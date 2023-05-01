Viral Brain Teaser: Only A Super Smart Brain Can Spot The Hidden Red Car Within 13 Seconds. Try Your Luck!

Animated or Sci-Fi films are surely a treat for the eyes and brain. It helps to walk back through the road of childhood leaving all the worries of late log-in and incomplete tasks behind. Here, in this brain teaser, your task is to find Lightning McQueen among the image of Anger from Inside Out.

A brain teaser will test your skills like creativity and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. And as a result, it strengthens the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and helps with short-term memory problems. Enough words, coming back to action, your task is to find the car hidden in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find Lightning McQueen hidden in the Picture?

Brain Teasers require an unparallel mindset, along with exceptional creativity and logical reasoning. In contrast to the image above, you must use both qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to find the red car hidden in the picture. And seriously, it is not that tough, all you have to do is to use your brainpower without missing any clues

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the power and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game will also help to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions and observational abilities.

Remember, your goal is to find the hidden image of the car in the picture. Easy, Right?

And you just have 13 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The picture shows a non-uniformly divided image of Anger, a character from the movie Inside-Out. And your task is to find the red car hidden in the picture. Now, go through all the rows and columns, and use your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

Anger: The characteristics of anger include intelligence, seriousness, shortness, some hostility, extreme reluctance to show delight or sadness, bitterness, and hoarseness, yet it also has an undercurrent of care. When things don't go according to plan, he has a fierce, fiery personality and a tendency to burst (literally).

Lightning McQueen: At first, Lightning McQueen comes out as an egotistical and overconfident automobile who is friendless because he takes winning too seriously. Later, while living in Radiator Springs and making new acquaintances along the road, notably his best friend Tow Mater, he develops into someone who is sensitive, amiable, and understanding.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy, Right?

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to know about the location of Lightning McQueen in the Picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Have you had Fun? Solve more of these exciting brain teasers by keeping a tab on JagranJosh.It will improve your cognitive, problem-solving skills, and memory sharpness.

