UP Free Laptop Yojana 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Government has started a free laptop scheme for the meritorious students of the state. Read the below article to know more about the application process, eligibility criteria, documents required and more.
Created On: Nov 10, 2021 11:47 IST
Modified On: Nov 10, 2021 12:01 IST
UP Free Laptop Yojana 2021: How to Apply, Eligibility Criteria, Documents Required and Other Details
Uttar Pradesh Government led by Yogi Adityanath has started the UP Free Laptop Yojana to offer over 20 lakh free laptops to the students of the state. Under the scheme, free laptops will be provided to the meritorious students of class X and class XII.  For the smooth implementation of the scheme, a budget of Rs. 1800 crores have not been allocated by the state government.

UP Free Laptop Yojana 2021: Eligibility criteria

1- Only UP State Board students can avail of the scheme.
2- The students who have cleared their class 12th examination from UP Board are eligible.
3- The applicant must have secured at least 65% marks in class 12th.
4- The applicant must be a bonafide resident of Uttar Pradesh. 

UP Free Laptop Yojana 2021: Documents required

1- Aadhaar Card
2- Residence Certificate
3- 10th and 12th Marksheet
4- Passport Size Photo
5- Mobile Number

UP Free Laptop Yojana 2021: How to apply online?

Meritorious students of the state can apply for the scheme by following the below-mentioned steps: 

1- Visit www.upcmo.up.nic.in.
2- Select UP Free Tablet Yojana Application Form Link. 
3- Fill in all the details on the new window.
4- Take a printout for future reference. 

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Government led by Mulayam Singh Yadav distributed free laptops to the students of Uttar Pradesh. 

