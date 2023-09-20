US Navy Ranks & Insignia, Check Complete List In Order 

The US Navy was founded in October 1775 with the establishment of the Continental Navy. It was officially established as a permanent branch of the US military in 1798. It is responsible for supporting seaborne forces in combat naval operations, defending the country’s borders, and maintaining security at sea.

The US Navy has a hierarchy of ranks, which are used to distinguish between different levels of authority and responsibility. The broad classification of US Navy ranks includes Enlisted Ranks (E-1 to E-9), Warrant Officer Ranks (W-1 to W-5), and Commissioned Officer Ranks (O-1 to O-10).

The different navy rank classifications mentioned below will help you familiarize yourself with the hierarchy of US Navy ranks and insignia.

Enlisted Ranks

Enlisted personnel is the lowest rank held by all officers. They are responsible for a wide range of tasks, including operating and maintaining ships and submarines, performing combat operations, and providing support services. Seaman (E-1 to E-3) are considered to be apprentices. They currently have no insignia. The Master chief petty officer of the Navy is the Division’s senior enlisted personnel. He is also the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) leading enlisted adviser.

Rank Enlisted Personnel E-1 Seaman Recruit E-2 Seaman Apprentice E-3 Seaman E-4 Petty Officer Third Class E-5 Petty Officer Second Class E-6 Petty Officer First Class E-7 Chief Petty Officer E-8 Senior Chief Petty Officer E-9 Master Chief Petty Officer E-9 Fleet/Command Master Chief Petty Officer E-9S Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

Warrant Officer Ranks

Warrant officers are experts in their fields who provide warfare and technical guidance and leadership to enlisted personnel.

Rank Warrant Officer Personnel W-1 Warrant Officer W-2 Chief Warrant Officer 2 W-3 Chief Warrant Officer 3 W-4 Chief Warrant Officer 4 W-5 Chief Warrant Officer 5

Commissioned Officer Ranks

Commissioned officers are the leaders of the US Navy. They are responsible for commanding ships and submarines, leading sailors, and developing and executing the Navy's mission. Commissioned officers are appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate. The Fleet Admiral is the highest rank in the Navy and is only used during war times.

Rank Commissioned Officer Personnel O-1 Ensign O-2 Lieutenant Junior Grade O-3 Lieutenant O-4 Lieutenant Commander O-5 Commander O-6 Captain O-7 Rear Admiral Lower Half O-8 Rear Admiral Upper Half O-9 Vice Admiral O-10 Admiral Fleet Admiral

We hope this article helped you to understand the US Navy rank structure, and the difference between enlisted, warrant, and commissioned officer ranks in the US Navy.

