ICC Rankings: List of Indian Batsmen Became No. 1 ODI Batter in the World (Updated 2025)

The ICC Player Rankings are a globally recognised system. They rate the performance of international cricketers. These rankings are based on a sophisticated points-based system. The goal is to reflect a player's current form and standing in the game. The rankings are not just based on a simple batting average. A complex statistical algorithm is used to calculate a player's rating points (from 0 to 1000). These include the runs scored, the quality of the opposition's bowling attack, and the match conditions. Reaching the number one spot is a major achievement. It confirms a batsman's consistent world-class excellence. In this article, we'll take a look at the exclusive list of Indian batsmen who have achieved the coveted No. 1 ODI Batter ranking in the world. List of Indian Batsmen Became No. 1 ODI Batter in the World

According to ICC Cricket, India's opener Rohit Sharma has reached the No. 1 spot in the latest ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings, a remarkable feat that makes him the oldest batter in history, at 38, to claim the top position for the first time in his career. His ascent to the summit comes on the back of consistent, high-impact performances, notably including a match-winning, unbeaten century against Australia. With a rating of 781 points, he has dethroned his Indian teammate Shubman Gill and surpassed Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran. Position Player Team Rating Career Best Rating Best Rating Details 01 Rohit Sharma India 781 882 v Sri Lanka at Headingley 2019 03 Shubman Gill India 745 847 v Australia at Indore 2023 06 Virat Kohli India 725 909 v England at Headingley 2018 09 Shreyas Iyer India 700 710 v New Zealand at Mumbai 2023 14 KL Rahul India 631 675 v South Africa at Gqeberha 2023 90 Axar Patel India 428 428 v Australia at Sydney 2025 93 Hardik Pandya India 425 564 v Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS) 2021

1. Rohit Sharma (Position 01, Rating 781) Rohit Sharma is currently the World No. 1 ODI batsman. This high rank is due to his consistent and dominant batting displays. He frequently scores huge match-winning centuries. Rohit is universally known as the "Hitman" for his six-hitting power and aggressive style. He is the only player in history to score three double centuries in ODI cricket. His elegant timing and ability to play long, massive innings make him a global superstar. He is widely considered one of the greatest openers in ODI history. 2. Shubman Gill (Position 03, Rating 745) Shubman Gill holds a brilliant No. 3 position in the world rankings. His high rating reflects his quick and consistent scoring since his debut. Gill has established himself as a reliable opener against all teams. He is widely viewed as the next generational talent in Indian batting. Shubman is renowned for his impeccable technique and graceful strokeplay. He holds the record as the fastest player to reach 2,000 runs in ODI cricket.

3. Virat Kohli (Position 06, Rating 725) Virat Kohli is ranked a strong No. 6, which reflects his immense career success and continued impact. Even with occasional dips, his overall consistency keeps him high among the elite. Kohli is globally renowned as the "King" and is arguably the greatest ODI batsman of his era. He is famous for his mastery of run-chases and his incredible fitness standards. He holds the world record for the most centuries in ODI history. 4. Shreyas Iyer (Position 09, Rating 700) Shreyas Iyer sits comfortably at No. 9, having earned his spot through consistent middle-order heroics. His ranking proves his reliability in the crucial number four position. He has been key to anchoring the innings under pressure. Shreyas is renowned for his strong game against spin bowling. He is a flexible batsman who can accelerate the score when needed. His confident approach and ability to switch gears make him invaluable to the team.

5. KL Rahul (Position 14, Rating 631) KL Rahul is positioned at No. 14, a ranking that speaks to his versatility and recent valuable contributions. His high score comes from his crucial role as the team's wicketkeeper-batsman. He has been instrumental in rescuing the team from collapses in the middle order. Rahul is renowned for being one of the most technically sound batsmen in the Indian squad. His flexibility to open or bat lower down the order makes him highly valued.