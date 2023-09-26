US Coast Guard Ranks & Insignia, Check Complete List In Order

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) is a branch of the United States Armed Forces responsible for maritime safety and security. The modern U.S. Coast Guard was formed by a merger of the U.S. Revenue Cutter Service and the U.S. Life-Saving Service on January 28, 1915. The USCG is part of the Department of Homeland Security during peacetimes, and it integrates with the U.S. Navy during times of war.

The US Coast Guard is primarily responsible for ensuring the safety, security, and environmental stewardship of all America's ports and inland waterways, coastlines, and high seas. The USCG handles maritime search and rescue operations, law enforcement, and security.

In this article, check the complete list of the US Coast Guard Ranks and Insignia in order.

US Coast Guard Ranks and Insignia, Complete List In Order

The U.S. Coast Guard ranks are broken down into three groups: Enlisted Ranks (E-1 to E-9), Warrant Officer Ranks (W-2 to W-4), and Commissioned Officer Ranks (O-1 to O-10). Coast Guard rank insignia are the same as the Navy except for color and the seaman recruit rank, which has one stripe. Also, there are no Warrant Officer (W-1) and Chief Warrant Officer (W-5) in the Coast Guard. Fleet Admiral is the highest ranking Coast Guard officer.

Enlisted Ranks

Seaman Recruit is the lowest enlisted rank with no insignia in the US Coast Guard. Seaman Apprentice is the second lowest enlisted rank but it has its rank insignia. The first three enlisted ranks duties include intensive basic training course, routine ship maintenance and repair, damage control, emergency response, store administration, and ceremonial duties. The Petty Officer Third Class is the lowest rank among the non-commissioned officers (NCO). Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard is the highest enlisted ranks in the Coast Guard.

Rank Enlisted Personnel E-1 Seaman Recruit E-2 Seaman Apprentice E-3 Seaman E-4 Petty Officer Third Class E-5 Petty Officer Second Class E-6 Petty Officer First Class E-7 Chief Petty Officer E-8 Senior Chief Petty Officer E-9 Master Chief Petty Officer E-9 Fleet/Command Master Chief Petty Officer E-9S Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard

Warrant Officer Ranks

US Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officers (CWOs) are highly-trained specialists who provide technical expertise and leadership in their respective fields. They are commissioned officers who typically start at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2.

Rank Warrant Officer Personnel W-2 Chief Warrant Officer 2 W-3 Chief Warrant Officer 3 W-4 Chief Warrant Officer 4

Commissioned Officer Ranks

Commissioned officers are the highest-ranking officers in the Coast Guard. They are selected by the President and confirmed by the Senate. The lowest-ranking commissioned officer is the Ensign. Ensigns are junior officers who lead a group of petty officers and enlisted personnel while receiving training. They must serve for at least 3 years after their appointment. The Fleet Admiral is the highest rank in the Coast Guard but reserved during war time use only.

Rank Commissioned Officer Personnel O-1 Ensign O-2 Lieutenant Junior Grade O-3 Lieutenant O-4 Lieutenant Commander O-5 Commander O-6 Captain O-7 Rear Admiral Lower Half O-8 Rear Admiral Upper Half O-9 Vice Admiral O-10 Admiral Fleet Admiral (Wartime only)

By now, you should be able to understand the US Coast Guard rank structure, and the difference between enlisted, non-commissioned, and commissioned officer ranks in the US Coast Guard.

