What is UP ATS and its significance?
UP ATS: Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) was established by the Uttar Pradesh Government in 2007 to deal with terrorism in the state. UP ATS is a specialized unit of the Uttar Pradesh Police.
The anti-terrorism squad of the state has numerous Operational Teams at ATS Headquarter and Field Units across the state. Other specialized units are also working in close coordination with the Operational Teams to help them provide accurate and significant support.
In 2017, Special Police Operations Team (SPOT) has been formed under the Anti –Terror Squad by the UP Government keeping in view the size of the state and the pressing problem of Terrorism. The SPOT teams are equipped with weapons, ultra-modern technologies, and have received special training. At present, there are a total of five SPOT Teams that are located across the length and breadth of the state.
UP ATS Officers List
Names of IPS officers in UP ATS
|
S.No.
|
Name of IPS Officer
|
Appointment
|
District of Posting
|
Contact Details
|
1
|
DR. G.K. Goswamy
|
ADG/IG/ATS
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 9454400650
E-mail: igats-up@gov.in
|
2
|
Abhishek Singh
|
SP/ATS
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 9454400317
E-mail: sspats-up@gov.in
|
3
|
Brijesh Kumar Singh
|
SP/ATS
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 9454401657
E-mail: spats-up@nic.in
Names of PPS officers in UP ATS
|
S.No
|
Name of PPS Officer
|
Appointment
|
District of Posting
|
Contact Details
|
1
|
Sushil Kumar
|
ADDL.SP/ATS
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 9454402324
E-mail: addlspats.hq-up@gov.in
|
2
|
Rahul Srivastava
|
ADDL.SP/ATS
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 9454402321
E-mail: upcoprahul@gmail.com
|
3
|
Anurag Darshan
|
ADDL.SP/ATS
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 9454401131
E-mail: addlsptech-atshq.lu@gov.in
|
4
|
Shailendra Singh Rathour
|
DSP/ATS
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 9454401655
E-mail: dsphqats.hq-up@gov.in
|
5
|
Alok Singh-I
|
ADDL.SP/ATS
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 9792110344
E-mail: addlspe.ats-up@gov.in
|
6
|
Abhishek Kumar Singh
|
DSP/ATS
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 9454404830
E-mail: dsptech2-atshq.lu@up.gov.in
|
7
|
Atul Kumar Yadav
|
DSP/ATS HQ
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 9454401132
E-mail: dspats.gb-up@gov.in
|
8
|
Sanjay Verma
|
DSP/ATS
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 9792103083
E-mail: dspats06.hq-up@up.gov.in
|
9
|
Saumya Pandey
|
DSP/ATS
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 9454404828
E-mail: dspats05.hq-up@up.gov.in
|
10
|
Savi Ratna Gautam
|
DSP/ATS
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 9454401658
E-mail: atsdsptech.hq-up@gov.in
|
11
|
Layak Singh
|
A.COMDT./ATS(SPOT)
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 9454402329
E-mail: dspspot03.hq-up@gov.in
|
12
|
Rajiv Dwivedi
|
DSP/ATS
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 9792337111
E-mail: dspats07.hq-up@up.gov.in
|
13
|
Vipin Kumar Rai
|
DSP/ATS
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 9454402328
E-mail: icunitats.va-up@gov.in
|
14
|
Ashutosh Kumar Ojha
|
DSP/ATS
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 9454402333
E-mail: dysp.ats-up@gov.in
|
15
|
Kuldeep Tiwari
|
DSP/ATS
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 7307069123
E-mail: dspspot02.hq-up@gov.in
|
16
|
Mohan Prasad
|
DSP/ATS
|
Lucknow
|
Mob: 9792101442
E-mail: dspats08.hq-up@up.gov.in
UP ATS Office Address
UP ATS is headquartered at Amausi Railway Station Road, Anaura, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh- 226008.
|
Anti-Terrorism Squad India
Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was founded in Maharashtra in 1990 by the then Additional Commissioner of Mumbai Police A.A. Khan. Khan was inspired by the methodology used by the SWAT teams of the Los Angeles Police Department to combat terrorism.
While the ATS officers won many gallantry awards and helped reduce the crime rate, the organization was briefly dissolved in January 1993 following the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout on 16 November 1991.
However, due to the increased crime rate and terror attacks in the country, the Anti-Terrorism Squads were re-created by the respective state governments to counter-terrorism.
At present, many states pan India including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal have Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The squad deals in air assault, close-quarters combat, counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, human intelligence, and special operations.
Objectives of Anti-Terrorism Squad
Some of the objectives of the Anti-Terrorism Squad are listed below:
1- To collect information about anti-national elements working in their respective states.
