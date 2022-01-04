What is UP ATS and its significance?

UP ATS: Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) was established by the Uttar Pradesh Government in 2007 to deal with terrorism in the state. UP ATS is a specialized unit of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The anti-terrorism squad of the state has numerous Operational Teams at ATS Headquarter and Field Units across the state. Other specialized units are also working in close coordination with the Operational Teams to help them provide accurate and significant support.

In 2017, Special Police Operations Team (SPOT) has been formed under the Anti –Terror Squad by the UP Government keeping in view the size of the state and the pressing problem of Terrorism. The SPOT teams are equipped with weapons, ultra-modern technologies, and have received special training. At present, there are a total of five SPOT Teams that are located across the length and breadth of the state.

UP ATS Officers List

Names of IPS officers in UP ATS

S.No. Name of IPS Officer Appointment District of Posting Contact Details 1 DR. G.K. Goswamy ADG/IG/ATS Lucknow Mob: 9454400650 E-mail: igats-up@gov.in 2 Abhishek Singh SP/ATS Lucknow Mob: 9454400317 E-mail: sspats-up@gov.in 3 Brijesh Kumar Singh SP/ATS Lucknow Mob: 9454401657 E-mail: spats-up@nic.in

Names of PPS officers in UP ATS

S.No Name of PPS Officer Appointment District of Posting Contact Details 1 Sushil Kumar ADDL.SP/ATS Lucknow Mob: 9454402324 E-mail: addlspats.hq-up@gov.in 2 Rahul Srivastava ADDL.SP/ATS Lucknow Mob: 9454402321 E-mail: upcoprahul@gmail.com 3 Anurag Darshan ADDL.SP/ATS Lucknow Mob: 9454401131 E-mail: addlsptech-atshq.lu@gov.in 4 Shailendra Singh Rathour DSP/ATS Lucknow Mob: 9454401655 E-mail: dsphqats.hq-up@gov.in 5 Alok Singh-I ADDL.SP/ATS Lucknow Mob: 9792110344 E-mail: addlspe.ats-up@gov.in 6 Abhishek Kumar Singh DSP/ATS Lucknow Mob: 9454404830 E-mail: dsptech2-atshq.lu@up.gov.in 7 Atul Kumar Yadav DSP/ATS HQ Lucknow Mob: 9454401132 E-mail: dspats.gb-up@gov.in 8 Sanjay Verma DSP/ATS Lucknow Mob: 9792103083 E-mail: dspats06.hq-up@up.gov.in 9 Saumya Pandey DSP/ATS Lucknow Mob: 9454404828 E-mail: dspats05.hq-up@up.gov.in 10 Savi Ratna Gautam DSP/ATS Lucknow Mob: 9454401658 E-mail: atsdsptech.hq-up@gov.in 11 Layak Singh A.COMDT./ATS(SPOT) Lucknow Mob: 9454402329 E-mail: dspspot03.hq-up@gov.in 12 Rajiv Dwivedi DSP/ATS Lucknow Mob: 9792337111 E-mail: dspats07.hq-up@up.gov.in 13 Vipin Kumar Rai DSP/ATS Lucknow Mob: 9454402328 E-mail: icunitats.va-up@gov.in 14 Ashutosh Kumar Ojha DSP/ATS Lucknow Mob: 9454402333 E-mail: dysp.ats-up@gov.in 15 Kuldeep Tiwari DSP/ATS Lucknow Mob: 7307069123 E-mail: dspspot02.hq-up@gov.in 16 Mohan Prasad DSP/ATS Lucknow Mob: 9792101442 E-mail: dspats08.hq-up@up.gov.in

UP ATS Office Address

UP ATS is headquartered at Amausi Railway Station Road, Anaura, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh- 226008.

Anti-Terrorism Squad India Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was founded in Maharashtra in 1990 by the then Additional Commissioner of Mumbai Police A.A. Khan. Khan was inspired by the methodology used by the SWAT teams of the Los Angeles Police Department to combat terrorism. While the ATS officers won many gallantry awards and helped reduce the crime rate, the organization was briefly dissolved in January 1993 following the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout on 16 November 1991. However, due to the increased crime rate and terror attacks in the country, the Anti-Terrorism Squads were re-created by the respective state governments to counter-terrorism. At present, many states pan India including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal have Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The squad deals in air assault, close-quarters combat, counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, human intelligence, and special operations. Objectives of Anti-Terrorism Squad Some of the objectives of the Anti-Terrorism Squad are listed below: 1- To collect information about anti-national elements working in their respective states.

2- To coordinate with central information agencies of the country such as IB and RAW and other similar state agencies.

3- To track and eliminate activities of mafias, gangsters, and other people involved in organized crimes.

4- To detect and eliminate rackets of counterfeit currency notes and smuggling narcotic substances.

