US Marine Corps Ranks & Insignia, Check Complete List In Order

The United States Marine Corps is the maritime land force of the US military. It is responsible for conducting amphibious operations, and it has its own infantry, artillery, aerial, and special operations forces. The Marine Corps is one of the eight uniformed services of the US. The history of the Marine Corps began when two battalions of Continental Marines were formed on November 10, 1775. The Marine Corps has been part of the U.S. Department of the Navy since June 30, 1834, along with its sister service, the United States Navy. The motto of the US Marine Corps is “Semper Fidelis” (“Always Faithful”).

In this article, check the complete list of the US Marine Corps Ranks and Insignia in order.

US Marine Corps Ranks and Insignia, Complete List In Order

The U.S. Marine Corps ranks are broken down into two groups: Enlisted Ranks (E-1 to E-9) and Commissioned Officer Ranks (O-1 to O-10). The first three enlisted ranks in the US Marine Corps are young Marines who are learning and developing skills. Warrant officers offer guidance and instruction to their fellow enlisted men and women. The Commandant Of the Marine Corps, also a four-star general, is the highest-ranking Marine Officer.

Enlisted Ranks

Private is the lowest rank enlisted rank in the US Marine Corps with no rank insignia. Their responsibilities include basic combat training, maintaining personal and military equipment, learning basic military skills, etc. Air Force enlisted members E-5 and E-6 are referred to as Non-Commissioned Officer (NCOs). Air Force enlisted members E-7 and above are referred to as Senior Non-Commissioned Officer (SNCOs). Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps is the highest enlisted ranks in the Marine Corps.

Rank Enlisted Personnel E-1 Private E-2 Private First Class E-3 Lance Corporal E-4 Corporal E-5 Sergeant E-6 Staff Sergeant E-7 Gunnery Sergeant E-8 Master Sergeant E-8 First Sergeant E-9 Master Gunnery Sergeant E-9 Sergeant Major E-9S Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

Warrant Officer Ranks

Warrant officers in the Marine Corps are highly skilled and experienced Marines who specialize in a particular field. They provide leadership and training to other Marines in their field. To become a warrant officer, a Marine must be a sergeant (E-5) or staff non-commissioned officer (E-6 to E-9). They must also be approved by the Secretary of the Navy. When a Marine becomes a warrant officer, they are commissioned as a Chief Warrant Officer 2. They will generally serve as technical advisors, providing their expertise to commands and organizations in their field.

Rank Warrant Officer Personnel W-1 Warrant Officer 1 W-2 Chief Warrant Officer 2 W-3 Chief Warrant Officer 3 W-4 Chief Warrant Officer 4 W-5 Chief Warrant Officer 5

Commissioned Officer Ranks

The United States Marine Corps has nine commissioned officer ranks, from O-1 to O-10. The lowest rank is Second Lieutenant (O-1), and the highest rank is General of the Commandant Of The Marine Corps.

Rank Commissioned Officer Personnel O-1 Second Lieutenant O-2 First Lieutenant O-3 Captain O-4 Major O-5 Lieutenant Colonel O-6 Colonel O-7 Brigadier General O-8 Major General O-9 Lieutenant General O-10 General Assistant Commandant of the Marine Commandant Of The Marine Corps

By now, you should be able to understand the US Marine Corps rank structure, and the difference between enlisted, non-commissioned, and commissioned officer ranks in the US Marine Corps.

