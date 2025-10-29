Which Public Sector Roles Match IAS Level Perks?

PSU Jobs: Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) are not only about reputation and stability. They also offer perks and allowances equivalent to IAS officers. This includes housing, vehicles, medical allowances, and many others. PSU jobs draw a large number of applicants every year. The key reasons are lucrative benefits and career growth potential. Employees often enjoy subsidised facilities and accommodations as part of their compensation package. Given below is the list of the top 10 PSU Jobs Offering Perks Equal to IAS Officer. List of Top PSU Jobs Offering Perks Equal to IAS Officers Many aspirants aim for government jobs for good pay and perks. PSU Jobs are also known for excellent salary, stability, and attractive benefits. It is suitable for candidates seeking a respected job with excellent perks. Check the list of the top PSU Jobs Offering Perks Equal to IAS Officer.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) IOCL is the largest oil company in India and abroad. They offer a flexible work environment. It provides growth opportunities and long-term benefits. Qualification: Graduate in engineering or management.

Salary: Rs 70,000 to Rs 150,000 per month. It varies as per experience and post.

Perks: Accommodation, vehicles, medical facilities, etc. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) BHEL is a popular engineering and manufacturing company. It offers an excellent career path. Qualification: Engineering graduates for technical profiles.

Salary: INR 60,000 to INR 150,000 per month. It varies as per the post.

Perks: Quarters, TA, bonuses, healthcare National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) NTPC is the top power generation company. It offers various perks similar to IAS officers that include social security benefits, medical coverage, and post-retirement benefits. Several employee welfare programmes are also included in their compensation package.

Qualification: Engineering or MBA graduates. Qualification varies as per the post.

Salary: INR 75,000-INR 160,000 per month. It varies as per the post.

Perks: Housing, childcare, vehicle, leave policies. Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) SAIL is the top steel-making company in India. It offers both career growth and lifestyle perks to their employees. This includes performance incentives, leave encashment, and retirement benefits. Qualification: Engineering graduates.

Salary: Rs 65,000- Rs 150,000 per month. It varies as per the post.

Perks: Housing, medical care, pension scheme, PF, etc Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) ONGC is India’s popular government-owned oil and gas company. It offers IAS-level pay and perks. This includes retirement plans and medical care for employees and their families.

Qualification: Engineering degree or MBA.

Salary: Rs 80,000- Rs 170,000 per month. It varies as per the post.

Perks: Housing, vehicles, subsidised stores, health insurance. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) PGCIL is India’s top power transmission company. It ensure employees enjoy residential facilities and attractive allowances. The benefits include performance incentives, leased accommodation, and subsidised loans. Qualification: Engineering or management graduates.

Salary: Rs 70,000- Rs 1,50,000 per month. It varies as per the post.

Perks: Vehicles, medical care, group insurance, and PF Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) BPCL is India’s top oil and gas company. It offer well-paying jobs with great perks. It includes medical care, sick leave, and savings plans. Qualification: Engineering or MBA degree

Salary: Rs 70,000- Rs 1,50,000 per month.

Perks: Accommodation, vehicles, TA, health checkups, pension

Coal India Limited (CIL) CIL is the biggest coal-producing company in the world. IT ensure secure jobs with attractive benefits for all their employees. This includes LTC, performance-based rewards, and pension schemes. Qualification: Engineering graduates or post-graduates.

Salary: INR 65,000- INR 1,40,000 per month. It varies as per post.

Perks: DA, HRA, Medical Facilities, PF, vehicles National Aluminium Company Ltd. (NALCO) NALCO is India’s top aluminium producer. It provides secure employment with good benefits. Employees also enjoy a healthy work culture. They also receive educational support, medical care, health insurance, and more. Qualification: Graduate in Engineering or Management

Salary: INR 60,000-INR 140,000 per month.

Perks: Housing, company vehicles, leave travel allowance, etc.