for the convenience of the users from 10 am to 6 pm on all the days of the week.

8- The app provides 253 Central Government services, 430 State Government services and 182 Utility Bill Payment services.

9- You can also use the app to check weather updated sent by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for your city in advance. The app will provide you with 7 weather forecast services-- current weather, updates about rainfall, warnings, cyclones, etc. This will not only help farmers to get necessary farmers but will also help the general public to be prepared in advance to prevent the destruction of lives and property.

How to Download the App?

1- Visit Google Play Store (Android users) or App Store (iOS users) and search 'UMANG app' in the search bar to download the app.

2- You can also scan the QR Code provided on the official website-- web.umang.gov.in/web/#/

3- Get the UMANG App link by giving a missed call to 97183-97183.

4- On the official website, enter your phone number to get the link of the app on your mobile.

UMANG App: Registration Process

1- Launch the UMANG app on your device and click on 'Register'.

2- You will be redirected to a new window. Enter your mobile number for the verification process.

3- Enter the OTP received on your mobile number.

4- Now create an MPIN and remember it for future use. After creating the MPIN, you will be redirected to the home page of the UMANG App.

UMANG App: Login Procedure

1- Enter the registered mobile number and M-PIN to login.

2- You can also use the registered mobile number and request for OTP.

3- You can also enter your social media account details to log in, provided that you have updated them with the app.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched the app to revolutionize the way how an Indian citizen avails government services today, as it leverages the current accelerated internet and smartphone penetration in the country.

