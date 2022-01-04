Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

What is UP ATS and its significance?

UP ATS: Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) is a specialized unit of the Uttar Pradesh Police. It was established by the Uttar Pradesh Government in 2007 to deal with terrorism in the state. Check UP ATS Officers list, UP ATS office address, and history of Anti-Terrorism Squad India.
UP ATS: Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) was established by the Uttar Pradesh Government in 2007 to deal with terrorism in the state. UP ATS is a specialized unit of the Uttar Pradesh Police.  

The anti-terrorism squad of the state has numerous Operational Teams at ATS Headquarter and Field Units across the state. Other specialized units are also working in close coordination with the Operational Teams to help them provide accurate and significant support. 

In 2017, Special Police Operations Team (SPOT) has been formed under the Anti –Terror Squad by the UP Government keeping in view the size of the state and the pressing problem of Terrorism. The SPOT teams are equipped with weapons, ultra-modern technologies, and have received special training. At present, there are a total of five SPOT Teams that are located across the length and breadth of the state. 

UP ATS Officers List

Names of IPS officers in UP ATS

S.No.

Name of IPS Officer

Appointment

District of Posting

Contact Details

1

DR. G.K. Goswamy

ADG/IG/ATS

Lucknow

Mob: 9454400650

E-mail: igats-up@gov.in

2

Abhishek Singh

SP/ATS

Lucknow

Mob: 9454400317

E-mail: sspats-up@gov.in

3

Brijesh Kumar Singh

SP/ATS

Lucknow

Mob: 9454401657

E-mail: spats-up@nic.in

Names of PPS officers in UP ATS

S.No

Name of PPS Officer

Appointment

District of Posting

Contact Details

1

Sushil Kumar

ADDL.SP/ATS

Lucknow

Mob: 9454402324

E-mail: addlspats.hq-up@gov.in

2

Rahul Srivastava

ADDL.SP/ATS

Lucknow

Mob: 9454402321

E-mail: upcoprahul@gmail.com

3

Anurag Darshan

ADDL.SP/ATS

Lucknow

Mob: 9454401131

E-mail: addlsptech-atshq.lu@gov.in

4

Shailendra Singh Rathour

DSP/ATS

Lucknow

Mob: 9454401655

E-mail: dsphqats.hq-up@gov.in

5

Alok Singh-I

ADDL.SP/ATS

Lucknow

Mob: 9792110344

E-mail: addlspe.ats-up@gov.in

6

Abhishek Kumar Singh

DSP/ATS

Lucknow

Mob: 9454404830

E-mail: dsptech2-atshq.lu@up.gov.in

7

Atul Kumar Yadav

DSP/ATS HQ

Lucknow

Mob: 9454401132

E-mail: dspats.gb-up@gov.in

8

Sanjay Verma

DSP/ATS

Lucknow

Mob: 9792103083

E-mail: dspats06.hq-up@up.gov.in

9

Saumya Pandey

DSP/ATS

Lucknow

Mob: 9454404828

E-mail: dspats05.hq-up@up.gov.in

10

Savi Ratna Gautam

DSP/ATS

Lucknow

Mob: 9454401658

E-mail: atsdsptech.hq-up@gov.in

11

Layak Singh

A.COMDT./ATS(SPOT)

Lucknow

Mob: 9454402329

E-mail: dspspot03.hq-up@gov.in

12

Rajiv Dwivedi

DSP/ATS

Lucknow

Mob: 9792337111

E-mail: dspats07.hq-up@up.gov.in

13

Vipin Kumar Rai

DSP/ATS

Lucknow

Mob: 9454402328

E-mail: icunitats.va-up@gov.in

14

Ashutosh Kumar Ojha

DSP/ATS

Lucknow

Mob: 9454402333

E-mail: dysp.ats-up@gov.in

15

Kuldeep Tiwari

DSP/ATS

Lucknow

Mob: 7307069123

E-mail: dspspot02.hq-up@gov.in

16

Mohan Prasad

DSP/ATS

Lucknow

Mob: 9792101442

E-mail: dspats08.hq-up@up.gov.in

UP ATS Office Address

UP ATS is headquartered at Amausi Railway Station Road, Anaura, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh- 226008.

Anti-Terrorism Squad India

Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was founded in Maharashtra in 1990 by the then Additional Commissioner of Mumbai Police A.A. Khan. Khan was inspired by the methodology used by the SWAT teams of the Los Angeles Police Department to combat terrorism. 

While the ATS officers won many gallantry awards and helped reduce the crime rate, the organization was briefly dissolved in January 1993 following the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout on 16 November 1991.

However, due to the increased crime rate and terror attacks in the country, the Anti-Terrorism Squads were re-created by the respective state governments to counter-terrorism.

At present, many states pan India including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal have Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The squad deals in air assault, close-quarters combat, counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, human intelligence, and special operations.

Objectives of Anti-Terrorism Squad

Some of the objectives of the Anti-Terrorism Squad are listed below:

1- To collect information about anti-national elements working in their respective states. 
2- To coordinate with central information agencies of the country such as IB and RAW and other similar state agencies. 
3- To track and eliminate activities of mafias, gangsters, and other people involved in organized crimes.
4- To detect and eliminate rackets of counterfeit currency notes and smuggling narcotic substances.

FAQ

What is the meaning of ATS in Police?

Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is a specialized unit of the police of the respective states.

When was UP ATS formed?

UP ATS was formed in 2007 by the Uttar Pradesh Government to deal with terrorism in the state.
    Next