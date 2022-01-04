Vikram Kothari Biography: Birth, Age, Death, Family, Rotomac business, and More About Pen King

Vikram Kothari Biography: The Chairperson and Managing Director of Kanpur-based Rotomac Global Private Limited, Vikram Kothari, breathed his last on 4 January 2022 at the age of 73. He succumbed to a severe head injury after slipping in the bathroom. At the time of the incident, Mr Kothari was alone at home.

Birth 12 October 1948 Age 73 years old Death 4 January 2022 Occupation Businessman (Rotomac Business) Father Mansukhlal Mahadev Bhai Kothari Siblings Deepak Kothari (brother), Rita Kothari (sister) Wife Sadhna Kothari Children Rahul Kothari (son) Namrata Adani (daughter), and two daughters

About Vikram Kothari

Vikram Kothari was born in a business family on October 12, 1948. His father was Mansukhlal Mahadev Bhai Kothari. Vikram Kothari is married to Sadhna Kothari and the couple gave birth to four children. His son's name is Rahul Kothari while his daughter Namrata Adani is married to Vinod Adani's son Pranav Adani.

Rotomac Business: Over the Years

Vikram Kothari had set up his stationery business under the name of Rotomac in the 1980s. In the late 90s, the family business was divided among the two brothers-- Vikram Kothari and Deepak Kothari. Vikram Kothari kept Rotomac while his brother Deepak Kothari was given Pan Parag.

Vikram Kothari was the head of Rotomac Exports Pvt. Ltd., Kothari Foods and Fragrances, Crown Alba Writing Instruments, Mohan Steels Limited, RFL Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., and Rave Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., besides Group’s real estate ventures at Kanpur, Lucknow, Dehradun & Ahmedabad.

He was also awarded the Best Exporter Award by the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The award was conferred by FIEO – in conjunction with the Union Ministry of Commerce, Government of India.

Rotomac pens have seen glorious times and were once sold in 38 countries across the world. The tag line of Rotomac Pens - likhte likhte love ho jaaye - was an instant hit with the youth and saw several celebrity endorsements from Bollywood stars.

The industry deeply mourned the death of Mr Vikram Kothari, who was also referred to as the Pen King because of the popular appeal of Rotomac pens.

