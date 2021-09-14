Minority Scholarship Schemes by the GOI 2021-22: Check Eligibility, How to Apply & the Last Date of Registration

The Government of India has invited online applications for scholarship schemes for the academic year 2021-2022 from eligible students belonging to minority communities. The eligible students can register through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

The students must note that an income certificate is mandatory for applying for the below-mentioned scholarship schemes. Also, only online applications will be accepted and no request for offline applications shall be entertained.

Scholarship Schemes by the Centre

1- Pre-matric scholarship for the students of classes 1 to 10.

2- Post-matric scholarship for the students pursuing higher education from class 11 up to PhD in government or recognized private colleges.

3- Merit-cum-means scholarship for the listed courses at under-graduate, post-graduate, technical and professional courses.

How to apply for the schemes?

1- Visit National Scholarship Portal.

2- Click on 'New Registration' at the top of the screen.

3- Read the instructions carefully, scroll down to the bottom of the page, check the boxes and click on 'Continue'.

4- Enter credentials and click on 'Register'.

4- Upload all the documents.

5- Click on 'Submit'.

Scholarship Schemes: Eligibility Criteria

A. Pre-Matric Scholarship

1- Scholarship will be awarded to the students of six minority communities-- Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi (Zoroastrian)-- studying in Classes I to X.

2- Scholarship will be awarded to the students who have secured not less than 50% marks in the previous final examination.

3- The annual income of the parents/guardian from all sources does not exceed Rs. 1 lakh.

4- A student shall be eligible for only one scholarship out of all the available Scholarships of Central Government meant for SC/ST/OBC/minority.

B. Post Matric Scholarship

1- Scholarship will be awarded to the students of six minority communities-- Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi (Zoroastrian)-- studying in Classes XI and XII, including technical and vocational courses.

2- Scholarship will be awarded to the students who have secured not less than 50% marks or equivalent grade in the previous final examination.

3- The annual income of parents/guardians from all sources must not exceed Rs. 2 lakhs.

4- A student shall be eligible for only one scholarship out of all the available Scholarships of Central Government meant for SC/ST/OBC/minority.

C. Merit-cum-means scholarship

1- Scholarship will be awarded to the students of six minority communities-- Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi (Zoroastrian)-- who got admission to a college to pursue technical/professional courses on the basis of a competitive examination.

2- Scholarship will be awarded to the students who have secured not less than 50% marks or equivalent grade in the previous final examination.

3- The annual income of parents/guardians from all sources must not exceed Rs. 2.5 lakhs.

4- A student shall be eligible for only one scholarship out of all the available Scholarships of Central Government meant for SC/ST/OBC/minority.

Minority Scholarship Schemes: Other Details

A. Pre-Matric Scholarship

1- The last date to apply is 15 November 2021.

2- The last date for the first level of verification (institute level) is 15 December 2021.

3- The last date for the second level verification (district/state level) is 31 December 2021.

B. Post Matric Scholarship

1- The last date to apply is 30 November 2021.

2- The last date for the first level of verification (institute level) is 15 December 2021.

3- The last date for the second level verification (district/state level) is 31 December 2021.

C. Merit-cum-means scholarship

1- The last date to apply is 30 November 2021.

2- The last date for the first level of verification (institute level) is 15 December 2021.

3- The last date for the second level verification (district/state level) is 31 December 2021.

Login for Fresh Application

1- Visit National Scholarship Portal.

2- Click on the 'Login' option.

3- Enter 'Application Id', 'Password' and 'Captcha' code.

4- Click on 'Login'.

Login for School/ Institute

1- Visit National Scholarship Portal.

2- Click on the 'Institute Login' option.

3- Enter 'Institute Nodal Officer', 'Select Academic Year', 'User Id', 'Password' and 'Captcha' code.

4- Click on 'Login'.

Contact Details

The students can contact through the below methods for the resolutions of their technical problems.

Phone No.: 0120 - 6619540

Email: helpdesk@nsp.gov.in

