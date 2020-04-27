What is Sahyog App?

The Government of India has launched 'Sahyog' mobile application to collect geotagged data on the highly contagious COVID-19. This data will help the government and public health agencies to make effective decisions to curb the COVID-19 from the country.

Who has launched the Sahyog App?

Survey of India (SOI) has launched the Sahyog App. It is the National Mapping Agency of India under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

What is the aim of the Sahyog App?

SOI has developed the Sahyog App for the users-- Government (Centre/State) departments, Organisations, Institutions, Government employees, Academic institutions, Students and citizens of India. Through this App, the users can support and contribute to curbing the highly contagious virus from the country.

Key Highlights of the Sahyog App:

1- It will help in crowdsourcing the data quickly.



2- It will help in complementing the recently launched Aarogya Setu App-- which lets you know if you have crossed paths with positive COVID-19 patient.

3- The app will inform its users about the biomedical waste disposals, containment areas, COVID-19 hospitals, etc. which can be later customised to a variety of COVID-19 related applications-- healthcare facilities, hotspots of COVID-19 and disaster management.

4- The data collected via the Sahyog App by the GOI will be used in creating further applications and will also help the government in improving its response to curb and contain the spread of COVID-19.

5- The data from ASHA and Anganwadi workers who are working on the ground at the times of crisis will help the government as well as doctors in an improved response towards COVID-19.

6- The Government of India with Sahyog App has integrated several geospatial data-- the location of fire services, hospitals, etc.

Key concerns over Sahyog App:

1- The Sahyog App will be linked to the previously launched Aarogya Setu App by the Government of India. This has risen various privacy concerns as the terms in Aarogya Setu App were unclear on the sharing of data, how long will the data be stored and what will the government do with the data after the pandemic ends.

2- Apart from the privacy concerns, a question of effectiveness rises as the smartphone users in India are less. This simply means that the few people having access to smartphones will download the App while others cannot.

What is Survey of India?

Survey of India (SOI) is a National Mapping Agency of India under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. It was established in the year 1767 and is headquartered in Dehradun, Uttrakhand. SOI is the oldest scientific department of the country and acts as an advisor to the Government of India on all the survey matters via Geodesy, Photogrammetry, Mapping and Map Reproduction.

As per the Survey of India, the data stored in the Sahyog App will remain inside the country and will be utilized for the betterment of the people of India amid the global crisis. The Sahyog App is available on Google Play store. After the successful installation and registration, the users can collect, store and share the data collected by their Android phone directly into the GIS domain.

